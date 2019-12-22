Cigna: The Health Services Powerhouse (Part 1)

In the first of a two-part report, we will examine the potential for M4A legislation and the overhang this has created across the managed care sector. We also provide an overview of Cigna’s (CI) core business and its operating segments.

What does Cigna Do?

Cigna is a managed care company – also referred to as health management organisation (HMO) - that underwrites health insurance and earns fees for giving employers access to its healthcare provider network. HMOs serve two essential purposes – firstly, they design and manage health insurance plans by negotiating with healthcare providers; and secondly, they negotiate with healthcare providers and co-ordinate and pay for care. Cigna sells life insurance, disability insurance, and pharmacy benefits to its members. US health insurers are, in general, fairly good quality businesses.

The leading insurers utilise data, clinical expertise and artificial intelligence to develop protocols and procedures that lower the cost of care whilst at the same time furthers the life expectancy and well-being of its customers. To incentivise superior outcomes, the company seeks to direct patients to leading physicians who are paid a bonus to keep the patients out of the hospital, which is ultimately the best way to reduce healthcare costs.

Within Medicare, the government subsidised healthcare scheme for the over 60s, patients may choose between government-provided healthcare or healthcare provided by insurers but subsidised by the government to the same degree (known as Medicare Advantage). Privately managed Medicare Advantage has doubled membership since 2010 to now stand at one-third of the total 64 million individuals on Medicare. This is a testament to the superior service offered by the health insurers who provide more benefits, better treatment and lower out of pocket costs despite the private insurers receiving rates that are based on government-run Medicare and still making profits at such rates.

What is M4A and What is the Likelihood it will be Approved?

Healthcare has been a major focus point during the Democratic presidential primaries with several candidates introducing plans for a re-engineering of the system. As such, the political climate surrounding healthcare reform has continued to weigh on the managed care sector and Cigna has traded down with peers. The likelihood of Medicare for All (M4A) becoming legislation is incredibly low. Whilst the rhetoric towards the proposal started on the campaign trail from some of the Democrats running for President, most notably Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the cost to implement Medicare for All is in the trillions of dollars. Currently, around 45% of U.S. healthcare is provided by the government with the balance provided either by health insurers or paid directly by the patient. Under M4A as envisaged by Bernie Sanders, the country would move to a single-payer system with generous benefits for everyone, including long-term care and dental and no out-of-pocket costs. Private health insurance would largely be prohibited; hence the health insurers trade at such low valuations.

Yet the likelihood of M4A becoming enacted is remote. The additional cost, as proposed by the Democrats candidate Elizabeth Warren, would be $13.5-34 trillion over ten years [1]. Since attempts to aggressively hike taxes on the middle class would be met with political resistance, Warren has proposed to fund the bill through taxes on corporations and the wealthiest 1% of the American population. In addition to the cost, there would be a huge disruption to the healthcare eco-system. Under the current system, many healthcare providers are subsidised by the private insurers and under Medicare reimbursement rates, they would be loss-making. For instance, almost all kidney dialysis clinics would be loss-making under Medicare rates [2]. Indeed, whilst about three-quarters of dialysis clinic patient volume is covered by Medicare, close to half of all revenue is derived from private insurers, where reimbursement is more generous. These private clinics may be forced to close under M4A leaving patients requiring regular dialysis treatment in a perilous position.

Whilst a Kaiser Family Foundation Poll [3] in October 2019 show the majority of Americans are in favour of a national health scheme, most are under the impression they would still be able to retain their current health insurance coverage. Polling finds more Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents would prefer to support a candidate seeking to expand coverage and reduce costs rather than replace the Affordable Care Act with a national Medicare-for-all plan. Americans appear to like the option of selecting their healthcare provider.

To be able to pass the M4A legislation, a left-wing Democratic nominee would need to win the presidency, retain control of the Congress and win a 6-seat supermajority in the Senate. The later is highly unlikely. In general, for legislation to change I the United States requires a majority of senators to vote for it but also to have sufficient support such that it cannot be blocked by a filibuster. A filibuster – a means to block or delay Senate action requires the support of 40 out of the 100 senators which means major legislation can be blocked by a significant minority. This broadly means that all major legislation needs to be bi-partisan. The only occasion in which one party has managed to secure a 60 seat supermajority was in 2009 until the death of Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy who was temporarily replaced by Democrat Paul Kirk for six months but whose seat was taken over by Republican Scott Brown from February 2010. Brown’s arrival defrayed the Democrat’s supermajority.

Since Senate elections are held every two years covering one-third of Senators, attaining a super-majority is exceptionally difficult in practise. With several 'safe’ Republican seats up for re-election in 2020 allied with the Republicans currently holding a 53/47-seat majority, a swing to a 40/60-seat Democrat-controlled Senate appears highly remote. Even if such an event transpires, it is more likely we would end up with an expansion of existing government programs together with schemes aimed at reducing out-of-pocket expenses, which would be far easier to legislate, cost less and provide relatively less disruption to the healthcare system. This outcome would be positive for insurers since it expands the population of insured members though reduces co-payments would be a slight net negative to the sector.

In addition to M4A, the healthcare industry in the U.S. is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by healthcare cost inflation. Medical advancements, new treatments and an aging population have been driving medical cost inflation at around three times the rate of the consumer price index. However, these forces are abating and strong earnings announcements in Q3 sought to dispel concerns around cost inflation.

Although regulatory uncertainty remains around managed care’s long-term earnings profile, at these valuation levels, there is a considerable upside for Cigna in all but the most draconian of outcomes. While some investors view the sector as ‘un-investable’ due to the uncertainty, framing the range of potential outcomes provides for an extremely attractive risk/reward profile in Cigna stock.

History of the Group

Cigna was founded in 1982 through the merger of INA (est. 1792) and Connecticut General (est. 1865). The company used to operate a network of domestic and international life, property and casualty insurance businesses, but these were sold in the 1990s to Lincoln National and Ace Insurance to focus on healthcare. The company later sold its retirement benefits business in 2004. In October 2011 the group acquired HealthSpring, a medicare plan seller, for $3.8 billion, which increased the Medicare Advantage membership base from 46,000 to 400,000. In November 2011, Cigna and TTK Group, an Indian business conglomerate, formed Cigna TTK, a joint venture to develop a health insurance business in India.

Following a thwarted attempt by Anthem to acquire Cigna which was blocked on anti-trust grounds in February 2017, management set out to double the size of the company over the next 7-8 years, having already doubled its size over the previous five years. Following a thwarted attempt to combine with rival Anthem in 2017, the group purchased Express Script, a pharmacy benefit manager ((PBM)), for $52.8 billion in December 2018 – a move which management deemed to be the best way to address health care affordability in the United States and expand its addressable market, primarily within distribution by selling to a base of 80 million additional clients, including health plans and governmental entities. Given pharmaceutical costs equate to 20% of the overall cost equation (a rise of 15 percentage points in the last decade) of which two-thirds is accounted for by specialty pharmacy, there is clear scope to deliver efficiencies and improve the overall customer proposition through vertical integration. Before merging with Express Scripts, Cigna owned and operated its own PBM. Express Scripts provides the opportunity for joint value creation by leveraging customer data to build a more comprehensive overview of the customer’s medical past and prognosis for their future. The combination was accretive in the first year post-acquisition.

Cigna’s Operating Units

Cigna is a global health service company with 160 million customer and patient relationships in 30 countries and jurisdictions. The business takes in premiums and co-payments as revenue and pays out for medical care on behalf of its clients. The residual, if positive, is profit. Premiums are determined using assumptions around mortality, morbidity, customer acquisition and retention, customer demographics, expenses and capital requirements, as well as interest rates. The company has established a network of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, health coaches and behavioural professionals through which it provides co-ordinated services and lifestyle management by focusing on four key pillars - smoking, drinking, physical activity and food consumption. Around two-thirds of all Americans (nearly 200 million people), access health coverage through employers, either as a benefit of their employment, or a parent’s or spouse’s employment. Management strives to stay aligned with customers and senior executive compensation is tied to the company’s net promoter score.

The business is structured across the following divisions:

Integrated Medical

This segment provides health insurance products and services to employers, groups and individuals. The solutions are aimed to be innovative, personalised and affordable based on the unique needs of its users. The division is divided into commercial and government segments. The commercial serves employers and employees, providing integrated medical and specialty offerings, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioural health and vision. The government offers Medical Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries as well as Medicaid plans. For customers eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, Cigna receives revenue from the government. This operating segment also offers health insurance coverage to individual customers both on and off the public exchanges.

Products are distributed through a mix of distribution channels, including brokers, direct sales and public/private exchanges. These channels have proven highly successful in advancing the company’s customer count. Over the last nine years, concerning employer groups ranging from 51-500 employees, the group has delivered double-digit annual customer growth. In the middle-market segment, the group has delivered low to mid-single-digit customer growth.

Health Services

Health Services consists of the Express Scripts Pharmacy Benefit Manager business which was acquired on 21 December 2018 as well as Cigna’s legacy home delivery operations. This business supplies medicine to patients and helps providers improve access to prescription drugs by making them more affordable. The PBM sits between the payer and the patient and negotiates to purchase prescriptions at volume in exchange for discounts.

The core offerings include: 1) clinical solutions that help patients manage prescription use to improve health outcomes and lower costs; 2) value programs that assist patients with chronic conditions where the treatment requires high-cost drugs; 3) home delivery services and retail pharmacy network administration; 4) specialty pharmacy services that focus on dispensing drugs that require a higher level of clinical service; 5) benefit design consultation and drug formulary management and; 6) integrated medical benefit management solutions that adhere to evidence-based guidelines. Of the $32.5 billion in revenue generated by this segment, around 65% is contributed by the commercial business.

International Markets

International Markets has operations in over 30 countries and jurisdictions providing a full range of comprehensive medical and supplemental health, life and accident benefits to individuals and employers. Products and services include comprehensive health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life and variable universal life.

A break-down of revenue by country/region is provided below:

International Markets: Revenue by Country / Region (2018)

Country % of Segment’s Revenue South Korea 40% North America 18% Europe 17% Taiwan 6% Middle East 4% Hong Kong 4% Other 11%

Source: Company Reports

The international markets segment adjusted revenues have expanded at 8% over the past three years to reach $5.4 billion by the end of 2018. Over the same period, pre-tax adjusted earnings have grown at a compound annual rate of 14% to reach $735 million in 2018. Results should be sustained by the growth of the middle class in emerging and developing markets. By 2030 it is forecast that two-thirds of the world’s middle class will reside in Asia. By 2030 there will be 1.5 billion people aged over 60 and 2.5bn by 2050 – all with greater health and wellness needs. Finally, the rise in chronic diseases globally – driven by diabetes, obesity and hypertension provides a key driver of private healthcare services. The group has been in expanding its presence in the Middle East where ninety percent of employees reside in small and medium-sized companies and New Zealand, where the group has become the third-largest private healthcare provider. The company has a footprint across 15 Chinese provinces and has become one of the top five foreign life assurance companies with a health network that covers 56 cities. Revenue has compounded at 33% in the last three years and the customer count totals around 2 million.

Group Disability and Other

This segment consists of the firm’s Group Disability and Corporate Owned Life Insurance operating segment, along with certain run-off businesses. The Group Disability and Life operating segment provide insurance products and related services for group short-term and long-term disability, life, accident, voluntary and specialty coverages. Of the $5.1 billion in revenue generated by this segment, around 47% is contributed by Group Disability business, 42% by Corporate Owned Life Insurance and 11% by other operations.

On 18 December 2019, Cigna announced the sale of this business to New York Life Insurance for $6.3 billion. The proceeds will be used to buy back stock and reduce debt.

Revenue by Segment (2018)

Segment Adjusted Revenue % of Total Pre-tax adj income % of Total Integrated Medical $32.8bn 66% $3.5bn 69% Health Services $6.6bn 13% $380m 7% International Markets $5.4bn 11% $735m 14% Group Disability and Other $5.1bn 10% $529m 10% Total $49.9bn $5.1bn

Source: Company Reports

Cigna's operational results have been impressive The company has delivered the lowest medical cost trend in the industry by 200 basis points per annum and for eight years sequentially. The company has a strong balance sheet and is highly cash generative. Management has proven adept at capital allocation and has supported a continued share buy-back program.

This concludes part 1. In the second and final part of this report, we will consider how the HMO industry has consolidated in recent years, Cigna’s current valuation and potential risks to the investment case from Amazon and the Berkshire Hathaway-led consortium. Stay tuned!

[1] Ending the Stranglehold of Health Care Costs on American Families | Elizabeth Warren

[2] http://www.medpac.gov/docs/default-source/payment basics/medpac_payment_basics_17_dialysis_final.pdf

[3] Public Opinion on Single-Payer, National Health Plans, and Expanding Access to Medicare Coverage

Disclosure: I am/we are long CI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.