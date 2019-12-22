PPG Industries: High P/E Ratio - But Limited Downside

It is likely the narrower the range of expectations from analysts the greater the certainty about future performance, based on a long history of past performance.

PPG Industries: Investment Thesis

Indicative future rates of return from an investment in PPG Industries' (PPG) shares at the current share price level are in the region of 11% to 12% per year.

There is a considerable amount of certainty associated with an investment in PPG, and increased certainty equates to lowered risk. It is considered the potential returns are adequate for the degree of risk involved.

About PPG

PPG is a global supplier of paints, coatings, optical products, and specialty materials.

PPG helps customers in industrial, transportation, consumer products, and construction markets and aftermarkets to enhance more surfaces in more ways than any other company.

Source: PPG 2018 Annual Report

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for PPG shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - PPG: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for PPG were positive for all nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. Returns to date are in a range of 4.3% to 10.9% for 7 of the investors. For the remaining 2 investors, returns are 19.7% for Investor G and 31.7% for Investor H. Investors G and H are the most recent to invest so their returns are not over an extended period. If the share price stays around current levels or grows slowly, their rate of return will reduce due to the effect of duration. The effect of duration can be seen in the total cash received line at the foot of TABLE 1. The investment of Investor C with a 9.3% return has grown by $2,237 compared to growth of just $946 for Investor H with a 31.7% per year return. Of course, Investor C has had their funds tied up since Q4 2015. Investor H has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q4 2015 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return ~9% to match Investor C's investment performance. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 20, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the significant impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

PPG: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

PPG: Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of PPG providing an overall quant rating of "Neutral" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for PPG as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for PPG. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate fairly uniform growth rates ranging from 6.1% to 9.6% per year for 2019 to 2022. FY 2023 EPS growth estimate of 11.7% is from one analyst only, so it cannot be considered a consensus estimate. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

PPG: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in PPG at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide consistent indicative rates of return ~11% to 12% per year for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 21.90. The P/E ratio of 21.90 is based on PPG's current P/E ratio (share price $132.47 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $6.05). This is 5.29 higher than the Materials sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 16.61 (see here).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of $nil per share quarterly dividend increase, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, PPG's stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 8, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~3% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

PPG: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - PPG Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today at ~3,221, well above a year ago. PPG's shares are also trading well above the level a year ago, but with significantly greater volatility than the S&P 500. If this level of volatility continues, we can expect to see PPG fall back below the current share price level at some time in the next few months.

PPG: Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases of those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$162 per share for PPG (P/E ratio 18.40 - same as PPG's historical median per Fig. 3) to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $111.34 at entry. The share price has been below $111 as recently as September. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to 2023 increase to high teens and above, compared to ~11% to 12% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above. For FY 2020 and FY 2021, the projected returns are 28.51% and 20.42%, respectively. Projected returns progressively reduce to ~17% for FY 2022 and ~16% for FY 2023 due to the effect of duration (the positive effect of buying at a lower share price is spread out over a longer time period).

Rate Of Return Projections At PPG's Historical Median P/E Ratio

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The assumptions in TABLE 4 are the same as for TABLE 3, with a targeted buy price $161.96 (P/E ratio 18.40) but with projected P/E ratio of 18.40, in line with PPG's historical median P/E ratio of 18.40 per Fig. 3. Returns of ~11% to 12% are similar to those in TABLE 2 above. But targeting to buy at a lower share price, if successful, provides some margin for P/E multiple contraction in the longer term.

PPG: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5:

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $132.47 (P/E ratio 21.90) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to the 5-year historical low of 15.89 by end of FY2023. For no case are the returns negative. All returns are positive at ~3% or above, indicating PPG stands up very well to stress testing for P/E multiple contraction.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $132.47 (P/E ratio 21.90) and the P/E ratio progressively contracting to the 5-year historical low of 15.89 by end of FY2023. For no case are the returns negative. All returns are positive at ~3% or above, indicating PPG stands up very well to stress testing for P/E multiple contraction. Note - The consensus, high and low estimates for FY 2023 are identical due to only one analyst submitting an estimate for that year (see Fig. 2 above). Naturally, the lower the number of analysts, the lower confidence level for these estimates.

PPG: Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for PPG going out four to five years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for PPG, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years, so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as PPG.

PPG: Summary And Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, PPG is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have achieved positive returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $132.47 per TABLE 2 above has the potential to provide yearly returns of ~11% to 12%, subject to P/E multiple contraction. Even if P/E multiple contracts from the present 21.90 to the 5-year historical low of 15.89, it should be possible for long-term holders to achieve returns in the 3% to 5% range. Targeting to buy at a lower share price of ~$110 to $112 has the potential to lift returns into the high teens or above.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member and share investing ideas with a like-minded group: Bleisure travel has the airline industry on a growth path – join in discussing our in-depth reviews of 8 US airlines.

Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest.

You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.