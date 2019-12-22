BOIL: More Upside Than Downside Expected Ahead

The weather pattern is unsupportive in the short term, but by the end of the year, a strong cold wave should support the molecule and its proxy BOIL.

Yet, hedge fund commitments improved over the week and bulls are back into the depressed natural gas market.

Source: The Texas Tribune

Thesis

Since our last take on the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), our bearish recommendation has materialized and BOIL declined 33.8% to $8.87 per share.

This steep decrease has been because of a confluence of factors, amongst which are high natural gas reserves and weaker-than-normal December temperatures.

Looking ahead, our view on BOIL has changed since our last publication, as Nymex front-month futures reached an important resistance level that woke up natural gas bullish speculative interest.

In this context, we are now reverting our view on BOIL and believe that the flammable commodity is oversold for this time of the year. While our recommendation might not emerge in the short term, given warmer-than-usual weather patterns expected for the Christmas week, by the start of January we are expecting Nymex front-month futures to edge higher.

Despite higher-than-average natural gas demand, oversupply keeps gas futures and BOIL shares under pressure

Since the beginning of the withdrawal season, demand for the flammable commodity has been restrained, even if the heating season began with intense cold. Yet, the gas storage picture is within normal levels, establishing slightly below the 5-year average, down 0.8% or 28.4 Bcf, but is in much better shape than last year, up 20.7% or 604 Bcf. Thus, Nymex gas futures are less likely to spike, given the absence of storage uncertainty this year.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Output continues to break record-highs. U.S. natural gas production advanced at a rapid pace over the year, as dry and marketed production lifted respectively, 8.6% (YoY) to 96.3 Bcf/d and 10.4% (YoY) to 109.4 Bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

More interestingly, residential and commercial gas consumption stretched similarly, up 9.8% (YoY) to 91.3 Bcf/d, on the week ending December 11, the EIA shows.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Another component of demand is power burns. Over the year, gas-powered generation contributed the most to the growth seen in U.S. gas demand, up 22.9% to 28.4 Bcf/d. While this trend should persist, given that natural gas is a key constituent for the transition to clean energy, the switch is not ample enough to cope with excessive supply.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That said, demand for the flammable commodity topped last week, overtaking by 11.4% aggregate supply. While this ratio is twice as high as last year, Nymex natural gas futures and BOIL have barely moved in the past period. The bearish momentum seems to have found a strong resistant point.

In this context and despite natural gas supply-demand tightening, high gas reserves and record-high U.S. production are still pressuring the complex and its proxy, BOIL.

Source: Tradingview

Speculative bets mitigate, after the high short accretions seen in the past three weeks

In the last month, speculators reduced significantly their commitments on Nymex natural gas futures by slightly less than 100,000 contracts, corresponding to approximately half of the long exposure on the flammable commodity. This massive move has contributed to pushing Nymex front-month futures and BOIL shares to fresh lows.

Source: CFTC

On the week ending December 10, the CFTC shows that speculative bets tempered. Hedge fund commitments advanced slightly over the corresponding period, up 1.18% (w/w) towards a net short length of 220,547 contracts, showing that longs regained interest for the molecule.

Last week, longs accreted robustly their commitments on Nymex natural gas futures, up 9.3% (w/w) or by 17,701 contracts, offsetting moderate short accumulations, up 3.65% or 15,082 contracts.

Yet, gas front-month futures declined 5.12% to $2.32 per MMBtu, whilst BOIL dipped 11.7% to $$9.13 per share, implying that bears are still in control of natural gas price action.

The warm short-term weather outlook proves too much for bullish natural gas traders

The weather outlook flipped milder by the end of the weekend through mid next week. We expect very light domestic demand over most of the Lower 48, with above-normal temperatures sweeping through the Central and Eastern parts of the country, the National Weather Service shows. This pattern should persist until the end of the year, renewing bearish pressure on Nymex natural gas front-month futures and its proxy BOIL.

Source: National Weather Service

Looking ahead, forecasts for the last days of the year show cold Canadian air tracking south, encompassing the Great Lakes and boosting total gas-weighted degree days. While natural gas traders are not yet pricing in these weather conditions, as they focus on warmer-than-normal temperatures for the Christmas week, we believe that bulls will return on the molecule sooner rather than later.

This pattern will bring cold air with lows of -20s to -10s in most of the northern Midwest and -5s to 5s in the upper East and West regions, sustaining demand for the flammable commodity.

Source: Wetterzentrale

Conclusion

In this context characterized by oversupplied U.S. natural gas markets, a warmer-than-normal pattern for the Christmas week, weakness should persist on BOIL in the short term.

At current prices, natural gas front-month futures are evolving near the strong $2.2 per MMBtu support level, and with speculators shifting their bets on the molecule to the upside, we believe that a reversal of the current price pattern is nearing.

That being said, we are bullish on BOIL for the time being and we expect an expansion by the beginning of January.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.