India's Yes Bank: From Riches To Rags

There are too many question marks to consider a near-term investment here.

In between this period is a story of aggressive loaning, reporting loopholes, proposed bailouts, and a legendary investor.

Yes Bank, an Indian stock, was trading at INR 400 in Aug 2018. Within just a year and quarter, it has crashed by as much as 88% to INR 47.

There's no shame in losing money on a stock. Everybody does it. What is shameful is to hold on to a stock, or worse, to buy more of it when the fundamentals are deteriorating. ~ Peter Lynch

On 26 Sept. 2019, when Yes Bank (OTC:YYBKY) was quoting INR 222, top analysts such as JPMorgan and Macquarie turned super bullish on the stock and predicted an upside of 80%.

Ever since that upgrade, the stock has been an investor's worst nightmare. Instead of gaining 80%, it tanked 85% to INR 30 on 1 Oct. 2019. It plunged suddenly, sharply and swiftly.

Suddenly, out of the blue, there was an offer to invest $1.2 billion in the bank, and that was followed up by an Indian cult investor picking up shares - these events boosted the price and then again, all of a sudden, things went sour. In the space of these events, the stock zoomed from INR 30 to INR 79, but has crashed back to INR 46 as on 19 Dec. 2019.

Yes Bank's story reads like a thriller, and here it is:

A Prologue Packed with Aggression

Rana Kapoor, the promoter of Yes Bank, was always known for his aggressive lending and was nicked "lender of the last resort" in business circles. He lent to desperate business owners and charged them a high fee which puffed and chuffed up the bank's profits. Loans that did not pay back in time were ever-greened (yeah, high fees were charged again) and NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) were shuffled with other banks, thus exploiting a legal loophole.

As the Indian economy kept faltering quarter over quarter, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened disclosure norms and Yes Bank's bad loans started getting exposed over time.

The stock price went into shock and started falling hard till it touched a level of INR 30 on 1 Oct. 2019. By this time, most Yes Bank investors had resigned to their fate, and new investors were hands-off, while shorters were having a merry time selling call options and futures.

And the story suddenly got meatier.

A Mystery Epilogue Full of Twists & Turns

Here is the sequence of events:

17 Oct. 2019: A couple of influential Indian industrialists express interest in Yes Bank and the news propels the stock 12%.

27 Oct. 2019: Media reports that Yes Bank is in talks with companies, including Microsoft (MSFT), to invest in the bank. The stock continues to rise.

31 Oct. 2019: A sudden buzz of $1.2 billion investment into Yes Bank is amplified by Indian media. The offer to invest, which was reported as "binding," is made by a little-known North American family office.

4 Nov. 2019: India's ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (who is as famous in India as Warren Buffett is in the U.S.) buys 13 million shares of Yes Bank at Rs 67.10 per share. The investor also says he will take participate in the bank's forthcoming OFS (Offer For Sale).

29 Nov. 2019: Yes Bank's board approves the issue of $2 billion worth of equity shares on a preferential basis to investors, which includes the little-known North American Family Office. Media reports that with this investment, the bank would be rescued from its financial woes.

9 Dec. 2019: Media reports that Yes Bank likely will reject the $1.2 billion investment offer from the North American Family Office because analysts were concerned about the lead investor's credibility as it could not even cough up the earnest money of INR 20 million ($280,000).

10 Dec 2019: India's cult legend investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, says he may withdraw from participating in the bank's OFS because of the recent developments. Earlier he had committed $25 million.

11 Dec 2019: A senior reporter in the thick of things is of the opinion that if Yes Bank does not receive help from the Reserve Bank of India soon, it will be in trouble.

Here is a chart of the stock price correlated to the events:

The Questions

There are no conclusions to draw, but many questions remain unanswered:

Can a bank simply accept a $1.2 billion investment from a little known company and publicize the offer before doing due diligence? It is common knowledge that whenever such news appears in media, the stock will zip, zap and zoom. Can a legendary investor buy 13 million shares also without performing due diligence on the "little known" investor? Can any legendary investor with a cult following afford to invest into uncertainty? I mean he took a massive loss (Buy price INR 67, Current price INR 46, loss on 13 million shares = INR 273 million) within the space of one month. Such investors are very sharp and will not invest a large sum of money without being very sure of the business outlook for at least the short to medium term. Was this transaction and its media coverage kosher with India's market regulator?

I cannot conclude this article as I'm unsure how lax or tight corporate governance is in India, nor do I know about how strict the regulators are. But for me, this Yes Bank episode does set off a medium-sized red alert.

