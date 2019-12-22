The End Of The ETRACS 'Series A' ETNs: SMHD/MORL Holders Learn Final Lesson In Valuation

The premiums of SMHD and MORL are over for good, to the detriment of former holders of those notes.

Some Series A ETNs will be exchanged for Series B ETNs; others have been proposed to be simply liquidated.

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 27, 2019.

This commentary follows the data presented in ETRACS 2x Leveraged ETN Snapshot: November 2019.

The end of the "Series A" ETRACS 2x ETNs?

In a nutshell, all Series A ETNs are either going to be exchanged for the corresponding Series B ETNs or (proposed to be) simply redeemed altogether.

Here are the relevant press releases:

Why are the Series A ETNs ending?

The main difference between the original "Series A" ETNs and the newer "Series B" ETNs is that the Series A ETNs are co-guaranteed by both UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG, whereas the Series B ETNs are guaranteed by UBS AG only. UBS Switzerland AG has no obligations with respect to the Series B ETNs.

This difference in obligor status was the reason for ending the Series A ETNs. The stated in one of the press releases:

UBS AG is conducting the Exchange Offers in order to reduce the intercompany exposures of UBS Switzerland AG to UBS AG in line with regulatory recovery and resolution guidance.

In other words, UBS wanted to get the Series A ETNs off the books of UBS Switzerland. While it is difficult to imagine a scenario where the main UBS goes bankrupt and UBS Switzerland remains unscathed, it isn't a zero-probability event. The combined AUM of the Series A ETNs totaled around $1 billion, which is not a small sum (However, since it is highly likely that UBS hedges its exposure to the notes through buying the underlying stocks, I don't think that these notes were that dangerous for UBS in isolation - it's not like they took the cash from the notes and then spent it elsewhere!).

The writing has been on the wall for a while now. In 2015, UBS suspended issuance new shares of all of the Series A ETNs (note that this different from suspending sales). Then, when MORL and SMHD got near the limit of their issued notes, their sales were suspended as well allowing them to rocket up to high premiums, which, as I have repeatedly warned in the past, was an unsustainable situation given that the equivalent Series B ETNs, MRRL and SMHB, were available. It was clear that UBS was intending for the Series B ETNs to replace the Series A ETNs, sooner or later.

Which Series A ETNs are being exchanged?

According to the press release announcing the exchange offer, eight ETNs are being exchanged, of which three are 2x ETNs:

BDCL --> LBDC

CEFL --> CEFZ

MORL --> MRRL

The other five ETNs mentioned in the press release, are not 2x ETNs (AMU --> AMUB, BDCS --> BDCZ, DJCI --> DJCB, MLPI --> MLPB, UCI --> UCIB).

In each pair of Series A/B ETNs, the two notes of the pair have "identical underlying indices, daily Closing Indicative Values, investor fees, coupon amounts (if applicable) and payment formulas". This allows the notes to be exchanged on a 1-to-1 basis.

Note also that if an investor chooses to not tender their shares for exchange, they will be redeemed anyway following the final expiration date of the exchange offers.

UBS AG has a contractual right to redeem all Series A ETNs and, within a few months after the final expiration date of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to exercise its contractual call right for any non-tendered Series A ETNs that were subject to the Exchange Offers. Following the completion of such redemptions, no Series A ETNs are expected to remain outstanding.

Timing: As announced, the Exchange Offers will be available for around 4 months from commencement of the offer, the date of which is yet to be announced. Note that until the Exchange Offers are formally launched, holders of the Series A ETNs will not be able to tender their shares.

Which Series A ETNs are being redeemed?

In a separate press release, it was announced that 13 ETNs were being proposed to be redeemed, of which 8 are 2x ETNs:

SMHD*

LMLP*

HDLV*

DVHL

DVYL

HOML

LRET

SDYL

The first 3 Series A ETNs in the list (marked with *) have a corresponding Series B ETN that tracks the same underlying index: SMHB, LMLB, and HDLB respectively. However, because they have "certain differences in payment features", this is probably why they were not included in the Exchange Offers.

The funds that do not have a corresponding Series B ETN appear to be disappearing completely. At first, I assumed that this was probably due to their relatively low AUM, making them inefficient for UBS to maintain (DVHL: $20.5 million, DVYL: $37.4 million, HOML: $3.0 million, LRET: $3.9 million, SDYL: $18.4 million). However, upon closer inspection there wasn't a direct correlation with size as some of the Series A ETNs for which a corresponding Series B ETN has been launched (SMHD: $39.5 million, LMLP: $26.4 million and HDLV: $19.6 million) were actually smaller in AUM than those notes that were to be shuttered completely.

Perhaps further Series B ETNs are in the works, to replace those that are lost? Otherwise, it would be a shame to lose SDYL and DVYL completely, the best-performing 2x ETNs of all.

Timing: The press release was merely a proposal to redeem these Series A ETNs, and it was stated that the final decision to redeem them has not yet been made. However, I do expect them to proceed with this redemption eventually. Maybe they are waiting until each of the Series A ETNs has a Series B version available for redeeming them, in order to not lose as much AUM?

A new 2x business development company ETN

In the midst of the announcements of exchange offers and redemptions, I noticed that a new 2x business development company ("BDC") ETN was recently launched: the ETRACS 2x Monthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCY).

How is different from the existing 2x ETNs tracking the BDC sector, BDCL and LBDC? These two older notes track the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index. On the other hand, BDCY tracks the Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index, which is a new index that was formed on February 2019.

The following table summarizes the differences between the two sets of ETNs with any differences marked in bold.

ETNs BDCL/LBDC BDCY Index Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index Index inception date January 2011 February 2019 Index description Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted Index that is intended to measure the performance of all Business Development Companies (“BDC”) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE MKT”) or NASDAQ and satisfy specified market capitalization and other eligibility requirements. Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index is a float and dividend-adjusted, capitalization-weighted Index that is intended to measure the performance of Business Development Companies (“BDC”) that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE MKT”) or NASDAQ and that satisfy specified market capitalization and other eligibility requirements. Top 10 holdings Fs Kkr Capital Corp FSK 10.62 Ares Capital Corp ARCC 9.96 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 9.18 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 7.20 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 5.13 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.90 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.04 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 3.92 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.84 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.01 Fs Kkr Capital Corp FSK 4.80 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.74 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.60 Ares Capital Corp ARCC 4.50 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.46 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 4.45 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 4.39 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 4.16 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.04 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 3.50

We can see from the top holdings of the two sets of funds that BDCY's portfolio is living up to the "diversified" name, with the top 10 holdings accounting for about only 44% of the total weight of the portfolio compared to 62% for BDCL/LBDC. I will need to take a look at the methodology of each of the indices in a future analysis to see how this more even distribution for BDCY is generated. We don't know what the yield of BDCY is going to be quite just yet, but I expect it to be not far off from BDCL/LBDC's ~15% index yield.

Closing thoughts

In the prospectuses for the ETNs, it is mentioned that they all have the "call risk" of being mandatorily redeemed by UBS at any time, which is exactly what UBS is proposing to do with some of the Series A ETNs. However, I don't actually see this as a "risk" per se, since when the notes are redeemed, investors get back the indicative value (akin to NAV) of the notes. In a way, it's no different to what happens when an ETF sponsor decides to shutter an ETF either; an investor cannot prevent it from happening, but they will receive back the NAV of the fund in cash.

However, one danger that is associated with the call feature of these notes is when the notes trade at a premium to their indicative value. This happened to SMHD (see What To Do About SMHD?) and MORL (see What To Do About MORL?) when sales of these notes were suspended. However, as I have warned repeatedly in the past, this was an unsustainable situation given that the corresponding Series B ETN, nearly exactly the same in form and function, were readily available.

Still, unsuspecting investors bid up SMHD and MORL's premiums to double-digit levels over the past year, and even before the announcement of the exchange offers or redemption earlier this month, the valuation gap had begin to revert, saddling SMHD and MORL with significant losses equivalent to months of coupon payments from either note (see SMHD And MORL Holders Learn Expensive Lesson In Premium Reversion).

With the announcement of the exchange offers two weeks ago, it was the "final nail in the coffin" for SMHD's premium. SMHD holders suffered an instantaneous loss of around -7% on the day of the announcement, as investors realized that when SMHD is redeemed, they will receive back the indicative value rather than the share price.

Similarly, the last few percentage points of premium of MORL were squeezed dry. However, because MORL wasn't trading at such a high premium relative to MRRL, the loss suffered by MORL holders was less pronounced.

Remember, valuation matters when even when buying ETNs!

