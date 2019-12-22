Dover Corp. Is About 15% Overpriced

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) are up about 62%, and I thought I'd look in on this "dividend king" to see if it's worth buying the shares at these levels. Although the headline of this article completely spoils the surprise as to what the answer is, I hope that you'll review my reasons for suggesting the shares are overpriced. I'll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, specifically examining the sustainability of the dividend. I'll also look at the stock as a thing apart from the business itself. Thankfully, although the shares are overpriced, it's possible for investors to do something other than waiting around for shares to (eventually) drop to more reasonable levels. I outline the specifics of that trade below.

Financial Snapshot

In my estimation, Dover is a growth company. In particular, over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~2.5%. Net earnings have been very volatile, as a result of one-time items, but the company has remained consistently profitable. Comparing the first nine months of this year to the same period a year ago seems to indicate that the growth has remained robust. In particular, revenue, net income, and dividend per share are up 3.4%, 19%, and 2.5% in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago. During the most recent quarter, the standouts for the firm were the strong growth seen in fluids and engineered systems.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, I would say there is a great deal of debt here. That said, I'm not that worried about it for a few reasons. Although cash and equivalents represent only about 11% of the total long-term debt, it represents about 3 times the current interest payment, suggesting that coverage is quite high. Additionally, fully 73% of the debt is due in 2025, so there's very little reason to worry about an imminent solvency crisis anytime soon. Finally, the company has been paying down debt aggressively in my view, with it down just under 13% from its peak in 2017. I'd like to see the company continue these efforts, obviously, but there's nothing that gives me pause about the debt level.

The net income has been relatively volatile lately because of the impact of a gain on the sales of PMI and the consumer and industrial winch business of Warn. All in, gains from dispositions totaled $172.6 million for 2017 and nil for 2018. This obviously makes naive comparisons between the two years troublesome. Stripping out various one-time items like these, earnings from operations increased $91.4 million (16.5%) in 2018 as a result of higher earnings caused by sales volume increases. From the company's 2018 10-K:

Source: Dover 2018 10-K, pp.33

The delta between 2015 and 2016 has a similar cause, as 2015 results contained $273.9 million due to gains from the sales of Datamax O'Neil and Sargent Aerospace.

Management has been very shareholder friendly, obviously. In particular, it's returned just under $3.79 billion to shareholders since 2014 ($2.2 billion of this came from buybacks, and the balance in the form of dividend payments). The combination of fewer shares (down at a CAGR of 2.3% over the past six years) has caused dividend per share CAGR of ~4%, which is an excellent result in my view. This ties in to one of the most important considerations for investors, namely the sustainability of the dividend. Obviously this company is a so-called "dividend king" because it has raised its dividend every year since 1955. The obvious question is whether or not this can be sustained. In my view, it can be. Despite (or perhaps because of) the relatively volatile earnings, the payout ratio is relatively low. I think the picture below is worth about 100,000 of my words.

Data by YCharts

Although it's reasonable to suggest that the above chart contains non-recurring items like the sale of Datamax O'Neil, if we strip out such one times, the picture remains consistent. For instance, the payout ratio has averaged 41% for the past several years and peaked in 2016 at 53%, a year when the company experienced no significant dispositions. So in my view, the story here is one of very conservative dividend policy.

So, in sum, I think this business is very solid, run by a management team that is very shareholder friendly in its orientation. In addition, the dividend is safe in my view.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

If you're new to my writing, you've not read what some have (relatively uncharitably I think) called my "stock rant." You're about to. In my estimation, investing well is about at least as much about the stock valuation as anything else. For that reason, we need to spend some time thinking about the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In particular, I want to try to determine whether the market is too optimistic about the shares. The reason being that sooner or later, the market will be disappointed with something. When that happens, if the delta between actual results and the great expectations embedded in price is great enough, shareholders suffer dramatically. For that reason, I look to buy shares that the market isn't particularly sanguine about. This isn't a guarantee of performance, but it's a necessary precondition for good results in my view.

I judge whether the market is excessively optimistic or pessimistic in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings or free cash flow. In my view, the more an investor pays for $1 of future earnings, the lower will be their subsequent returns. With that in mind, feast your eyes on this chart of Dover's PE multiple over time. It's at a multi-year high, which, in my view, is obviously troublesome.

Data by YCharts

In addition, when examining a stock, I like to unpack what the market must be assuming about future growth given the current stock price. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his classic "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman describes how an investor can use a standard finance formula (and some algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable, and thus work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. Applying this methodology to Dover Corp. at the moment suggests that the market assumes a long-term growth rate here of about 6%. In my view, that's a fairly optimistic forecast for the company.

Given the above, although I really like the company, I can't recommend the stock at these prices.

Options to the Rescue

In my view, the combination of great company but expensive stock price puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. We all want to have access to the dividends, but we know that our capital can fall much faster than dividend increases can repair it. Investors can wait for shares to drop, and I find doing so troublesome because the juicy correction could be years away. Thankfully the options market presents investors with the chance to sell puts. I like this alternative because it creates the "win-win" trade in my view. If the shares flatline or rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall, the investor may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that is much better than the current one.

In particular, my favorite put options at the moment are the June 2020 puts with a strike price of $100. These are currently bid-asked at $2.30-$2.50. If the investor takes the bid here and is subsequently exercised, they will do so at a net price about 14% below the current level. At that price, holding dividends constant, the yield would jump to 2% from current levels. Note that it's been only 11 weeks since the shares closed below $100, so there's a good chance that these puts will be exercised in my view.

Conclusion

Dover Corp. is typical of many investments at the moment in my view. Although the underlying business is sound, the shares are overpriced in my view. Given that preservation of capital is of critical importance here, investors are on the horns of a dilemma, and I think a short historically informed anecdote will highlight part of the problem. In the year 1627, an observer would have been correct to say that the tulip bulb market was massively overpriced. They would be right, but that market rolled on for another decade before it collapsed. By analogy, some very prominent investors have been saying for years that the market is overvalued, and that commentary hasn't helped investors who stayed on the sidelines while prices marched higher. In my view, the answer to this conundrum lies in the options market, and in particular the put options market. Selling these instruments allows us to either a: pocket some return on the back of the very optimistic crowd or b: buy a great business like this one at a price that has a greater chance of resulting in a very positive long-term return. I think the shares are overpriced at the moment, and I recommend that investors sell puts instead of buying shares at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm not buying shares at these levels, I will be selling 2 of the puts mentioned in the article.