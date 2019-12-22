MSC Industrial Direct: Restructuring And Dividend Growth Means Buy

Investment Thesis

I first wrote about MSM Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) in July 2019. The stock was beaten down due to a slowing manufacturing environment and difficulty maintaining margins. The company is also not that well-known. But the company is a major player in industrial products and services distribution. For those seeking dividend growth and income, MSC Industrial is in my opinion an excellent choice. The company raised the recently regular quarterly dividend 19% and the forward yield is ~4%, which is reasonably well-covered. The dividend has been raised for 16 consecutive years making the stock a Dividend Contender. Last month, the Dividend Power Score was 9.30, which is a very good value in my ranking model. Two days ago, the company announced a $5 per share special dividend. Although margins are still pressured, the company is restructuring to improve productivity and operational efficiencies. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: MSC Industrial

Overview of MSC Industrial

MSC Industrial traces its history to 1941. The company distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in North America and the U.K. The company also offers inventory management solutions and metalworking services. Customers include small machine shops, large manufacturing and industrial companies, and government agencies. The addressable market is highly fragmented and the top 50 distributors have less than 30% of the market. MSC Industrial stocks about 1.6+ million stock keeping units from over 3,000 suppliers. The company operates ~100 branches, 5 distribution centers, and an e-commerce website. Notably, the founder's grandson is the CEO, and the founding family has ~70% of voting power through a dual class share structure.

Source: MSC Industrial Supply General Investor Presentation Fiscal 2019

MSC Industrial’s Margins Have Been Declining

MSC Industrial’s stock price has arguably been pressured by operational inefficiencies. MSC Industrial has been able to grow the top line over time through both organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. With that said, the main problem for the company has been declining gross margins, operating margins, and net profit margins since peaking in 2012. Over that time, the company’s revenue has nearly doubled, but the cost of goods sold has more than doubled, and selling, general & administrative expenses have doubled. This suggests that the MSC Industrial is not becoming more operationally efficient with time and at best it is maintaining its cost structure.

MSC Industrial Revenue and Margins

Source: TIKR.com

The source of the margin declines is not clear. But one potential reason is due to the addition of personnel and facilities during bolt-on acquisitions. MSC Industrial likely needs to right size its cost structure to bring margins to earlier levels. Notably, MSC Industrial also experienced a CEO change in 2013, which largely coincides with the declining margins in the above chart.

MSC Industrial Is Restructuring To Improve Margins

MSC Industrial is making a three-pronged effort to improve productivity and operational efficiencies. The effort includes reorganizing the sales structure, improving supplier partnerships, and reducing operating expenses.

MSC Industrial is restructuring its sales force to improve sales and productivity. The company hired a new head of sales. This is leading to changes in the sales structure organization, and so far, a small reduction in headcount. From the recent earnings call transcript:

"…has rounded out his leadership team with new leaders for government, national accounts and sales operations. He is ramping up the intensity and focus on performance management through all levels of the sales team. And he is making necessary cuts in certain areas and investing in others, such as business development, CCSG and inventory management meaning vending and VMI."

The company is also trying to drive gross margin improvements by partnering with suppliers. Specifically, the company has stated:

"We've seen good response from our supplier community in the form of increased investment into MSC. We expect to realize roughly $20 million in profit improvements on an annualized basis. The resulting gross margin improvement will come in the back half of fiscal 2020 and in fiscal 2021. This is due to a combination of our average inventory costing method and the timing of our rebate programs. Our focus now turns to delivering market share growth for the supplier partners that have invested in the program."

The third area that MSC Industrial is focusing on are operating expenses. The company recently conducted a voluntary retirement program. The company is also rationalizing its work force through performance management and eliminating unneeded positions. This has led to a reduction in headcount from 6,866 at end of Q2 FY2019 to 6,700 at end of Q4 FY2019. It is likely that the company will continue to reduce head count in fiscal 2020.

The jury is still out whether these structural changes will take hold or not and result in margin improvements since the efforts are early. But the important point is that the company and CEO now recognize the need to improve operations to turn around the years of margin decline trends.

MSC Industrial’s Dividend and Safety

MSC Industrial’s dividend is very safe from the perspective of earnings, free cash flow, and debt. Although the company raised the regular quarterly dividend by 19% to $0.75 per share, this was off a low base. The regular forward dividend is now $3.00 per share and consensus fiscal 2020 earnings per share are $5.01. This gives a payout ratio of ~59.9%. Although higher than before, this value is still an OK one and below my threshold of 70%. I do not foresee a large dividend increase next fiscal year since the payout ratio is now much higher, but it should increase albeit at a slow rate.

The dividend is well covered from the perspective of free cash flow. In Q4 FY2019, the dividend required $145.71M. Operating cash flow was $328.43M and capital expenditures were $51.77M giving free cash flow of $276.66M. The dividend-to-FCF ratio was 52.7% a decent value and below my criteria of 65%.

MSC Industrial’s balance sheet is conservative. At end of Q4 FY2019, short-term debt was $175.45M and long-term debt was $266.43M. This was offset by $32.29M in cash. I would like to see greater cash holdings. But the company’s debt load is not large. The long-term debt-to-equity ratio is 0.18, an excellent value. Interest coverage is over 25X and the company does not have difficulties paying its obligations. Debt should not pose a risk to the dividend at the current time. With that said, the special dividend will reduce the cash on hand and increase short-term debt (revolving credit facility). I am not a big fan of the idea of using debt to pay for the special dividend. But the company has the cash flow to pay down debt quickly, especially if it reduces share repurchases.

MSC Industrial’s Valuation

Now let’s examine MSC Industrial’s valuation. Consensus fiscal 2020 earnings are $5.01 per share. This may be low if the company’s operational efficiency efforts are successful. But for now, that is the number that we will use. The trailing 10-year earnings multiple is ~19.2. This has likely been elevated due to limited float and a growing top line. But we discount this value to 16.0 for declining margins. Our fair value estimate is $80.16 indicating that there is still some upside for multiple expansion. The upside is even higher if the stock returns to its historical valuation multiple.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 15.0 16.0 17.0 Estimated Value $75.15 $80.16 $85.17 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 101% 95% 89%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

But if fiscal 2020 earnings come in better than expected due to the company’s efforts to improve margins, then the consensus earnings estimate will likely be low. If we assume that earnings match fiscal 2019 of $5.24, then the fair value estimate is $83.84. This compares extremely well to Morningstar’s discounted cash flow method that gives a fair value estimate of $84.00. MSC Industrial as two direct competitors: Fastenal Company (FAST) and W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), which can provide a direct technical comparison. These stocks trade at higher earnings multiples and higher EV-to-EBITDA multiples. Hence, MSC Industrial can be considered undervalued.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

MSC Industrial Fastenal W.W. Grainger Price-to-earnings ratio 15.0 26.7 19.0 EV-to-EBITDA 9.22 18.07 12.25

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Overall, we see that MSC Industrial is undervalued on an earnings multiple basis relative to historical valuations and the S&P 500, the stock is also undervalued based on a discounted cash flow model, and the stock is also undervalued based on technical comparisons to two direct competitors. There is over a 10% upside if one adds the 4% yield, 6% earnings growth, and multiple expansion. This is a decent return in a generally overvalued market, and it does not even include the special dividend.

MSC Industrial is a reasonably safe stock when one considers that most of the downward pressure has been from declining margins and tariff headwinds. The trailing 5-year beta is roughly 0.92, so it is not a volatile stock. The barriers to entry are not that high but a company needs scale as a distributor to be profitable, which is costly to build. Morningstar gives the stock a narrow moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of ‘2’, a financial strength of ‘A’, a price stability of 80 out of 100, and earnings predictability of 85 out of 100. The Dividend Power Score is 9.30 relative to a baseline of 9.0. These are all good values.

Final Thoughts On MSC Industrial

MSC Industrial is probably overshadowed by its more well-known competitors. Additionally, the company has not performed as well from the context of operational efficiencies and margins. The stock does face some risk in tariffs and a slowdown in manufacturing. But for now, it looks like the U.S. economy has stabilized. The combination of possible margin improvement, growing dividend, special dividend, and high yield that is reasonably well covered are good characteristics. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.