HYG And JNK: Excess Optimism Likely To End Badly

High yield bonds have been hot lately, but the current situation is unlikely to last. From a macro perspective, corporate credit in general, and high yield in bonds in particular appear frothy. Investors are taking more and more risk, for less and less return.

Assets under management in high yield bond ETFs and index based mutual funds has grown from zero in 2007 to over $40 billion. The most popular high yield bond ETFs are the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) with ~$19 billion in assets, and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) with ~$11 billion in assets. HYG and JNK are both extremely vulnerable to any disruption that might occur in the credit markets. The problems caused by poor credit quality could be exacerbated by liquidity mismatch issues.

Macro concerns about credit

Rising leverage and declining lending standards have coincided with declining yields for high yield bonds. In our opinion, this indicates excess optimism.

First of all, there is an increasing amount of corporate debt outstanding. One way to look at this is to compare total corporate debt outstanding as a percent of GDP. As the chart below shows, corporate credit’s proportion of the economy is much higher than the historical norm. Indeed, it's even higher than it was going into the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Not only has the volume of debt increased relative to GDP, but an increasingly large portion of the debt is below investment grade. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas noted the rise in BBB rated corporate debt from $0.7 trillion in 2008 to $1.1 trillion in 2018 indicates a deterioration in US corporate credit quality.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

High yield borrowers are using much more leverage than they have historically. The following chart shows the net debt to EBITDA of high yield borrowers outside the resource space going back to 1998.

Source DoubleLine

A recent Bloomberg article highlighted the fact that borrowers are increasingly stretching the definition of EBITDA. Therefore, the chart above might actually understate the extent of leverage in the market.

EBITDA inflation has picked up. In the first quarter of this year, companies issuing leveraged loans for mergers and acquisitions inflated their EBITDA by an average 43%, according to Covenant Review, an independent research firm that analyzes debt documents for investors.

Although rising debt levels indicate that lenders are taking more risk, they are not being compensated with better returns.

Higher Risk for Lower Returns

The ICE BofAML Option Adjusted Spreads measure how much extra yield investors are demanding for high yield bonds relative to theoretically risk-free treasuries. As data from the Federal Reserve indicates, this spread is near an all-time low. This spread has been around an all-time low, again indicating excess optimism. Almeida Investment Management previously pointed out how ugly a correction could be for investors. Ironically, CCC credit spreads are relatively wide, but BB spreads are relatively low. This seems to indicate investors seeking a false sense of security by buying the highest rung of junk credit. Nonetheless, paying excess prices rarely works out well from a portfolio standpoint

Source : St Louis Federal Reserve

People should be worried about bond market liquidity.

As a result of post crisis regulatory changes, dealers now hold less inventory of high yield bonds. This might exacerbate the impact of the next credit crisis. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas:

In the event of an economic downturn and some credit-quality deterioration, the reduction in bank broker-dealer inventories and market-making capability could mean that credit spreads might widen more significantly, and potentially in a more volatile manner, than they have historically. This concern may be somewhat heightened in light of the rapid growth in BBB and lower-rated securities issuance over the past 10 years.

As a recent academic paper notes:

When an extreme crisis hits, historically, OTC market liquidity disappears. That is, no one is available to take the other side of the trade. There are simply no bids, no offers, and no trading activity in OTC markets. The recent reduction in dealer inventories means that markets will be even more volatile in the next crisis.

This chart from JPMorgan Asset Management shows how big the change has been:

Source : JPMorgan

Taking ETF liquidity concerns seriously

High yield bonds might be illiquid, but ETFs are relatively easy to trade. Most ETF sponsors are dismissive of concerns analysts have about the liquidity mismatch and contagion risk in ETFs. However, it's important to note that high yield bond ETFs have not been tested by a significant downturn. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) noted that the rise of ETFs and the changing nature of liquidity were “two of the most significant post-crisis evolutions that could be potential sources of systemic market-related risks.”

According to the DTCC:

Some analysts assert that ETFs have become so large in certain markets that the underlying securities may no longer be sufficiently liquid to facilitate ETF creation/redemption activity during periods of stress and could result in price dislocations.

The creation/redemption process is a unique benefit of the ETF ecosystem that helps mitigate liquidity concerns during normal markets. Authorized Participants (APs) generally correct supply-demand imbalances for ETFs because they can always exchange underlying shares for the securities in the portfolio and vice versa. So theoretically, ETFs should not end up with discounts or premiums to NAVs like closed-end funds. Additionally, since the ETF sponsor can redeem in kind, rather than in cash, they don’t need to sell underlying securities to meet redemption requests, like with mutual funds. However, this has not completely solved the liquidity mismatch problem. In a crisis event, it is likely APs would withdraw from the market.

From Duke Law’s FinReg Blog:

Consider a crisis scenario where selling pressure causes underlying assets (like fixed income securities) to become illiquid and rapidly lose value prompting ETF holders to quickly sell their shares. Here market makers and APs would likely widen their bid-ask spreads to “compensate for market volatility and pricing errors.” Increased fund redemptions in the primary market could also detrimentally change the composition of the underlying portfolio basket causing APs – who no longer want to redeem ETF shares and receive, in-kind, the plummeting and illiquid securities – to withdraw from the market altogether.

Liquidity risk is endemic across the fixed income space. The IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report examined fixed income funds around the world and concluded that almost half of all high yield fund assets could face a liquidity shortfall if they faced repeats of their largest withdrawals since 2000. They warned that redemption sales could lead to fire sales across the fixed income space. The European Systemic Risk Board, G20 Financial Stability Board, and the Congressional Research Service have also pointed out possible risks from the rise of ETFs in illiquid sectors of the capital markets. I covered the ETF structural problems in a previous article about leveraged loans, and the risks are similar in the junk bond space.

The problems caused by poor credit quality could be exacerbated by liquidity mismatch issues.

HYG and JNK

Both HYG and JNK track market cap weighted indexes of high yield corporate bonds. As of the most recent portfolio disclosure, five of their top ten holdings are the same. Both funds invest mainly in larger credits, although JNK has slightly more invested in mid cap companies. HYG yields 5.07% and JNK yields 5.45%.

Both funds have returns that significantly deviate from their underlying index, likely due to the illiquidity of the underlying assets.

The following table shows HYG’s historical performance:

Source: Fund Website

The following table shows JNK’s historical performance:

Source: Fund Website

Both HYG and JNK have the largest portion of their portfolio in BB rated bonds, the highest level of junk debt. However, BB spreads are near all-time lows. Consequently, HYG and JNK is not getting adequate compensation for the risk they are taking. Nonetheless, since they are required to follow an index, they will keep buying the BB credits at any price.

The following chart shows HYG’s portfolio

Source: Fund Website

JNK’s portfolio allocation is similar:

Source: Fund Website

Both HYG and JNK are near their 52-week highs. Investors are taking a lot of risk for a modest return. Credit quality has deteriorated significantly in the past few years, especially in the high yield space. Further, the market is mostly ignoring potential liquidity problems in popular ETFs. It's been a good party for high yield ETF investors, but the hangover is likely to be brutal. At current prices for high yield bonds, HYG and JNK don’t offer adequate return for the risk.

