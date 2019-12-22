EUR/JPY Continues To Favor Downside

All-in-all, the EUR/JPY pair probably continues to favor downside, in spite of the recent upward move. A return to the bearish channel at this point could follow through into a significant move lower.

The holiday season is often associated with lower levels of liquidity in financial markets, as many traders are not actively working. This could also exacerbate any near-term downside.

As the move to the upside has not been sustained, and the bond market is implying pessimism from the perspective of short-term yields, further downside is indicated.

The EUR/JPY pair has recently appeared to breach its short-term trading range, and even its bearish channel; however, this adverse variance (to the upside) has not been sustained.

In my last article covering the EUR/JPY pair (i.e., the price of euros expressed in terms of Japanese yen), I suspected that downside would prevail going forward. A trade idea was presented with a 'stop' value of approximately 122.233, which has unfortunately since been hit.

The vertical line in the chart below delineates the date of my previous article's publication (November 20, 2019). The horizontal (red) line shows the stop level, which has since been hit. The chart below uses daily candlesticks.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

Despite the stop value being hit, the bias is likely to remain to the downside. As we can see, it appears that the adverse variance has already begun to reverse back the downside. If we zoom out a little, we can see on a weekly candlestick chart (as below) that the price is still broadly obeying the current bearish trend (as illustrated by the downward-sloping blue lines).

Our longer-term target of 114.851 is therefore still in sight. Note that the gray-shaded area illustrates the short-term trading range (based on daily candlesticks) previously identified (in my prior article). While EUR/JPY recently breached this range on the upside, it appears that the price is falling back within range, and this could support the possibility of continued downside.

However, should further downside be in store, we would want to see it manifest quite quickly. The next trading week commencing December 23, 2019 should therefore be bearish (it could of course begin on a bullish note, before reversing), and indeed we should consider the possibility of further bearishness into the start of the new year of 2020.

Note also from the above chart that we saw significant downside in the trading week, which saw us move into the current year of 2019. As reported in the Financial Times, this most prominently affected the USD/JPY and AUD/USD pairs, and by extension all those pairs associated with the Japanese yen and Australian dollar.

The Japanese yen is viewed as a risk-off, safe-haven currency (due to factors such as Japan's current account surplus), whereas the Australian dollar is traditionally viewed as a riskier, "commodity currency", due to Australia's exposure to commodity exports (particularly gold) and global trade, more broadly.

At the end of the financial year, during the holiday season (i.e., Christmas and New Year), liquidity tends to lessen as fewer traders are at work. Drops in liquidity can produce sharp and unanticipated moves that feed upon themselves, "self-exacerbating" (producing moves that are often exaggerated with the involvement of debt/leverage), before equilibrium is restored at much lower or higher prices. Markets generally restore order eventually, returning to normality, but not without first seeing significant intraday volatility.

As we head into 2020, we should keep an eye out for a repeating of this. If we believe that the EUR/JPY pair will continue downward in its bearish channel, the lower liquidity often experienced during this time of year could produce an outsized move to the downside, taking traders by surprise.

Currencies also tend to correlate positively with yield differentials. If one currency's yield is lower than another currency's, and/or is falling relative to another currency's yield, downside is likely to remain in favor. The reverse is also true; a strong yield differential can produce upside.

Using the one-year government bond yields of Germany and Japan, we can approximate the short-term carrying value (and direction) per the chart below (the red line delineates a short-term yield spread for EUR/JPY, set against the far-right y-axis). Daily candlesticks are used.

As we can see, the bond market's assessment of the carrying value of the EUR/JPY is frankly plunging; since the peak value on October 15, 2019 of approximately -0.32%, the interest rate spread is now significantly lower at -0.55% (a negative variance of 23 basis points, which is usually about as much as a central bank is typically comfortable with moving short-term rates at a monetary policy meeting).

This 23-point move is significant, and despite the move, EUR/JPY is actually higher than where it was priced on October 15, 2019. On that prior date, EUR/JPY closed the day at 120.094. On December 20, 2019, EUR/JPY closed at 121.183 (i.e. about +0.91% higher).

Notice also that the yield differential appears to be heading back to where it was previously in August 2019 of around -0.57%. If we get a similar level registered in the near-term, or simply see some stabilization around these current levels, the bond market's feedback is likely to follow through into the EUR/JPY spot price.

This could, in turn, vindicate the current bearish channel that we see EUR/JPY still moving in. Downside to our longer-term target of 114.851 (as shown above and in previous charts) could therefore remain intact.

A combination of the bearish trend, evidently pessimistic feedback from the bond market (which has not yet translated into lower spot prices), and the potential for illiquidity (and/or any sudden risk-off moves during the holiday period, or as we move into January 2020) could see the EUR/JPY pair measurably lower in the short term. Our bias should therefore remain (perhaps cautiously) bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.