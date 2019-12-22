Ameriprise Financial: A Compelling Capital Return Story

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) has maintained an EPS growth runway in the mid-teens for over a decade now, yet the stock currently trades for ~9x forward earnings. In particular, I think investors are underestimating the compounding potential of the advice & wealth management (AWM) business, which offers a steadily-growing, capital-light revenue stream. As the segment contributes a larger portion of profits, reinvestment needs should decrease, freeing up capital to repurchase shares at an increased pace in the coming years.

The recent investor day event affirms my conviction that Ameriprise can sustain a double-digit EPS growth rate over the longer term as well. Assuming the stock can sustain a ~10x earnings multiple, AMP would be worth ~$210 on FY21 EPS, offering ~25% upside from here.

First Investor Day Since 2014

The 2019 Ameriprise investor day event has been a long time coming - its last investor day was in 2014. The event offered little in the way of updated guidance numbers, as key financial targets remained roughly in line with current levels. As shown below, earnings per share growth remained at 12-15%, operating ROE is targeted at over 30%, with 90-100%+ capital return/earnings. Management did, however, indicate there is scope for potential upside in the near-term given the >$2.3bn in excess capital, which, I believe, suggests some conservatism embedded in the guidance.

Source: Investor Day Deck

However, I think the investor day provided a good deal of insight by shedding light on several key initiatives it has been working on over the past few years, particularly in the advice & wealth management (AWM) and asset management (AM) businesses. P&L visibility is limited for now – though costs have been incurred with these initiatives, the full revenue benefits will likely take some time to filter through.

AWM remains the growth driver

The key to the AMP growth story, in my view, lies firmly in the AWM business, with the path for future success dependent on management's ability to unlock the productivity opportunity, i.e., recruiting higher-producing financial advisors, on the back of continued investments in recent years. AWM already leads the industry on this metric – it has grown revenue per advisor at an 8% CAGR (vs. regional/independents at 3%). The average AMP advisor productivity now stands at $650k.

Source: Investor Day Deck

Although organic growth (i.e., net new assets) has slowed to the low single digits, revenue contribution from the acceleration of flows into wrap accounts has outweighed the outflows in the brokerage channel given the higher price points, boosting overall revenue yields. In 3Q19, advisory wrap assets reached ~$295m.

Figure 1: Advisory wrap assets

Source: Company Filings

There was also a considerable optimism on the Ameriprise Bank initiative, which is targeted to reach ~10% of AWM earnings by 2024. Extending the current segmental earnings run rate, this would equate to ~$200m, though management indicated there was room for upside on the investor day webcast.

“Growing the bank, we talked about growing the bank, $200 million. That is actually, I believe, at the lower end of the scale as we lay to it based on the opportunities that we see and then attracting more advisers and going - exploring into additional channels.”

Source: Investor Day Deck

The increasing mix shift toward AWM is a net positive for shareholders given the capital-light nature of the revenue stream – by my estimates, segment pre-tax RoE has sustained >150% over the last year, with the potential to rise further if productivity initiatives take hold.

Figure 2: AWM Pre-tax operating RoE

Source: Company Filings

Channel expansion initiatives

Within the employee channel, ongoing geographic expansion has seen the company enter 15 new markets over the last two years, which has added ~$4 billion of AUM. The company has plans to enter an additional 12 new markets in 2020.

Source: Investor Day Deck

In addition, Ameriprise also plans to invest in its two newer channels - Ameriprise Advisor Center (AAC) and Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG). AAC is a group of 125 advisors who deliver the client advice experience remotely, while AFIG is a group of 160 full-service advisors who work in banks and credit unions. I would note that though the plan to expand into the latter two channels came as relatively recent news, AMP has been building both over the past few years with encouraging results – AFIG alone has ~$6bn of assets on the platform.

Source: Investor Day Deck

Sustainable parentco dividends from Insurance & annuities business

Insurance & annuities generated $1.05bn in dividends on a trailing basis to the parentco (vs. $0.75bn in 2018), with guidance indicating the current rate of FCF conversion is sustainable.

Source: Investor Day Deck

The plan for this segment is to shift the overall mix toward less capital-intensive offerings, such as variable universal life and structured annuities (on track to launch in 1Q20). Thus far, I did not get the sense there were any immediate plans to divest the business; instead, the business plays a unique complementary role to AWM clients, while sustaining strong cash flows.

Source: Investor Day Deck

Stemming outflows in asset management

The broad range of the global asset management business is worth highlighting - investment strategies span fixed income, equity, specialty equity, multi-asset, and real assets, along with a diverse mix of fund vehicles such as ’40 Act mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end, SMAs, CITs, SICAVs, and separate accounts.

Source: Investor Day Deck

Key growth opportunities include model delivery and bespoke investment solutions to institutional clients. That said, the business remains in outflow mode – on a trailing twelve-month basis, the business saw net outflows of 3.1%, trailing industry leaders such as Bernstein and Legg Mason.

Source: Investor Day Deck

There have been some bright spots, for instance, improved traction with other key distribution partners. In addition, there is also some cause for optimism on the Brexit front, now that it has been established. On the back-end, the company has moved toward a single front-and-middle office system, which should, I believe, facilitate the integration of acquisitions in the future. The move toward a more efficient, scalable tech platform offers management M&A optionality if scale opportunities were to arise.

Capital return drives the investment case

Share buybacks have been ramping up this year, emerging as one of the main drivers of EPS growth – total buybacks reached $547 million in 3Q19.

Figure 3: Share repurchases

Source: Company Filings

I think the current repurchase run rate is sustainable, as the mix shift toward AWM frees up excess capital. My base case is for share buybacks to sustain the >$500 million per quarter run rate in the near-term (vs. ~$400 million in previous years). Penciling in a share buyback projection of ~$2 billion for 2020 would add ~10% to EPS growth, which substantially adds to the low-single-digits growth in core operating income.

Assuming Ameriprise can sustain its cash generation and >30% ROE, ongoing repurchases should drive a double-digit EPS growth rate to ~$21/share in FY21. Assuming the stock can sustain a ~10x earnings multiple, AMP would be worth ~$210 on FY21 EPS, offering ~25% upside.

Key risks include continued outflows in the asset management business, as well as any weakness in equity market sentiment, which could hurt fee-based earnings across both the AWM and AM businesses. While the continued outflows look likely to be a secular trend throughout the industry, it also creates an opportunity for industry consolidation, which AMP is well equipped for, now that it has enhanced its integration capabilities in AM.

In sum, I think the key to the Ameriprise investment case is its superior capital management prospects, with additional upside from incremental margin expansion opportunities, particularly in the AWM division. With the repurchase program set to hit ~$2bn/yr, there is strong potential for EPS growth, which I believe the market is not fully accounting for at the current ~9x fwd PE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.