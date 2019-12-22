U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Micro-Cap Biotech Monopar Therapeutics Jumps 238% In 2-IPO Week

Just two micro-cap companies entered the public markets in the last week before the holidays kick off, led by oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics which popped 231% on its first day, the biggest since 2005.

Just two micro-cap companies entered the public markets in the last week before the holidays kick off, led by oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) which popped 231% on its first day, the biggest since 2005. One company submitted an initial filing.

After previously postponing its IPO twice, micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics raised $9 million at an $89 million market cap. The company is targeting chemotherapy-induced mucositis (SOM) and cancers, and a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate was planned for the 4Q. It finished the week up 238%, which is likely due in part to the extremely low float - insiders indicated on $6 million worth of shares in the offering (67%), leaving just $3 million in tradable shares.

Micro-cap onshore E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) raised $15 million at an $81 million market cap. The Indonesia-based company's operations are small, and it was profitable in the FY18. It finished down 12%.

at 12/20 Monopar Therapeutics $9M $89M -11% +231% +238% Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers. Indonesia Energy $15M $81M 10% -3% -12% Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.

Nano-cap online pharma marketplace Trxade Group (MEDS) filed to raise $5 million on the Nasdaq. The company's shares are currently listed on the OTC (OTCQB:TRXD).

Underwriter Trxade Group $5M Health Care Aegis Cap. B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/19/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 33.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 27.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 24.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 20.4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

