Wall Street Brunch

Boxing Day: Amazon Prime has exclusive U.K. streaming rights to every Premier League soccer game scheduled for Boxing Day in a development that's shaking up the holiday a bit for Brits. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has hired high-profile ex-players like Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas, Michael Owen and Thierry Henry to help with the broadcasts. Covering sports in international markets is something the Seattle tech giant is dabbling with, including recently securing the rights to show select Champions League matches in Germany. The growing presence by Amazon into sports could give it an advantage over Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with some fans in international markets. As for Boxing Day, Amazon's high-profile streaming appearance lines up well with what is one of the biggest shopping periods of the year in the U.K. Last year, British consumers spent £4.75B on Boxing Day, with 75% of the spending done in stores. Will the Amazon Premier League tie-in lead to more online sales this year?

IPO watch: No new U.S. pricings are expected in the week ahead. IPO lockups expire on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) on December 23; Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), Bridgebio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) on December 24 and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) on December 26. Keep an eye on Bridgebio Pharma (+115% from IPO) and Karuna Therapeutics (+360%) in particular. Meanwhile, RealReal could ride out the lockup expiration in fine fashion with analysts still very bullish.

Projected dividend changes: There are no projected dividend changes this week due to the holiday week so we will take a quick look at the dividend yield leaders heading into 2020. Some of the highest yielders on the Dow Jones Industrial Index are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) at 5.02%, Dow (NYSE:DOW) at 5.14% and IBM (NYSE:IBM) at 4.82%. On the S&P 500 Index, yield leaders include Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) at 4.20%, People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) at 4.19% and Valero (NYSE:VLO) at 3.81%. On the Nasdaq 100, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) at 5.02%, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at 4.29% and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) at 3.40% are at the top the list.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)-OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) deal expires on December 23. Shareholders at Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) vote on the VMware (NYSE:VMW) deal on December 27. Despite the holiday break, there could be some more M&A scuttlebutt over Medifast (NYSE:MED), Gaming and Leisure Properties(NASDAQ:GLPI)-Vici Properties (OTC:VICI) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Spotlight on shopping and shipping: The biggest shopping day of the year is today. The NRF estimates 148M U.S. consumers will participate this year on "Super Saturday" to top the 134M that participated last year. By comparison, about 190M people shopped at stores and online during the full five-day Thanksgiving weekend that included Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Spending for the day is seen coming in over $34B as a shorter Thanksgiving-to-Christmas period and strong economic activity are seen as supportive of holiday purchasing. Of note, several research firms have pointed to proprietary channel checks showing prices are steady for retail beasts like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (AMZN) and Target (NYSE:TGT). The same isn't true for struggling mall chains like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), which are leaning on promotions. The late shopping surge adds a bit of pressure as always to FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS), two stocks that faltered last week when FedEx disappointed with its gloomy guidance.

Space update: Boeing's (NYSE:BA) uncrewed Starliner capsule is due to return back to White Sands, New Mexico after failing to reach the proper orbit to rendezvous with the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann, along with their Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, have stated that they're still confident about the 2020 mission that is being planned. Boeing's CST-100 Starliner is seen as critical in the NASA initiative to use private vehicles to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

FDA watch: Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) could hear next week if its resubmitted BLA for accelerated approval in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer patients has been accepted for FDA review. PDUFA dates arrive for Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) on Kynapid, DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) for Posmir and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) for lumateperone.

EV tax credits: The clock is ticking on EV tax credits for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) after the Trump administration and Congress ignored pleas from the two automakers to extend the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle buyers. Only Tesla and GM have hit the 200K cumulative EV sales mark at which point the tax credit is phased out, although Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) could approach that level next year. Tesla’s credits are set to expire completely after December 31 and GM’s will end on March 31. Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). Some states have their own EV tax credits to support the industry, including Colorado, New York and Louisiana.

The march to $420: What's left in the tank for the Tesla (TSLA) rally after shares rolled to a 68% gain over 90 days? Tesla traded as high as $413 last week and has traders wondering if the mystical $420 mark could be eclipsed before the end of the year. The EV automaker seems to be riding high off some of the news coming out of China. The cooling of the U.S.-China trade war is seen as a positive and registrations of Tesla vehicles in China climbed to a five-month high of 5,597 units in November.

Annual meetings: 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) on December 23, Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) on December 24 and Weidai (NYSE:WEI) on December 27.

Las Vegas numbers: The Nevada Gaming Control Board could post revenue numbers for November at the end of the week. Casinos in Nevada generated $1.02B in October, despite a 9% downturn on the Las Vegas Strip. The list of Nevada-related casino stocks includes Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).

Data watch: RV shipments data is due in from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association. The report sometimes sends investors scrambling in or out of Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK).

Box office: All eyes are on the box office performance for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as it makes its opening weekend run at theaters. Disney said it expects to generate ~$160M over the three days, while some industry forecasts are up around the $200M mark. A global haul of at least a billion dollars seems like a lock after Star Wars: The Last Jedi churned up over $1.3B globally and Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought in over $2B.

Barron's mentions: The publication notes that Becton Dickinson's (NYSE:BDX) return has trailed many of its peers this year on concerns over heightened regulatory scrutiny of a product. The stock is called undervalued given the solid earnings growth and expanding margins, which have been boosted by synergies from two major acquisitions in the past five years. China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) is also identified as a cheap stock as it trades at 11X 2019 earnings. The company’s outlook said to be improving with the recent rollout of next-generation 5G services. Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch advises investors that they should invest in what they know and reminds that if you only invest in an index, you’ll never beat it.

