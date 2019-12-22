Gear Energy's Surprising Monthly Letter

Gear Energy remains an attractive Canadian oil stock, but there's still no obvious discount to its peers.

Surprisingly, the letter took into account the criticisms I exposed in my previous article.

Gear Energy's (OTCPK:GENGF) latest monthly letter surprised me! It looks like management wrote it based on the constructive criticism I exposed in my previous article.

With a refined metric discussed in the company's letter, the Canadian oil producer remains one of the most profitable. But I still don't see any valuation discount to its peers.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

All costs included

Over the last few months, Gear Energy presented itself as an undervalued Canadian oil and gas producer, mainly based on FFO metrics. The first words of the company's November presentation even highlighted an estimated 50% discount to its peers.

I argued in my previous article that metrics based on FFO were misleading since they excluded sustaining costs (capital costs to hold production flat) that represent a significant difference between producers.

And surprisingly, management stated in its December letter:

"In last month's update, the core of the discussion centered on benchmarking of funds from operations ('FFO') per boe and associated market valuations. Some inbound feedback requested that we take the analysis even further to include some calibration for the costs of ongoing sustainability. It was a good suggestion, so we decided to expand the benchmarking to include Depletion, Depreciation and Amortization Expenses ('DD&A')".

And there's more. I also criticized Gear Energy's decision to compare itself to gas producers such as Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) that are exposed to different commodity prices and operate on a different cost structure. And I also mentioned Gear Energy didn't include in its comparison producers that operated a closer product mix of light oil and heavy oil.

However, in its December letter, management added:

"Additionally, it was requested that we expand the peer group from our traditional grouping based on enterprise values to include some peers with more similar production profiles to Gear. In this case, we added MEG and BTE to the mix, despite them both being substantially larger than our traditional peer group".

Indeed, no comparison is perfect. Heavy oil and light oil companies MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) produce more than 10 times Gear's volume. But the comparison becomes more relevant for investors seeking exposure to oil instead of gas.

And the result is...

Taking into account the year-to-date DD&A costs that are subtracted from FFO, Gear Energy is still one of the most profitable Canadian producers, as shown in the company's graph below.

Source: December monthly letter

But Gear Energy's advantage to other producers becomes less obvious than the previous comparison based on FFO only (see graph below).

Source: November presentation

And there's another aspect you should consider. Management has chosen DD&A as a proxy for sustaining costs. In the case of Gear Energy, it makes sense.

Year-to-date DD&A costs amounted to C$19.79/boe. In comparison, the company recently announced a 2020 capital program of C$50 million to hold its production flat at about 7,000 boe/d, which corresponds to a similar per-unit sustaining cost of C$50 million / (7,000 boe/d * 365 days) = 19.57 boe/d.

But in the case of other oil producers, the difference between DD&A costs and sustaining costs is significant.

For instance, MEG Energy reported DD&A costs of C$23.55/boe during the first nine months of this year. In contrast, the company announced sustaining costs of C$210 million in 2020 for a production of about 93,000 boe/d, which represents a much lower cost of C$210 million / (93,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$6.19 boe/d. MEG Energy recorded an accelerated depreciation during the second quarter, which explains such high DD&A costs. But even if you consider the last-quarter DD&A costs of C$13.43/boe, the difference with sustaining costs of C$6.19/boe remains significant. Such a contrast is due to the high upfront investments that were required to develop MEG Energy's assets.

And MEG Energy is not an exception. For instance, the midpoint of Cardinal Energy's (OTC:CRLFF) 2020 capital program of C$72 million (including asset retirement obligations) corresponds to sustaining costs of C$72 million / (20,600 boe/d * 365 days) = C$9.58 boe/d. In contrast, Cardinal Energy's year-to-date DD&A costs of C$14.05/boe were much higher.

Thus, taking into account DD&A costs as a proxy for sustaining costs may favor Gear Energy when comparing to heavy oil peers. On the other hand, some other producers that didn't require heavy upfront investments may report lower DD&A costs than their sustaining capex.

No measure of sustaining costs is perfect. If you take into account sustaining capex, you should also consider the growth profile of the company's production. Given the higher drop in production in the first year of a well, a high-growth producer will require a higher sustaining capex than a producer that has been holding its production flat for years. But when this high-growth producer decides to hold its production flat, its sustaining costs will drastically drop.

Still no discount

Gear Energy took a good step in refining its comparison to its peers; it increases transparency to shareholders. But there's no perfect valuation ratio, and investors should consider the context behind the numbers that are presented to them, as we have seen with DD&A costs and sustaining costs.

Also, investors should take into account other metrics based on reserves and debt, for instance, to better compare oil and gas producers.

In my previous article, I discussed that Gear Energy's valuation was attractive, but I also wrote that, in contrast with Gear's management, I didn't see any discount to the company's peers.

Despite its 11.54% increase over the last 30 days, Gear Energy's stock price lagged the performance of its closest peers in terms of product mix. Gear Energy's direct exposure to Canadian heavy oil prices (WCS) may explain a part of the performance difference. The WTI/WCS differential increased over the last few weeks and some other Canadian producers had reduced their exposure to WCS, thanks to transportation commitments to the U.S.

Data by YCharts

Thus, the valuation I detailed in my previous article remains valid: Gear Energy is an attractive oil stock, but I don't see any obvious discount to its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, CRLFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.