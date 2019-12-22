A Snapshot Of The Trade Charlie McElligott Discussed On CNBC

While 2020 may well witness another "everything rally" thanks to the return of "Goldilocks," the viability of trades tied to higher yields is still debatable.

The last two months have seen a lot of figurative and literal buy-in for the reflation narrative, buoying cyclicals, value and other out-of-favor sectors and styles.

If you're inclined to fade the reflation optimism going into the new year, you're not alone.

So, you want to fade the reflation narrative?

Or maybe you don't, I have no idea.

What I do know is that headed into 2020, many Wall Street year-ahead outlook pieces have coalesced around the view that some 70 rate cuts across the globe are set to manifest themselves in better economic outcomes (e.g., an inflection in manufacturing PMIs) while the interim trade deal between the world's two largest economies is poised to remove one of the most pressing psychological overhangs that's plagued investor sentiment for most of 2019.

That general narrative (or shades of it) can be discerned in equity outlook pieces from the sell-side, in their economic forecasts and perhaps most obviously, in their 2020 bond market projections.

I should add a caveat. I mentioned a few days previous that while year-end 2020 targets for US 10-year yields generally reflect a constructive outlook on the economy, they do not suggest that Wall Street is ebullient.

SocGen's Albert Edwards recent chuckled at the extent to which analysts habitually predict higher yields in the year ahead despite the fact that bonds have been in a bull market for more than three decades. But, as the following chart shows, even Goldman's 2.25% target doesn't represent a huge jump from where yields sit right now. Other banks' forecasts reflect the view that whatever happens in between, yields will probably be somewhere in and around where they are today a year hence.

(Heisenberg)

That same caveat can be extended to equities. Thanks in part to 2019's blockbuster gains, Wall Street is collectively the least bullish on the S&P a year ahead in 15 years.

(Heisenberg, Bloomberg data)

The point: The consensus reflation narrative for 2020 should be considered in the context of what I would describe as "lukewarm" forecasts for yields and equities.

If you think that suggests a bit of cognitive dissonance on the part of analysts, you're not alone. Then again, it makes little sense to malign Wall Street for invariably being too bullish on the economy and stocks only to get irritated when they aren't sufficiently bullish relative to what appears to be a more rosy macro outlook.

In any case, Nomura's Charlie McElligott was on CNBC last week weighing in on everything from impeachment (at Joe Kernen's urging, of course) to the 2020 outlook, and one of the things he mentioned was how "extended" the reflation narrative discussed above has become.

During the interview, Charlie says "I don't really see bonds selling off next year and if bonds don't selloff, this sort of myth of the resurgence of cyclicals and reflation is going to be just that."

To the casual reader, that might sound bearish, but it's not. In fact, there's a sense in which it's the opposite.

That is, part of Charlie's year-ahead macro outlook (which he spelled out in a Friday note), revolves around the prospects for the "everything rally" to continue in some stripe, which is entirely consistent with lackluster performance from cyclicals and other sectors associated with the reflation narrative. After all, the "slow-flation" trade that's delivered handsome cross-asset returns for investors has been characterized by outperformance from equities trades/expressions tethered to duration in rates. This is a hopelessly-simplistic visualization of the dynamic, but it's about the most straightforward way to make the point to an audience that doesn't want to get down into the factor weeds:

(Heisenberg)

In his year-ahead macro outlook, McElligott presents what he calls a "more realistic" take (versus going "all-in" on the reflation narrative) which essentially revolves around the return of the "Goldilocks" environment where bonds and stocks can both perform thanks in part to the Fed's asymmetric reaction function where the bar for hikes is impossibly high and the bar for more cuts is very low. Regular readers will note that I've been pushing the same thing for weeks, both here and especially elsewhere. Here's a quick passage from Charlie's outlook piece that gives you the flavor:

My 2020 view is much more realistic ‘return to goldilocks’ US economic environment–where by the end of the upcoming year that UST yields aren’t very far from current levels—as opposed to some of this outright giddy ‘reflation’ thematic which we currently see trading in the market”. “Goldilocks” US Economy is back, neither too hot nor too cold, with the same old “American exceptionalism” and labor data indicative of the health of the consumer, yet with such “tame” inflation—which means rates stay range-bound and can’t really break of out of this same 1.60-2.00 yields range.

This idea that the reflation story has become too extended informs a "1 month reversal" strategy in US equities for January. He discussed that in the CNBC interview.

"It's basically doing the opposite of what is happening right now or what is happening in December," he told the network, adding that he works in a "very tactical environment," where that means that even as McElligott is more than happy to confidently weigh in on the broader, long-term macro outlook (he does it pretty much every day), he's working on a near-term horizon.

After elaborating at length on his year-ahead macro outlook, Charlie in his Friday note provides a bit more detail around the trade he discussed on CNBC. There's nothing necessarily "proprietary" here and because he detailed it on live television this week, I doubt if he'd mind me rehashing the broad strokes, especially given how it dovetails with the macro, as described above.

This isn't particularly complicated. Basically, it entails being long the worst-performing Russell 1000 names and short the best-performing 10% (and this uses monthly performance).

Given the current market zeitgeist, this is just a fade of the "giddy" reflation story. I've captured that "giddiness" for you in two ways in the following visual:

(Heisenberg)

Again, I should emphasize that these aren't the absolute best ways to visualize the dynamic, but they are very straightforward and as such serve the purpose. The top pane is a crude visualization of the "bubble" trade beginning to burst (i.e., Value starting to outperform Min. Vol.) plotted with 10-year breakevens, which could very well serve as the pin that pricks that bubble if they were to explode higher in a realization of the most optimistic reflation narrative for 2020. In the bottom pane is the high beta ETF with the 2s10s. That speaks for itself.

Getting back to McElligott, he writes the following:

This “1 month Reversal” strategy YTD is up an astounding 37.3% in 2019....1) outperforming the long-only S&P 500 Total Return Index by over 6% YTD, which is almost inconceivable considering it’s a market neutral strategy running Long-Short with no net exposure and 2) speaking to the massive-impact that “passive” / “mechanical” rebalancing is seemingly having on market price-action. And it just so happens that back-testing all the way back to 1986, we see that January by far is the best historical return month for this “1m Reversal” strategy +3.3% on average with a 76% “hit” rate higher, picking-up widespread “rebalancing” into the new year and reversal of December “gross-down” year-end behavior.

This could get an extra boost from seasonality in the 10-year. Specifically, if you look back at some 36 years of history, January is one of the top three months of the year for Treasury futs. The hit rate is 70%.

(Nomura)

If you've followed everything said above (and/or if you're generally familiar with the extent to which a hodgepodge of consensus trades in equities ebb and flow with long-end yields) you'll immediately understand why that's bullish for the reversal strategy.

Long story short (and there's a painfully bad market pun there), if the Long Duration Sensitives/ Secular Growth/ Defensives / Min. Vol. versus Short Cyclicals / Value / High Beta trade is the tide, 10-year yields are the moon. Bullish seasonality for bonds thus suggests a "reversal of the Q4 reversal" (as Charlie puts it) in equity factors and styles.

So, what's the risk to this?

Well, that's simple. The risk is that bond yields continue to rise in the first weeks of the new year and the reflation narrative gathers more steam as a result of, for instance, a further thawing in Sino-US tensions and/or an inflection in PMIs. The ISM manufacturing print for December will be key in that regard given ISM remains a contractionary outlier versus most of the other US data. Also key will be November German factory orders and, of course, data out of China for December. We'll get all of that in January.

Finally, I feel like I should emphasize (for the umpteenth time) that you should everywhere and always make sure you understand the dynamics behind any trade or narrative you decide to execute or adopt, respectively. This kind of caveat isn't necessary for posts that find Joe E*Trade outlining his bull case for Apple, but they are for posts like this.

As they say on the infomercials, "your results may vary."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.