Growth At Any Price

Growth Stocks Or Bust

In a slow growth world with low interest rates, the only investment theme that has consistently worked over this almost 10-year old bull market is growth. Value fund managers have closed shop or adopted a growth stock allocation. Buying undervalued stocks leaves investors with negative returns as the S&P 500 hits daily all-time highs. Banks (value stocks) did enjoy a recent surge over the past weeks, but as shown in our Growth-to-Value chart below, this was a blip in an ongoing Growth market. Just since January 2018, the Growth index is 15% above the Value index.

We asked some non-financial friends what they understood by the term "growth company". We got some interesting answers, and not all were false. "Rapid iPhone sales", "more user sign-ups", "more new franchise store openings", "more employees", and "more new customers" were some of the responses. Indeed, all of these are signs of a thriving company. On Wall Street, the term growth is synonymous with a company's earnings and revenue year-on-year progression. The more earnings increase next year, the faster the company growth rate. The above answers from our (non-finance) lay friends are all tied into earnings and revenue growth.

While more new customers do contribute to revenue growth, we don't use this metric to judge a "growth company" for several reasons. First, the data is not readily available. Second, new customers mean different things for each company. A new customer for Boeing (NYSE:BA) will not have the same impact as new customer at Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU). How much revenue the new client brings is also variable.

In our quantitative fundamental ranking methodology, we attempt to assess how companies compare on a growth basis. We had been using simply the consensus next year revenue and EPS estimates as the basis of our Growth score. However, these figures alone can produce wild growth rates. An example is Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV). 2019 EPS average estimate is $0.06/share. The average estimate for 2020 is $0.30/share. Does Centennial Resource Development merit a 400% growth rate? Probably not. 2019 revenue is seen at $921.58M and the consensus estimate places 2020 revenue at $993.1M, increasing at a 7.7% rate. We could average these two rates and say that CDEV is a high growth company with a 204% growth rate. But we believe that this is a naive calculation and is biased by the low 2019 EPS number.

Our goal this week was to come up with a more robust, still forward-looking calculation to describe a company's growth. Here is our solution.

We decided to look at several photographs of company earnings and revenue, as well as growth in capital expenditures (capex), a figure provided for all companies by our data provider.

First, for revenue growth, we take several different calculations:

The estimated next-twelve-month (NTM) revenue estimate compared to the trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue.

The growth rate of revenue from the current fiscal year to next fiscal year.

The estimated revenue for two years out (forward months 13-24) compared to the forward 12-month revenue.

Second, for the earnings per share, we use a similar composite to arrive at a growth rate:

The estimated NTM EPS estimate compared to the TTM EPS.

The growth rate of EPS from the current fiscal year to next fiscal year.

The estimated EPS for two years out (forward months 13-24) compared to the forward 12-month EPS.

Third, since we don't rely on bottom line earnings alone (operating earnings are less manipulated) we have access to these three estimates for EBITDA:

The estimated NTM EBITDA estimate compared to the TTM EBITDA.

The growth rate of EBITDA from the current fiscal year to next fiscal year.

The estimated EBITDA for two years out (forward months 13-24) compared to the forward 12-month EBITDA.

Already, we are arriving at a better blend of growth rates to get an aggregate number that allows for more meaningful company comparisons.

We also found a fourth number to add to the growth composition mix. The Long-Term Mean Growth Rate is a statistical average of all broker estimates of the compound average rate of EPS growth analysts expect over a period of three to five years. We like this number as it smooths out the year-to-year volatility in EPS that we demonstrated with Centennial Resource Development above.

Finally, we found one non-revenue/EPS metric that is useful for cross-company comparisons. The growth rate of Capital Expenditures from this fiscal year to next fiscal year shows to what degree a company is growing its physical business. We add this growth rate into the mix to arrive at our WMA company AGR (aggregate growth rate).

Why is this important for investors? Because the media will use the "growth company" term loosely to describe any stock that has had a sharp price appreciation. But stock price appreciation is not the same thing as a company growing revenue, earnings, and building out Capex. A stock that is up 40% this year is a momentum stock, but not necessarily the stock of a growth company. When you buy a momentum stock, you are speculating that the momentum will continue. But is there really company growth accompanying this stock price momentum?

We share our current AGRs for the hot Nasdaq stocks.

What stands out to us are the "hot growth stocks" of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) whose stocks are up +79.8%, +57.2%, +123.0%, and +92.2%, respectively, through Friday YTD. In fact, we were surprised to see a disconnect between estimated future company growth and the investor orgy in these stocks. Looking at our company summary boxes below, we would not even qualify Apple or Microsoft as growth companies within Tech. Lam Research and Applied Materials would pass as a growth companies, but valuation may be too stretched today.

Interestingly, the company with the strongest growth prospects is one of the stock performance laggards, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tesla is a divisive stock among investors (who either hate the company or love Elon Musk), but the company is offering a great growth rate, and relative to its past, Tesla is cheap!

Conclusion

Bottom line: Know what you are buying when shopping for a growth stock. High-flyers may not offer the best growth prospects. And growth must be considered in context of valuation. Buying growth at any price will not likely end well for investors once market euphoria cools.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.