Verrica's NDA Acceptance By FDA For VP-102 May Allow It To Enter Untapped Market

Market opportunity in the U.S. for molluscum contagiosum as of 2016 was about $400 million and is expected to grow as more are aware of the disease and seek treatment for it.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) has massive potential as it approaches the coming year. It has a PDUFA date established for its clinical product VP-102 for the treatment of patients with Molluscum Contagiosum expected by July 13, 2020. If approved, the biotech is in good shape as it has already spoken to 15 payers that are likely to cover the drug if and when it is approved. On top of that, doctors are highly likely to prescribe VP-102 for these patients if insurance ends up covering the costs for it. A big risk to note is competition from another pharmaceutical company, which is currently exploring its own drug in the same indication in a few phase 3 studies. Still, I believe that FDA approval of VP-102 could potentially result in a higher stock price.

Common Viral Skin Indication Is An Unmet Medical Need

The most important and lead product for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is VP-102 for the treatment of a viral skin disease known as Molluscum Contagiosum (Molluscum). Molluscum is a common viral infection of the skin, where round painless bumps start to develop. The more irritation or scratching that occurs, the more it spreads to other parts of the skin. In addition, it can be spread from person to person also. It is commonly found in children, but adults who have a weakened immune system are also susceptible to this disease. There are several reasons why this is a good indication for the company to go after. The first reason is that there are about 6 million people in the United States alone that are affected by it.

Even then, about 1 million or more are actually diagnosed by a doctor. In 2016, it was estimated that the market opportunity was found to be about $400 million in the United States alone. Now, that figure is more in line of up to about $1 billion or more in potential U.S. sales as the patient pool will increase to increase over time. That's because there are about 5 million people in the United States who are not diagnosed. Over time, sales could potentially increase as ease of access comes into play. However, as I stated above, it is primarily in children. The second reason is because a person that obtains this viral skin disease has it for about an average of about 13 months. In some instance, it could even go longer than that.

This brings me to the third and final reason why this is a good indication to target. There are no FDA approved drugs to treat Molluscum. This is not good for the patients at all. That's because they are left with either waiting for it to leave on its own after 13 months, or attempt to use another treatment off label which doesn't work well. The NDA for VP-102 was accepted about a month ago by the FDA. I believe there is a good chance that it will be approved by the FDA based on successful clinical results that were released from two late-stage studies.

These studies were known as CAMP-1 and CAMP-2 and recruited in total 528 patients with Molluscum. There was a criteria which is important to note. The patient recruited into the study had to be the age of 2 years and older. The primary endpoint for both of these studies was pretty much straightforward. It was to determine if VP-102 could achieve a statistically significant clearance of lesions compared to placebo during the treatment period.

The first study to look at is CAMP-1. This study had observed that 46% of patients had achieved completion lesion clearance at day 84. This was a substantial amount, because only 18% of placebo patients had this type of clearance of skin lesions in the same time period. Anyway you look at it, this was a statistically significant change of VP-102 compared to placebo. Even the second study, CAMP-2, had a positive finding also. In essence, this second study confirmed the findings from the first study. Patients given VP-102 saw a 54% clearance of Molluscum lesions, compared to 13% for those in the placebo group. In my opinion, the most significant takeaway in terms of efficacy is that both studies showed that VP-102 was statistically significant over placebo in terms of Molluscum lesion clearance with a p-value of p<0.0001. There were no issues in terms of safety, because no serious adverse events (SAE) came about from the study.

Having gone through the safety and efficacy, you can see that Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a good shot at FDA approval. This brings about a catalyst opportunity with respect to this indication. As I briefly highlighted at the beginning, there is a PDUFA date set for VP-102 in treating patients with Molluscum Contagiosum. This involves the PDUFA date of July 13, 2020 for VP-102 in this patient population. The FDA can choose to either approve or not approve the drug by that date. That's because some approvals can come earlier than anticipated depending upon several factors. This means it is possible that the FDA may choose to approve the drug a lot earlier than the given PDUFA date. This doesn't always happen, but is a possibility.

An important thing to know is if VP-102 for treatment of Molluscum indication will sell well on the market. I think it will do well, especially based on some data. VP-102 uses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) of Cantharidin. It uses Cantharidin as a topical solution, but applied with a drug device that is a single-use applicator. Why is this important? That's because 70% of doctors don't use Cantharidin alone because it is inaccessible for patients. Now, if the FDA approves VP-102, then doctors would actually consider using this type of treatment for this viral skin disease. Then, about 87% of doctors have said they would end up using VP-102 if it was covered by insurance. I think these findings bode well for the future of this treatment. Verrica has been in discussions with about 15 payers who have stated that they would likely cover the cost of the treatment for these patients if it is approved.

Risks

There is one last major item to highlight for this program, and it involves competition in the space. One of the companies that could pose as a threat might be Novan, Incorporated (NOVN). It is currently exploring its topical treatment SB206 in a couple of phase 3 studies for Molluscum. In one of the two phase 2 studies, it noted that its treatment was able to have 42% of the patients with clearance compared to 20% of those on placebo. Then in the second study, the numbers of treatment and placebo were 38% and 18%, respectively. These numbers are slightly below those observed with VP-102. However, it is never exactly a good idea to do cross-trial comparisons. This does give you an idea though that VP-102 should still do well on the market, even if a competitor comes about. Even then, VP-102 has already been filed with the FDA for potential approval. Novan is still in the process of running its phase 3 studies. However, it expects to report its results in the early part of 2020. Even if it obtains the primary endpoint for both studies, that would mean that it wouldn't be able to file for FDA approval until a later time, maybe even sometime during 2021.

If all goes well with the FDA, Verrica will have first mover advantage for VP-102 anyways. Then you have another private biotech by the name of Veloce Biopharma. It completed a study back in 2018, but it has not been updated. Without seeing results here, it is not easy to say whether or not it will compete well against VP-102. The thing is that there is no guarantee VP-102 will be approved by the FDA which is another risk. If for any reason the FDA rejects approval of the treatment, then Verrica's stock is likely to lose 50% or more.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Verrica Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $71.1 million as of September 30, 2019. The main item to note is that this biotech did an IPO back in June of 2018. The financing for the company was from the sales of convertible preferred stock and the sale of common stock through the IPO with aggregate gross proceeds of $123.2 million and net proceeds of $114.9 million since then. It now has the $71.1 million cash left on hand.

The company believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations through the end of 2020. The way I view it is that, barring any catalyst or news, the biotech will likely raise cash by mid-2020. However, the company intends to possibly receive FDA approval for VP-102 for Moscullum Contagiosum by July of 2020. That means it is possible it may choose to raise cash a few months before then in anticipation of a potential commercial launch of its product.

Conclusion

The NDA filing for VP-102 being accepted is good news for Verrica and for the patients who need a treatment option that is convenient, compared to currently available treatments. I think the most important item to note is that there are no FDA approved drugs to treat Molluscum Contagiosum. Even though this viral skin disease is found primarily in children, it can also be found in adults as well.

A potential argument can be made in why wouldn't it be appropriate for patients just to wait 13 months for it to clear on its own? There are several answers to this question. The first is that this disease is easily transmitted. In such an instance, it is more convenient to treat the disease and eliminate it right away rather than leave it alone to spread and cause more problems. It can be spread from contamination of objects touched, from skin to skin contact, and in some instances, Molluscum in adults is caused by sexual contact.

The second reason is because of itching. Nobody wants to go 13 months with constant itching. The third and final reason is alternative treatment options such as surgery and other skin products may not be ideal. These types of treatments may work to an extent, but patients can be left with scars. The scratching or scraping of the lesions may even result in new infections coming about.

The bottom-line in my opinion is that these types of lesions, if at all possible, should be treated immediately to avoid many issues. I believe that Verrica has a good shot at receiving approval for this indication. The key takeaway for investors is that an FDA approval is a major catalyst and may likely cause the stock to trade higher.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.