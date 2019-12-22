USD/JPY Downside Risk Remains With Bond Market Divergence

Our target of 106.900 remains in sight as a possible downside target, should the market turn its head from "risk-on" to "risk-off", or should short-term downside volatility manifest (either during this holiday period, or into January 2020, when liquidity is generally lower).

If stocks were to pull back (say, by a percentage point or more, over a short period of time), this could spark downside volatility in USD/JPY with an unwinding of risk-on, carry trades. The USD/JPY pair could fall significantly, to match the recent trajectory of the bond market's pricing of the one-year interest rate spread.

Despite USD/JPY spot prices apparently ignoring the pessimism of the bond market, and with stocks rising, the risk remains that the bond market finds vindication as we head into 2020.

On November 19, 2019, I explained that USD/JPY was liable to fall in December 2019, along with stocks. However, this was not a prediction with respect to stocks so much as it was for USD/JPY; stocks have risen, but we can see USD/JPY has remained largely flat.

The chart below includes a vertical line which delineates November 19, 2019, the date of my previous article's publication. Our 'short' target was 106.900, with a 'stop' value of 109.930. Neither of these levels have been hit yet.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

As we can see in the daily candlestick chart above, USD/JPY is hovering above its short-term daily trading range. Indeed, price is currently breaching the range, yet the upside has not sustained itself to higher levels towards our stop value of 109.930.

At this juncture, due to sheer proximity, any significant intra-day or intra-week volatility could easily find prices at or above 109.930. Nevertheless, the recent struggle to break higher levels above recent resistance of around 109.590 is possibly telling. The Japanese yen is holding steady against the U.S. dollar, in spite of rising stocks. The chart below shows S&P 500 futures (as a proxy for U.S. equity performance) rising in recent days and weeks, in spite of relative stability in the USD/JPY pair.

The USD/JPY is conventionally viewed as a risk-on currency pair, correlating positively with stocks. Divergences between the trajectories of risk assets such as equities and risk-on pairs such as USD/JPY should therefore be noted. While the divergence most recently is not 'stark' or extreme, the stock market does appear to be "getting ahead of itself".

Going back to USD/JPY, we can revisit the short-term interest rate spread between the one-year government bonds of the United States and Japan to find a proxy for the prevailing carrying value of USD/JPY. A lower spread is bearish, while a higher spread is bullish, typically. (The net, absolute value is also important, and currently it remains safely in positive territory.)

As the chart indicates, the one-year interest rate spread for USD/JPY is falling quite alarmingly, at least relative to the current stability being reflected in USD/JPY spot prices. There is a divergence here; either the price is wrong, or the bond market is wrong. If we break up the interest rate spread, we can identify where the bond market is pricing such a decline exactly (whether the pessimism is spread across both U.S. and Japanese bonds, or on just one side of the dynamic).

The chart below is an updated chart which "breaks up" the one-year interest rate spread for USD/JPY into the one-year rates for the United States and Japan separately (i.e., each of the constituents of the spread). The U.S. yield is represented in blue, while the Japanese yield is shown by the red line.

As we can see, the one-year yield for the United States is being priced at +1.517% while the one-year yield for Japan is being priced at in negative territory at -0.129%, most recently (see the far-right y-axis).

This compares to the short-term rates as set by the central banks of the United States and Japan, of +1.75% and negative -0.10%, as shown in the table below (highlighted in red).

Short-term central bank rates tend to translate into the bond market; the bond market's short-term estimations factor in both short-term central bank rates (as shown in the table above) as well as other factors which could affect the future trajectories of these rates. The bond market's rate of +1.517% for the one-year U.S. rate could therefore be "pessimistic" (implying the potential for a rate cut in the United States), while the value of -0.129% for the Japan one-year bond yield is broadly in line with the central bank rate of -0.10%.

The pessimism of the bond market's estimation of the short-term yield differential for USD/JPY is therefore originating from higher-priced U.S. bonds (higher bond prices translate into lower yields). With stocks rising and the bond market pricing in lower rates, the outlook would appear mixed, but probably bullish (i.e. "risk-on") overall.

It is important to consider two things, though; the first point being that in recent times, stocks are expected to rise with lower interest rates (as lower rates imply monetary easing, i.e. cheaper money and increased liquidity). Secondly, weaker U.S. rates tend to drive a weaker U.S. dollar (because of the lower yield implied by the lower rates). However, risk-on activity also tends to produce even weaker price performance in safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen, enabling currency pairs like USD/JPY to rise overall (but this does usually require bond market confirmation, for sustainability, i.e. the USD/JPY interest rate spread should not be breaking down).

Now, even if the Federal Reserve were to lower rates to support the bond market's relatively pessimistic position, it would unlikely do so by more than 25 basis points. Since it appears that 25 basis points has already been priced in (the difference between +1.75% and +1.517% is about 23 basis points), the effect on USD/JPY might be fairly limited (as it would not serve as a surprise to the bond market given its current expectations).

On the other hand, a reversal of the bond market's expectations, with a higher one-year U.S. yield of closer to +1.75%, might also have little effect on the spot price of USD/JPY, given that the pair is already holding strong and apparently placing little importance on the bond market's recent moves in the downward direction (with respect to the interest rate spread).

A pullback in stocks, however, could spark a reaction in this otherwise seemingly benign dynamic. The USD/JPY interest rate spread can likely fluctuate in the region of +1.50% to +1.75% without USD/JPY volatility picking up. However, with the bond market pricing the spread at the lower end (closer to +1.50%), any pullback in stocks in the near term could generate greater-than-expected downside volatility in risk-on, carry-trade pairs such as USD/JPY.

This is because the USD/JPY pair, after seeing risk-off activity in stocks, would likely lose its ability to justify its current stability, especially in light of apparent pessimism in the bond market. Many investors, particularly in Japan, sell (or borrow and then sell) Japanese yen to purchase higher-yielding U.S. dollars and/or U.S. equities (or other U.S. securities). As USD/JPY spot prices have been ignoring the recent drop in the bond market's interest rate spread for USD/JPY, while stocks have been rising, it could indicate that sentiment is becoming overly bullish. Short-term downside in stocks could catalyze an unwinding of the USD/JPY "carry trade", to ultimately vindicate the bond market's recent downward move in the yield differential.

Our short-term outlook on USD/JPY is therefore somewhat neutral in the near term, but the risk remains for our target of 106.900 to be found if/when the current rise in equities ceases to be. Over the holiday period this December, we should expect the possibility of "surprise" volatility in Japanese-yen crosses (FX pairs).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.