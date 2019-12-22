SMART Global Holdings: A Value Investing Opportunity

My estimates suggest this valuation is unwarranted and the stock has significant upside potential without much risk.

Thesis Summary

SMART Global Hldings Inc, (SGH) is a profitable company in a growing industry. Recent growth set-backs have made the company fall out of favor and the stock trades at a P/E of only 10. However, according to our analysis, the company is now more resilient than ever and set to keep growing at healthy rates. By our estimates, we could see the stock appreciate by 50-100% in 2020.

Company Overview & Industry

SMART is in the business of producing products, components and offering services for computing. Among others, it offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

The business is often split into three revenue segments; Brazil, Specialty Memory, and Specialty Compute and Storage. For a long time, operations in Brazil signified over 60% of revenues, which is why it warranted its section. As of writing this, revenue is split quite equally between Brazil (30%), Memory (30%) and Specialty Compute and Storage (40%).

Below, we can see a break-up of the products it offers and the segments it targets as a share of its revenue.

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California

and was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc., changing its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014.

Why I like SMART

There are many reasons to like this company. Growth and profitability are, in that order, the most important factors.

Growth:

Source: 10-K Annual report.

As we can see, the overall growth for the last 4 years is quite impressive. If we look at 5 years CAGR we have a nice ~10%. However, the year on year figures is a lot more volatile. In the last year, revenues have fallen by almost 6%, and they also fell in 2016. But if we were to look at 3-year CAGR the growth rate is 31.8%.

So, the first thing we must understand is what is going on with the revenues. What is the reason behind the volatility? Looking at the revenue breakdown will shed some light.

Source: 10-K Annual report.

As we can see, the fall can be completely attributed to a loss of revenues in Brazil. The exact story behind this lies in the fall of 60% memory commodity prices. This has negatively impacted ASPs, even though unit sales have increased. In any case, the result is that revenues have decreased.

However, this doesn’t concern me, as the company is now a lot more balanced in its revenue distribution. The Brazil vertical now only represents 30%, and I expect the other two segments to keep growing rapidly.

Source: Investor Presentation 2019

As we can see, by SMART’s analysis, the rest of the business should continue to grow at a combined CAGR of around 8.5%, and little downside potential left in Brazil, I expect the company to continue to post much less volatile growth rates in line with the last 5-year average.

Furthermore, the company continues to increase its services, products and revenue streams. In the last quarter, SMART underwent 2 acquisitions.

Profitability

SMART, is a well-managed company, and as we would expect from proficient management, profitability is high and has been steadily increasing. Furthermore, I am particularly impressed with how the company has managed to almost double its Asset Turnover in the last 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

By industry standards, the company has a higher than average EBIT margin, at ~10%, and shows a very good trend in the last 5 years.

Risks and Challenges

I’d be hard-pressed to find something fundamentally wrong with the company, or any immediate threats and challenges, but the analysis would be incomplete without considering the following.

Volatility and Market Changes

As is proven by the financial record, volatility has been a significant factor in the companies trajectory. This has been due both to changes in commodity prices and in part due to the nature of the tech market.

Technology is by definition disruptive, and there is no guarantee that the solutions we implement today will still be relevant tomorrow. Having said this, SMART’s management has proven it is proficient at adapting and dealing with challenges. SMART has a valuable network and supply chain, and I management is always looking for ways to add more value.

The other change that could affect SMART is commodity prices, however, there are many ways to mitigate this and I have to assume that the company also has some degree of flexibility in adjusting its prices and passing on the increases to consumers.

Valuation

If we look at some traditional valuation metrics and compare SGH to its peers, it looks like the company could be undervalued.

SGH ICHR KEM P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 10,65 27,36 12,13 EV/Sales (TTM) 0,78 1,61 1,23 Price/Sales (TTM) 0,67 1,33 1,13 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 8,06 22,96 5,6

Data source: Seeking Alpha

The above table compares SGH to two of its peers Ichor Holdings, Ltd.(ICHR) and KEMET Corporation (KEM). I have chosen these two stocks as they seem to be on two ends of the spectrum. While the sector median P/E lies around 22.85, ICHR has a P/E of 27,36, while KEM’s is only 12,13. This, however, is still a lot higher than SMART’s current valuation of around 10x earnings.

Looking at the growth and profitability of these companies, I find it hard to justify this low P/E. By all measures, SGH is undervalued, except when comparing EV/EBITDA with KEM.

Takeaway

Based on the growth outlook, and the current price of SMART, I believe the current price offers a good value investment. Within the next year, we could see revenues are expected to increase at higher sing-digit figures. If we apply a much less punitive P/E of 15, we could expect the price to reach $50 in 2020 and continue growing accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.