Rebuttal To An 'Unprecedented Opportunity' In Oil Paradigm Shift: OPEC Spare Capacity Will Not Last Long When OPEC Reverses The Cuts

They will keep oil prices subdued for years as they are brought online.

Fourth prong of the thesis is once OPEC reverses its cuts, spare capacity will not last long.

Thesis: oil market is about to make a regime change from a “regime of abundance” to a “return to scarcity.”.

A Seeking Alpha reader asked me to comment upon a lengthy thesis that the oil market is about to make a regime change from a “regime of abundance” to a “return to scarcity.” And so the value of oil exploration and production (“E&P”) equities would be a “multi-bag” opportunity. The investment officer has his own fund of E&P stocks, but he referenced the SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) to show the ETF is near its all-time low, and that he thinks it will turn in the next six months.

My reason for addressing this thesis has nothing to do with the specific individual or fund. Rather, it presents an 'unprecented opportunity' to respond to the various prongs of the bull oil thesis.

The first prong of the argument is that oil inventories really do not drive oil prices. They are driven by sentiment or the regime, which is about to change. I discussed my rebuttal to that argument in this article.

As a second prong in the presentation that investing in E&P companies provides an “Unprecedented Opportunity,” Mr. Mark Gordan, CIO of Ascent Oil Fund, made a case that unsurpassed Capex cuts and the peak oil theory of geology would soon result in lower conventional production. I address that in a second article.

A third prong of the thesis is that an energy transition away from oil will require high oil prices. Therefore, “the current transition is on track to create a substantial oil price spike.” I address that in a third article.

The fourth prong of the thesis is that “once OPEC reverses its cuts, spare capacity will not last long…the oil price likely overshoots on the upside just as it did on the downside.”

Source: Mark Gordon.

After the OPEC meeting on December 6th, OPEC announced that the OPEC and non-OPEC producers were adding 500,000 b/d to its cuts and that Saudi Arabia would continue to produce 400,000 b/d below its quota. That is in addition to the 800,000 b/d of OPEC cuts for 2019 and 400,000 b/d of non-OPEC cuts. The cuts total 2.1 million barrels per day from the OPEC 2018 benchmark.

The EIA estimates that OPEC spare capacity for December 2019 is 1.88 million barrels per day and that unplanned outages totaled 2.69 million, for a total of 4.57 million barrels per day.

Iran’s production was about 2.0 million due to the U.S. sanctions. Its production could be restored to about 3.7 million barrels per day if sanctions are lifted. President Trump has an incentive to make a new nuclear deal with Iran as the November presidential election approaches as a way to get gasoline prices down and provide a tailwind to the economy leading into the election.

Libya’s production averaged about 1.2 million barrels per day in November. It was not subject to a quota because it is in the process of restoring its production following the internal conflict. It may be able to restore another 500,000 b/d.

Venezuela’s production averaged about 700,000 b/d in November, up 50,000 b/d from October. It is reportedly going to get assistance from Rosneft to restore its production. PDVSA has reportedly budgeted for a 600,000 b/d increase in 2020. If and when it can restore its production, it will add about 1.7 million barrels per day to OPEC’s production.

If OPEC+ vacates its cuts, its spare capacity of about 1.9 million barrels per day plus non-OPEC’s cuts of about 567,000 b/d will have to be absorbed by the market. Assuming non-OPEC production remains flat, the total of nearly 2.5 million barrels per day would take about 2 years of global demand growth to do that. In addition, OPEC’s outages from Iran, Libya and Venezuela totaling about 4.0 million barrels per day may be being restored.

Together, 6.5 million barrels per day would take around 5 years or more of new demand growth to absorb. In the meantime, oil prices would be depressed as a result.

Conclusions

OPEC+ had to increase its cuts in December to keep oil prices from collapsing. The International Energy Agency predicted that world oil supplies will rise by 700,000 b/d in the first quarter of 2020 nevertheless. And the call on OPEC crude oil is projected to be even lower for the second quarter.

The restoration of unplanned outages will only add to OPEC’s dilemma. In my opinion, there is very little chance oil prices would shoot to the upside if OPEC vacates its production cuts for the foreseeable future. Rather, maintaining the cuts is the only way it can achieve higher prices in the short-term, until higher prices result in higher shale oil production.

In summary, I foresee little if any opportunity that the oil market regime will change from one of abundance to scarcity over the next six months, or indeed for years to come, if ever. Therefore, the price of XOP is unlikely to recover much as the peak demand for oil approaches.

I offered by email an opportunity to Mr. Gordon to review my articles prior to publication for inclusion of his comments. However, I received no reply.

This article concludes this series. Thank you for your readership and comments.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.