New Mortar For The Wall Of Worry

Just when you might think the stock market has completely discounted the widely-known vagaries facing investors on the political and economic landscapes, lo and behold, a fresh fear appears to save the day. In this report, we'll discuss the latest geopolitical concern which, from a contrarian standpoint, should keep the stock market's upward trend well defended from attacks by bears as we round out a profitable 2020.

"Every bull market needs a wall of worry to climb." So goes the famous saying on Wall Street. That bromide has certainly held true for most of the last 11 years of this long-term bull market. But if investors need something else to add to their litany of worries, a new fear has reared its head just in time for the holidays. The latest fear concerns a veiled threat to the United States made by North Korea's premier, Kim Jong-un. Kim has insisted he wants the U.S. to change its course on denuclearization talks. A top North Korean official was also quoted by stated media as saying that "it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get."

This statement was interpreted by some political analysts as meaning that North Korea may possibly use a long-range missile as a provocation against the U.S. Several news media outlets have played up this fear and some believe the threat of military action by Kim is legitimate.

Whether or not the dictator is bluffing, however, is not our immediate concern for the purposes of this report. What is of concern is the fear which this statement has engendered in the minds of many Americans, and especially investors. By inciting vivid fears of a major military event, North Korea has unwittingly helped bolster the U.S. equity market's wall of worry. This is one extra fear investors must deal with as we head closer to the New Year. If this doesn't actively feed the ongoing market rally, the high-profile news coverage this worry is getting should at least help prevent a market slide from occurring.

Admittedly, not every investor sentiment poll shows that participants are bearish on the market's near-term outlook. Some surveys even suggest that traders are overly optimistic on the market's immediate-term prospects. This isn't unusual for a market that has rallied almost non-stop since October, though. For instance, the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index recently hit a reading of 87 (out of a possible 100), indicating "extreme greed" among equity market participants.

Source: CNN

Other indicators also point to an above-normal level of bullish sentiment among options traders. Consider for instance the latest readings in the equity put/call ratio. Below is a graph showing the five-day moving average of this useful gauge of short-term sentiment. This indicator has fallen to one of its lowest levels of the last two years and, as such, hints that most retail options traders have elected to buy calls instead of puts. In other words, optimism is quite high among this group of traders, which can be interpreted as a warning signal of a frothy market condition underway. This doesn't necessarily mean the market will retreat in the weeks ahead, however. What it does mean is that equities are now more vulnerable to unsettling news - especially on the economic front.

Source: Index Indicators

Even with the higher possibility of a news-driven pullback in the major indices, however, the stock market's worry "wall" is quite strong. The recent addition of additional "mortar" (in the form of the North Korean threat) should suffice to prevent any news-related panic attacks that might occur from getting out of hand.

Another important support for equities right now is the current state of liquidity. Liquidity is one of the single biggest factors in a bull market and there is plenty of it right now according to a survey of all the available credit spreads. For instance, the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread shows that fear among credit market participants is at a multi-year low. Historically, this indicator has risen just prior to the outbreak of serious stock market declines - especially if interest rates are considered to be too high. Yet the informed participants that operate in the credit market apparently aren't worried about a lack of liquidity in the financial system or another "credit event" happening anytime soon. Meanwhile, interest rates are quite low now compared to where they were at this time a year ago when the market was experiencing concerns over liquidity.

Source: St. Louis Fed

There has also been a continued tendency among many observers to classify the stock market's October-December rise as the prelude to a "melt-up." My definition of a melt-up is a runaway rise in the major indices accompanied by extreme optimism and heavy participation among retail investors. Some might object that the public's participation isn't necessary for the market to "melt" upward. They point to what happened to the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in late 2017 through early 2018 to support this view. I don't consider the 2017-18 episode as a melt-up in the classic sense of the term, however.

But even if we do regard the 2017-18 rally (and subsequent decline) as a melt-up, it can't be denied that there was far more participation among small investors at that time compared to today. The following graph illustrates this point. It shows the three-year performance comparison of the SPX with TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index (IMX), which is a reflection of retail investor sentiment.

Source: TD Ameritrade

As the above graph shows, sentiment among retail participants since December 2017 (green line) has dropped precipitously and only now is showing signs of turning upward, albeit slowly. This strongly implies that participation among the public is still too low to support a true blow-off-type market topping process. It also suggests that there isn't enough public interest in the stock market to justify a major "correction" in the SPX. This graph can also be regarded as visual evidence that the bull market's wall of worry is still quite strong.

In conclusion, while there is some evidence to support the view that investors are overly bullish on the near-term outlook, the latest news headlines still show that the bull market's "wall of worry" is still very much intact. High-profile worries include a potential North Korean missile threat and the ever-present fear of a "melt-up" in the equity market. Serving to counterbalance these fears, however, are the high liquidity levels reflected in various credit spreads and low overall participation levels among retail investors in the stock market.

While a news-driven market pullback is possible in the near term, a serious attempt at gaining control of the intermediate-term trend in the stock market is unlikely based on the supporting factors we've discussed here. Investors are still therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture on equities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.