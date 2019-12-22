New Zealand's Bond Market Has Turned: NZD/USD Could Rise

Comparing the New Zealand one-year bond yield with the RBNZ's cash rate of +1.00% confirms the bond market's optimism; a stark reversal from previous pessimism that has persisted for months and years. Should this continue, the NZD/USD could break its bearish trend. Even if we are to take a bearish view on NZD, caution is now recommended.

The government bond yield spread is now approximately 25 basis points above the spread implied by the difference between the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (or RBNZ) cash rate of +1.00% and the Federal Reserve's +1.75%.

Most recently, NZD/USD has found notable upside. While we cannot say that the New Zealand dollar has ceased its bearish trend, the risks of this are increasing.

The stronger a country's interest rate, the more attractive that country's currency becomes relative to other currencies (all else equal). This is owing to the carrying value of the currency: if one currency yields more than another, traders can sell the latter in order to buy the former, pocketing the difference as interest income. However, the opposite is also true: a weak interest rate differential can send currencies down.

The bond market can be used to impute proxy values for interest rate differentials. For example, we can calculate the difference between New Zealand's two-year yield and the United States's two-year yield (per the market prices of these countries's government bonds) to understand the carrying value of the NZD/USD currency pair.

The chart below delineates the two-year yield spread for NZD/USD with the red line, set against the far-right y-axis. The first y-axis shows the price of NZD/USD, which is also illustrated by the daily candlesticks.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.)

The two are mostly correlated, although there is evidently a tendency for the spot price of NZD/USD and the corresponding two-year interest rate differential to diverge. Nevertheless, the two are in a similar direction over the long run. Most recently, it appears that the bond market has become optimistic, pricing in a two-year interest rate spread of about -0.50%.

This compares with the central bank rates as highlighted in the table below, with a positive +1.75% rate from the Federal Reserve, and a positive +1.00% cash rate from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (or RBNZ).

The difference in these rates, in relation to NZD/USD, is simply +1.00% minus +1.75%, which is negative -0.75%. Since the two-year spread we previously saw in the chart is negative by only 50 basis points (instead of 75), the bond market is effectively optimistic by 25 basis points (or thereabouts).

On the one hand, this could imply that the market has room to become disappointed, or reverse its optimism, which would likely send NZD/USD downward in line with such a reversal. However, using historical cash rate data from the RBNZ (source), as well as secondary market government bond yield data (also from the RBNZ: source), plus daily closing prices of NZD/USD, this author has been able to produce an interesting chart (see below) which could offer a different perspective.

Homing in on the New Zealand dollar (and interest rates), the chart below shows the difference between the one-year yield offered by New Zealand government bonds, and the RBNZ cash rate. The higher the spread, the more optimistic the bond market is. On the second y-axis (to the right), I have set the spot price of NZD/USD using daily closing prices (the black line). Additionally, I have added a red and dashed horizontal line at the negative -0.20% level (with respect to the bond yield/cash rate spread).

Why did I set the dashed line at -0.20%? Firstly, central banks typically prefer not to move rates too often or by too much. Generally speaking, a conventional move would be only 25 basis points. If the bond market is pricing yields at around 25 basis points above or below the prevailing cash rate, it is clearly pricing in a higher probability of either a rate hike or rate cut (respectively). We can use this knowledge to gauge growing optimism or pessimism in a country's bonds and therefore, ultimately, its currency.

Note that, per the above chart, the one-year bond yield/cash rate spread (the cash rate being the short-term rate as set by the RBNZ) has been in negative (i.e., pessimistic) territory for a long time. Each time this spread moves above the negative -0.20% line (as illustrated by the red, dashed line), NZD/USD tends to pick up shortly afterwards. However, the deeper (or longer) the spread goes (or stays) below -0.20% (i.e., the more pessimistic the bond market becomes), the greater NZD/USD is likely to fall.

The sharp upward moves you can see from early August 2019 and early May 2019 are due to rate cuts (of 50 basis points and 25 basis points, respectively). However, notice that most recently, the bond yield/cash rate spread has surged into optimistic territory, after so long. Again, we could say that this could produce an even greater reversal to the downside going forward. However, what it could also mean is that NZD/USD could break its current bearish channel and go much higher.

In a recent article, I outlined the possibility that the New Zealand dollar could fall against the Canadian dollar (and also by extension the U.S. dollar). Additionally, I have written recently that the Australian dollar could soon outperform the New Zealand dollar. Therefore, my view has been quite bearish on the NZD. Nevertheless, the chart that I have produced above gives me pause.

Even if the long-term bearish trend remains intact for NZD, some upside risk does exist at this juncture. As the bond yield/cash rate chart, optimism from the bond market tends to lag any lift in the spot price of NZD/USD. While NZD/USD has indeed risen recently, the bond market is no longer in pessimistic territory as it has been for years, and as such we could see even higher levels. In other words, the bond market may have be attempting to signal a 'bottom' for NZD currency pairs.

If the apparent, new-found optimism from the bond market translates into greater commercial demand for NZD (i.e., from large, commercial buyers of currencies, such as businesses and institutional investors, etc.), the New Zealand dollar could see much higher levels against most other currencies. It could even break its current bearish trend against the U.S. dollar.

If you are bearish on the New Zealand dollar, keep your eyes peeled for higher highs in the short term. Further near-term upside (such as above the highs we have seen recently, around the 0.6640 level) could spark even further upside; a break of the bearish trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.