S&P 500 Earnings Update: Stay The Course

Looking at the 2019 S&P 500 estimate, we should expect a decent quarter of earnings growth in Q4 '19.

2019's bottom-up estimate for the S&P 500 is moving higher in terms of y/y change.

The "forward 4-quarter estimate" in terms of its 1-year change % or y/y growth looks to have bottomed on November 1 '19.

Moving steadily higher since November 1st is a big plus.

(Data source: IBES by Refinitiv)

Blaine Rollins, CFA, the premier blogger at @361Capital published graph this last week on S&P 500 sector returns:

Large-cap pharma has been on fire in Q4 '19 per the @361Capital graph. Merck (NYSE:MRK) is prepared to break out of a 20-year base. (Long all stocks mentioned - FedEx update coming).

Summary/Conclusion: So what does it all mean?

Here are the "average, annual" returns for SPY (S&P 500), MDY (MidCap 400) and RUT (Russell 2000) from January 1, 1990.

What surprised me is that the "average, annual" return for each is still well below the "average" return for the S&P 500, which I calculate at closer to 11% since the early 1970s.

In addition, SPY is just now catching up to the Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) in terms of return. I would have thought SPY would have outpaced MDY by now.

This is simply one opinion, but I don't think investors will ever see 2008 again in our lifetime. It was the "Boomer" version of the Great Depression, with housing, credit markets, and the economy (and ultimately the stock market) all collapsing at once. Americans had never seen a national housing depression and an annual decline in home prices nationally - outside of local geographies from the late 1980s' S&L Crisis - ever in the post WW II period.

Here's a chart from Ryan Detrick that supports this blog's 2020 forecast published last week:

Stock market bullishness has risen the last week, which always makes me nervous.

The hallmark of this bull market since 2009 has been lack of bullishness or skepticism, and good market breadth.

Thanks for reading.

