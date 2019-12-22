Baytex Energy: Irrationally Valued

Canadian exploration & production company Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is trading at around 2.9x Forward EV/EBITDA, at the lowest level in almost four years. While the company has sub-zero trailing twelve months' IFRS net income and EBIT, its production and cash generation have been healthy this year, and it had relatively high cash flow surplus left after covering capital expenditures; its unlevered FCF yield (FCF to the firm divided by Enterprise Value) currently stands at ~10%. It also uses its total capital in a highly efficient and lucrative way, as its LTM Cash Flow Return on Total Capital approaches 15%.

By now, the stock is trading even below 2016 levels when the oil price was barely supportive.

The market is discounting its equity price as if the 2018 merger with Raging River was value destructive, but still BTE's results point to the contrary. In this sense, I reckon the stock is dramatically underappreciated and misunderstood by the market that applied a much higher discount than this E&P company deserves.

Alberta-specific issues weigh on valuation

Perhaps the most obvious explanation of Baytex's distressed value is that the market has been fretting about its exposure to Alberta (e.g., Peace River and Duvernay plays) and all the issues the oil industry has had in Western Canada, like supply glut in 2018, production curbs in 2019, and unresolved takeaway constraints. Because of these problems, WCS, the local heavy oil benchmark, has been trading at massive discount to Brent and WTI. The discount was also justified by its relatively high sulfur content and also transportation differential factored in. Some uncertainty regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project (the construction, however, was started on December 3) and Bill С-69 (that had received Royal Assent and is now law), also sometimes referred to as "No More Pipelines Bill," pointed to the fact that there is a considerable risk that in the future new takeaway capacity would not be added, and the WCS/WTI spread is not going to narrow. So, local oil producers will likely suffer from declining revenue, profits, and cash flow.

The sentiment in Alberta's oil industry is somewhat somber. For instance, this year, sales of Crown drilling rights in the province and also in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have plummeted, meaning investor interest had turned lukewarm. Besides, as Global News reported, some of Alberta's energy workers look for more opportunities in Texas due to the more compelling prospects of the shale industry in the U.S.

The market took all these uninspiring matters seriously and applied a hefty discount to Baytex Energy, which is, among other things, remains considerably leveraged. But what about Baytex's real exposure to the province and WCS?

Surely, Baytex is not a pure Alberta heavy oil player, its portfolio is diversified and mostly comprised of light sweet crude assets, thanks to the footprint in the Eagle Ford. Its asset base is versatile. The company relies on light oil assets in Viking and East Duvernay plays (Saskatchewan) and the Eagle Ford (Texas, where it produces premium Louisiana light sweet). Heavy sulfurous crude comes from the Peace River (Alberta) and Lloydminster (Saskatchewan). Importantly, light oil buttresses the bulk of operating cash flow. Crude oil by rail (due to takeaway constraints) adds only 11% to its sales (see page 14), while crude linked to WTI/MSW and Brent/LLS benchmarks brings more than a half of revenue. Also, WCS-linked oil underpins only a quarter of sales. Still, the Eagle Ford, together with Viking, yields the bulk of operating cash flow, which is undoubtedly far from coincidental as lighter crude trades at a premium to heavier and more sulfurous grades.

So, while BTE mostly relies on the U.S. Eagle Ford and Canadian light oil assets (like Viking), the market still prices it like a pure heavy oil player, which is a serious mistake.

9M results were strong, but the operating loss is still here

Despite improved production, higher oil prices, and continuous opex optimization, positive operating income has not been reached yet. As the company has a negative operating margin, its ROTC is also expectedly sub-zero. I regard it as one of the culprits of the stock underperformance.

Note: The figures above are in C$.

Baytex has been struggling to show annual operating profit since 2015. Four years ago, its inability to fully cover opex was explainable given weak oil prices (especially of heavier grades like Western Canadian Select). Now with a more diverse portfolio (enriched by Duvernay and the Eagle Ford assets), it is much tougher to justify negative operating margins, but still one of the explanations was non-cash impairment booked in 2018. The impairment, however, did no harm to LTM operating cash flow, which I consider of greater importance than IFRS EBIT. So, while BTE is a loss-making company, its net operating cash flow has been on the uptrend this year. As we see in the Q3 results, the costs and expenditures are coming down, while cash flow goes up. For instance, the firm cut its general & administrative expenses by 15% to just ~C$1.3 per boe, while its 9M adjusted funds flow jumped 85% thanks to the contribution from Raging River.

Debt reduction

During the previous oil slump, Baytex's leverage went substantially up. Now one of the capital allocation priorities of the company is debt reduction. For instance, in Q3 2019, the company redeemed $150 million principal amount of 6.75% senior unsecured notes at par. It also reduced net debt by $47 million.

I estimate its current Total Debt/Operating Cash Flow to equal 2.5x, which is not perfect, but I reckon it will go down in 2020, which should also spur capital appreciation and reinvigorate bullish sentiment.

Note: The figures above are in C$.

A brief valuation

Now it is worth putting BTE figures in a broader context by comparing its fundamentals with the results of a few peers. Among them are Crescent Point Energy (CPG), which has some portfolio similarities with Baytex. However, the essential difference is that CPG's production is more gas-weighted. I also considered placing pure oil sand player MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) in the cohort to gain an understanding of the market's opinion on unconventional high-sulfur heavy oil producers.

In the charts below, I compiled current trading multiples and metrics that illustrate the efficiency of the use of capital, including FCF ROTC and Net CFFO ROTC (the analogs of CROCI, or Cash Return on Total Capital). I decided to pick cash-based multiples instead of EV/EBIT because Baytex has sub-zero operating income.

Author's creation. FCFE to Equity was computed as the difference between IFRS net CFFO and net capex. Total Capital includes both shareholder equity and total debt.

Author's creation.

The surprising finding of this analysis is that both CPG and BTE are far more efficient than MEG Energy, but they still trade at a discount to this oil sands player. Also, CPG and BTE have nearly equal EV/Net CFFO and Cash Flow ROTC.

In sum, Baytex and Crescent Point both undervalued compared to MEG, while reasonably priced compared to each other.

Dividend

Another matter the market is perhaps fretted about is a dividend. Baytex cut the dividend in 2015 and, after that, eliminated shareholders' rewards entirely in 2016. Given the current priorities, I consider the dividend reintroduction is unnecessary in the medium term, as the improvement of the balance sheet remains of greater importance.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the market misunderstands Baytex Energy and applies a too high discount to it. In 2020, the stock might edge higher thanks to its current cheap valuation; among the catalysts might be continued debt reduction, higher oil prices spurred by the OPEC+ production curbs, and better-than-anticipated revenue and EPS.

