Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and CarMax, and they add up to ~41% of the portfolio.

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased from $7.43B to $7.62B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 37 to 40.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value increased from $7.43B to $7.62B. The number of holdings increased from 37 to 40. 16 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~41% while the top five are at ~55% of the 13F assets: Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, CarMax, Jacobs Engineering, and Liberty Media Formula One.

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX) which has a venerable ~49-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception, 13.53% annualized return compared to 10.91% for the S&P 500 index). YTD through 12/20/2019, the fund is up 29.28%. After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has seen a significant shift to information and services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing and retail. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), a2Milk, and Melrose Industries plc (OTC:MLSPF). They trimmed Constellation Software while increasing Rolls-Royce during the quarter. Currently ~30% of the businesses held are domiciled outside the US. Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals:

Altaba Inc. (AABA): The ~3% AABA stake as of Q1 2019 was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $69 and $80 and increased by around one-third next quarter at prices between $67.50 and $82. Last quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $59 and $79. The remainder stake was disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

Wayfair Inc. (W): W is a fairly large 4.24% of the 13F portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $106 and $152 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $84.01.

Note: Wayfair has seen a previous roundtrip. It was a very small 0.76% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $85 and $172 and disposed last quarter at prices between $138 and $164.

Stake Increases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~17% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008 and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-200s price-range. Recent activity follow: The four quarters thru Q1 2019 had seen minor trimming and last quarter saw a one-third reduction at prices between $1036 and $1288. The stock currently trades at $1350. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. The next two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. Q1 2019 saw an about turn: ~23% reduction at prices between $124 and $173. The stock currently trades at ~$206 and the stake is at 5.41% of the portfolio. There was minor trimming last quarter while this quarter there was a ~10% stake increase.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is the second-largest position at ~15% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. Recent activity follow: Q1 2018 saw a one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. The pattern reversed next quarter: ~10% increase at prices between $185 and $201. The stock is now at ~$226. Last five quarters have seen a combined ~5% trimming.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): KMX is a top-three ~11% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77 while next quarter there was an ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. The stock is now well above their purchase price ranges at $92.71. Last six quarters have seen a combined ~18% trimming.

Note: They have a ~6% ownership stake in the business.

Jacobs Engineering Group (J): J is a ~7% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. Recent activity follow: Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67 while the last five quarters saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$90.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at ~$46 and the stake is at 6.79% of the portfolio. Last six quarters have seen an ~18% selling at prices between $28.50 and $43.

Note: they have a ~6% ownership stake in Liberty Media Formula One.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a large 6.53% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock has doubled in the two-year holding period and currently trades at ~$444. There have only been very minor adjustments in the last few quarters.

Note: They have a ~5.5% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a 5.67% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. The stock currently trades at ~$123. There was minor trimming over the last five quarters.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a ~5% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Recent activity follow: Q3 2018 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $196 and $224. That was followed with a ~30% selling this quarter at prices between $257 and $292. The stock currently trades at ~$299.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the stake almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. Last year saw a ~60% selling at prices between $1170 and $2050. The stock is currently at $1787 and the stake is at 4.90% of the portfolio. Last two quarters had also seen a one-third selling at prices between $1500 and $1963. They are realizing gains. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a 4.78% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$29. Last few quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock is now at $48.12.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 4.51% of the portfolio BKNG stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $1,477 and $1,789 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $1,738 and $1,911. The stock currently trades at $2023. Last six quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK is a very long-term 2.29% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The stake became a significantly large position in Q3 2002 when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost-basis of around $50. The position has wavered. Last few quarters have seen only minor activity. The stock is now at ~$137.

Visa Inc. (V): Visa is a now a small ~2% of the portfolio stake. It is a very long-term position first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. The position was sold down consistently since Q1 2018. That quarter saw a ~30% selling at prices between $114 and $126 and that was followed with a ~22% selling in Q3 2018 at prices between $131 and $151. Last three quarters had seen minor trimming and that was followed with another ~40% selling this quarter at prices between $169 and $186.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.