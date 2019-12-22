Palladium: The Market Rally Will Not Last

Thesis

Over the past one year, palladium futures have risen from a low of $1,077.70 on November 12, 2018, to close at 1,968.25 on December 16, 2019. This increase represents a rise of 77.96% with a difference of 890.55. Indeed the growing demand of palladium has made the metal to outpace gold as the highest priced precious metal. However, we believe that palladium's bull run is close to an end and that investors should consider going short. The factors to consider in this article are the resurgence of South Africa's energy potential, palladium's increasing liquidity levels, and the overvalued market size. An appropriate stock to consider this short is the North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF).

Why North American Palladium Ltd

Since the beginning of the year, North American Palladium Ltd.'s stock has changed by 57.88%. The stock currently stands at $14.98, representing a meager rise of 0.27%. The highest price this year was $19.730 (March 4, 2019), and the lowest was $6.688 (on December 28, 2018). The company is a pure-stroke palladium entity with a market capitalization of $881.92 million. It's only in September 2018 when the company's market cap was $720 million. The 22.49% rise was attributed to the steady rise of palladium since September 1, 2018, from $1,543.90 to close at $1,669.40 on September 30, 2018.

Additionally, North American Palladium is not sharply affected by the spread positions of palladium futures. The annual percentage rise of PALDF is 82.42% against a rise of 520% and 7.70k% for the re-portable Palladium futures spread positions (in FY 2018-2019). This quality makes the company's stock more stable. See the figure below.

Figure 1: % Change of PALDF stock against Palladium futures spread positions

Source: YCharts

South Africa is Picking up the Pieces

South Africa, being a major producer of palladium, has been gravely affected by the recent power cuts. The country's main energy company, Eskom Ltd., rolled out power blackouts as it shoved of 6,000 MW from off the grid. These power cuts affected the mining zones, making it difficult for the company to meet the high demand of palladium and other precious metals. In fact the energy company has been reportedly unable to pay back its debt of $30 billion and is reliant on government support.

However, with the realization that corruption is the leading factor behind the collapse of the electric company in the most industrialized African country, it's imperative to acknowledge the remedial steps being taken. On 19th September 2019, the South African police arrested former senior managers of Eskom. On its twitter handle, the SA Police reported that the managers were being accused on an alleged fraud worth up to R745 million ($52.03 million) at the Kusile Power Station.

That's not all, 85% of Eskom's electricity is generated from coal-fired plants. Greenpeace and other environmental groups in the country have raised pressure on the government to complement or substitute coal from this generation due to its health-related results. In October 2019, the Minister for Energy, Gwede Mantashe, explained that the government was working to adopt newer technologies to aid the current energy supply. Currently the supply consists of coal (37 GW), nuclear (1.8 GW), pumped storage (2.7 GW), hydro (1.7 GW), diesel (3.8 GW), and renewable energy (3.7 GW). The new proposal which is supposed to be fully effective in 2030 will seek to lower coal-fired power and increase renewable energy supply that will have minimal health impact (See figure below)

Source: EE Publishers

Let's face it, renewable energy is not cheap and Eskom's ability to finance it will be dependent on the government's goodwill and partnerships. In April 2019, Eskom signed off a loan agreement of $300 million from New Development Bank (NDB) as well as Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). This facility was meant to initiate renewable energy integration as agreed in 2018. The company will need a total of $35.6 billion to accomplish this feat with $11.3 billion coming from the International Development Financing Institutions (DFIs) and the rest $24.3 billion from the commercial sector.

With the ongoing fight against corruption at Eskom and the plan to rejuvenate the energy sector by increasing the stake of renewable energy in SA, mining is bound to improve. Increasing the supply of palladium from SA will definitely push the metal's price lower.

Palladium's increasing liquidity levels

The amplified movement of prices of palladium was attributed to the low liquidity levels of the precious metal. Since October 2019, the price of palladium has moved above the $1,700 an ounce mark. The steady rise was due to the increased demand from automakers (especially due to its catalytic conversion property) and supply shortfall. The metal has rapidly surpassed the price of gold which ideally is the measure of wealth. What this means is that superficially, palladium will now become the new measure of wealth. The surplus in the market will be overwhelming in a short while since gold's dominance has been there since time immemorial.

In 1991, close to 30 years ago, palladium's cost was $78 an ounce (with limited supply), and in 2018, a total of 200,000 tons of palladium was mined worldwide. Russia then led with 85,000 tons of palladium while South Africa was second at 68,000 tons. A vital point to note is that the production levels in 2018 were much higher than those produced in 2017. Please see the figure below:

Source: World Atlas

With South Africa's production currently being affected, the other countries are not slowing down on their production of the precious metal. In August 2019, Reuters reported that Norilsk Nickel's Global Palladium Fund, a fund by Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), initiated plans to purchase approximately 500,000 troy ounces of palladium by the end of 2019. This move was prompted by tighter environmental regulations in regards to GHG emission controls in motor vehicles.

It is largely expected that Russia's palladium output will increase by the end of 2019 to meet this rising demand especially since environmental protection is now a top global priority. Increased liquidity levels of the commodity will thus increase the supply and will eventually bring down prices.

Overvalued Market

In my previous article, I stated that palladium's price was overvalued per the technical analysis. In January 2019, palladium was higher than platinum but at par with gold. Back then, a troy ounce of palladium was $1,344. According to Bloomberg, the price of palladium was bound to increase with the subsequent decrease in that of platinum.

Source: Bloomberg

Currently, the price of platinum is $940 an ounce (up 3.29%). The intertwined nature of platinum and palladium means that their production is in similar deposits. While the global palladium market at the beginning of the year was in deficit status, platinum's size was in surplus. The reverse is true. Decrease in platinum's market size would result in increased production of palladium, which is now taking place. Further, it is expected that another substitute for the metal will be established since scientific reports indicate that palladium is highly toxic and carcinogenic.

My Final Thoughts

While the increase in palladium's price may be subject to the law of demand and supply, it is important to note how quickly the metal is changing the sphere of precious metal mining. It is not only now the most expensive metal, but also the most lucrative. Its usage is however confined to environmental purposes and not in defining or measuring wealth. With South Africa set to revamp electricity sources and the increasing liquidity levels, we feel that the pressure will push the prices down. My take is to go short on palladium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.