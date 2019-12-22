Vanguard Information Technology ETF: Expensive, But Should Be Okay To Continue To Own

VGT will benefit from several growth trends in the IT industry in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) owns a portfolio of large- and giant-cap technology stocks in the United States. The fund tracks the information technology sector of the MSCI US Investable Market 25/50 Index. Most of these large- and giant-cap stocks in VGT’s portfolio have competitive positions over their smaller peers. In addition, they have much better market liquidity than small-cap stocks. While the fund is expensive right now, stocks in VGT’s portfolio have good long-term growth outlook. Therefore, we think it is okay to continue to own VGT.

Fund Analysis

VGT’s top holdings are moaty stocks

VGT’s top-10 holdings are companies with moats. As can be seen from the table below, all of the top-10 holdings in VGT’s portfolio receive narrow or wide moat status according to Morningstar’s research. These top 10 stocks represent nearly 56.4% of its total portfolio. Most of these stocks have products or services that are very sticky to their customers. As such, it is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitors. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (Apple TV, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Similarly, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have networks of millions of merchants and customers that are difficult for its smaller competitors to replicate.

as of 08/27/2019 Morningstar Moat Status % of ETF Apple Narrow 17.40% Microsoft (MSFT) Wide 15.90% Visa Wide 4.40% Intel (INTC) Wide 3.90% Mastercard Wide 3.80% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow 3.10% Adobe (ADBE) Wide 2.10% Oracle (ORCL) Wide 2.00% Salesforce.com (CRM) Wide 2.00% IBM (IBM) Narrow 1.80% Total: 56.40%

Recurring revenues is a big plus

Several companies in the top 10 holdings derive most of their revenues from recurring sources. For example, Oracle and Adobe derive most of their revenue from recurring sources. Several other companies such as Cisco and Apple are also experiencing strong growth in recurring revenues. Having recurring revenue is beneficial as this ensures stability in their revenue. It is also a sign of the company’s strong competitive positions.

VGT is a good way to participate in several technology trends

According to IDC, global information communication and technology spending is expected to reach over $6 trillion by 2022 (see chart below). IDC expects that these platforms such as cloud, mobile, social and big data will help drive growth in the next few years. Looking forward to longer term, stocks in VGT’s portfolio should also benefit from several technology trends such as artificial intelligence, block chain, virtual reality, 5G, autonomous vehicles, etc.

VGT is trading at a premium already

VGT has delivered an excellent total return of 393.5% in the past 10 years. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index’s total return of 244.6%. VGT’s forward P/E ratio of 21.28x is 10% higher than the ratio of 19.38x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, VGT’s price to cash flow ratio of 13.93x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 9.96x. The difference is likely due to VGT’s better average sales and cash flow growth of 9.97% and 18.62%, respectively. On the other hand, S&P 500 Index’s sales and cash flow growth of 7.05% and 13.13% are less stellar.

as of 12/05/2019 VGT S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 21.28x 19.38x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 13.93x 9.96x Sales Growth (%) 9.97% 7.05% Cash Flow Growth (%) 18.62% 13.13% Price to Sales Ratio 3.74x 2.26x

The weighted-average forward P/E ratio of VGT’s top-10 holdings is 22.54x. This is 22% higher than its 5-year weighted-average P/E ratio of 18.55x. Therefore, we think VGT is richly valued.

as of 12/05/2019 Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Apple 19.76 14.13 17.40% Microsoft 27.47 21.48 15.90% Visa 28.90 25.99 4.40% Intel 11.68 12.53 3.90% Mastercard 31.65 27.15 3.80% Cisco 13.48 13.82 3.10% Adobe 31.06 30.65 2.10% Oracle 13.89 14.69 2.00% Salesforce.com 51.02 N/A 2.00% IBM 9.78 10.36 1.80% Weighted Average 22.54 18.55

Should you continue to invest in VGT?

While VGT is richly valued (e.g. above its historical average), its growth outlook is strong. Therefore, we think it is still okay to hold on to VGT right now. Another reason why we think it is okay to hold on to the stock is that these are large-cap stocks. As the table below shows, about 84% of its portfolio consists of large-cap or giant-cap stocks. These are companies that are well-established and have the cash to spend to maintain their leading positions.

One should not overlook the importance of liquidity when it comes to investment. Therefore, it is easier to sell stocks in VGT’s portfolio without reducing the price of the shares VGT owns. This effectively reduces the losses if one needs to sell these stocks.

Risks and Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

VGT has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, Apple and Microsoft account for about 17.4% and 15.9% of the portfolio, respectively. This concentration can introduce considerable risk, especially if a single stock performs poorly than other stocks.

Economic recession

In economic recession, stocks in VGT’s portfolio may experience declining revenues. In addition, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its rich valuation, VGT is a good investment choice for investors seeking to invest in large-cap technology stocks with competitive positions. We think investors can continue to own this ETF given its strong growth outlook as it should benefit from several technological trends in the next few decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.