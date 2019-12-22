Global X MSCI Argentina ETF: It Might Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Argentina undergoes a vicious cycle of high inflation, currency depreciation, and negative market sentiment. There is a new president but the old problems remain. With the current lackluster global economic growth, an improvement in Argentina’s economic situation will take time. The current valuation is too expensive, certainly compared to other emerging markets.

Almost two years ago we wrote an article about Argentina and the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT). The first sentences were the following: “Argentina has made good progress in the past years, but a lot of work remains to be done. The Argentinian stock market is priced to perfection and assumes this will be a walk in the park. We don’t agree and when our fear materializes the stock market could dive”. Unfortunately, this is what exactly happened earlier this year. What is the current outlook for Argentina under the new president Fernandez? Or do we have to say the new president Kirchner?

Macri’s Herculean Task

The most important goals on president Macri’s list were:

Generate strong economic growth. Tame inflation. Lower the budget deficit. Lower unemployment. Fight corruption. Attract foreign capital. Build political support for new policies. Make changes in the labor markets. Win the elections in 2019. Cut government spending. Reduce poverty. Achieve market reclassification from frontier to emerging markets.

The problem was and is that trying to achieve one goal can make another goal unattainable. Higher interest rates help taming inflation but also put a brake on economic growth. Lower the budget deficit without hampering growth is also easier said than done. Macri for certain failed in goal number 9: win the elections in 2019…. We now have a new president with Alberto Fernandez. The problems, however, remain the same and are probably more difficult to attain now. Mohammed El-Erian described Argentina’s problems very well.

Argentina’s economic and financial foundations have remained vulnerable to both internal and external shocks. More to the point, Argentinian authorities succumbed under the Macri presidency to the same temptation that tripped up their predecessors. To compensate for slower-than-expected improvements in a domestic capacity, they permitted excessive foreign-currency debt, aggravating what economists call the “original sin”: a significant currency mismatch between assets and liabilities, as well as between revenues and debt servicing.

Worse, this debt was underwritten not just by experienced emerging-market investors, but also by “tourist investors” seeking returns above what was available in their home markets. The latter tend to lack sufficient knowledge of the asset class into which they are venturing, and thus are notorious for contributing to price overshoots – both on the way up and the way down.

Undeterred by Argentina’s history of chronic volatility and episodic illiquidity – including eight prior defaults – creditors gobbled up as much debt as the country and its companies would issue, including an oversubscribed 100-year bond that raised $2.75 billion at an interest rate of just 7.9%. In doing so, they drove the yields of Argentine debt well below what economic, financial, and liquidity conditions warranted, which encouraged Argentine entities to issue even more bonds despite the weakening fundamentals.

What happened in August?

Surveys were showing that the reform-minded Argentine President Mauricio Macri would run close in an Aug. 11 primary, positioning him for re-election in October. On the Friday preceding the primaries, markets rallied in anticipation of a tight race that would favor the market darling, incumbent President Marci. When he lost by a margin nearly triple the moderate 5% forecast, it stoked fears that he would be unable to recover the votes necessary to win the first round on October 27th. Just the hint of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner returning to power was enough to send investors fleeing the country.

Exhibit 1: Primary election on Aug. 11

The local stock market tanked 45% in dollar terms and bond prices tumbled 34% after a surprise in the primary election that was widely seen as foretelling a victory for the opposition populists when the presidential vote takes place in October.

The peso tumbled 18% while credit-default swaps blew out so much that the implied chance of missed payment over five years surged to 80%.

Funds managed by Michael Hasenstab of Franklin Templeton absorbed losses of almost $2 billion in just two days.

Is Argentina heading for a new default?

A history of defaults

Argentina is endowed with a vast amount of highly fertile land. Between 1860 and 1930, exploitation of the rich land of the pampas strongly pushed economic growth. By 1913, Argentina was the world's 10th wealthiest nation per capita. Nevertheless, Argentina has defaulted on its international debt seven times since its independence in 1816. The first sovereign default came only 11 years after independence. Argentina, along with other Latin American countries, issued bonds in London to fund its transition to independence. When the Bank of England hiked its interest rates in 1825, Argentina struggled to make payments on the loans and defaulted in 1827. The country did not make payments on its defaulted bonds until 1857.

In 1890 Argentina defaulted and suffered bank runs as the Baring Brothers faced failure. The Baring Brothers merchant bank had developed a close and profitable association with Argentina, and when the government was unable to meet its payments to the House of Baring, a financial crisis ensued. By 1906, Argentina had cleared the last remnants of the 1890 default and a year later the country re-entered the international bond markets.

Exhibit 2: A history of defaults

President Juan Peron, a populist who drew his support from Argentina’s poor and working-class, oversaw a period of relative prosperity following World War Two. However, by the early 1950s, the good times came to an end as commodity prices fell once again. Inflation soared to 40 percent, and real wages plunged. The death in 1952 of Peron’s wildly popular first lady, Eva, known as “Evita,” weakened him further. Three years later, as labor strikes paralyzed the country, Argentina’s military intervened again and sent Peron into exile.

Exhibit 3: Argentinian inflation

Argentina stopped making payments on its external debt in 1982. It would take 10 years before the country emerged from default by issuing dollar-denominated Brady bonds named after U.S. Treasury Secretary Nicholas Brady.

When commodity prices collapsed in 1986, Argentina became unable to service its debt. A sustained recession at the turn of the 21st century culminated in a default. By 2005 the economy had recovered, but a judicial ruling originating from the previous crisis led to a new default in 2014. In April 2016, under the new president Mauricio Macri, Argentina came out of the default when his government decided to repay the country's debt, paying the full amount to vulture/hedge funds like Paul Singer’s Elliott Capital.

Selective default

Argentina has imposed capital controls and announced a re-profiling of its debt payments. Its sovereign debt has been downgraded deeper into junk territory by Moody’s, and to selective default by Standard & Poor’s.

Argentina is looking to delay payments on $7 billion of short-term bills coming due by year-end, $20 billion of local-law bonds and $30 billion of foreign-law bonds.

The payment delays and plans to seek a “voluntary” re-profiling with holders of longer-term debt are part of a series of dramatic measures announced by President Mauricio Macri’s administration to staunch capital outflows and stabilize the peso amid a deepening financial crisis after the primary elections in August, the S&P cut Argentina’s foreign and local debt rating to “selective default” late Thursday, saying that the plan to unilaterally extend maturities on short-term bills “constitutes default under our criteria.” Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings came down on the side of the pessimists as they cut the country’s credit rating. Fitch put the grade at CCC, a level that implies default is a real possibility. Symbolically, the 100-year government bond that Argentina sold in 2017—heavily oversubscribed amid optimism about Macri’s administration—sank sharply.

Exhibit 4: 100-year government bond

The Fragile Five

When, in 2013, then-Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated that the Federal Open Market Committee could soon start winding down its quantitative easing program, capital markets reacted apprehensively. The now-famous "taper tantrum" ensued as fear spread about EMs that were at risk from rising interest rates in the U.S.

At that time, the so-called Fragile Five consisted of Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey. However, little united this quintet and, in the end, it turned out that they were able to defend their positions. Indeed, Indonesia has since gained an investment-grade rating.

In May S&P Global Ratings joined the other two main rating companies in awarding Indonesia investment-grade status. For completeness sake: Turkey, Argentina, Pakistan, Egypt, and Qatar make up the new "Fragile Five" according to S&P. Historically, emerging market financial crises have begun with a drain on foreign-exchange reserves, which were at the heart of the problems that beset several East Asian economies in 1997.

Since the 1997 crisis, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea have increased their FX reserves by 661%, 608% and 1,858%, respectively.

By contrast, Turkey and Argentina only increased their reserves by only 291% and 187%, respectively and remain much more vulnerable.

Exhibit 5: FX reserves

Outgoing President Mauricio Macri’s decision to reinstate currency controls that had been a hallmark of the Kirchner administrations before him blindsided investors, who had swarmed to the country early in his tenure, lured by the promise of a business-friendly regime. But the government felt it had little choice after an August vote that signaled opposition front-runner Fernandez would take the presidency led to a peso rout and fueled billions of dollars of capital flight, threatening to drain the country’s foreign reserves within weeks. Argentina’s central bank tightened restrictions even further after Fernandez’s October election victory.

The current regulations, which limit dollar payments to offshore entities, including security depositories, could impact another $1 billion of outstanding corporate debt from half a dozen companies issued under local law but offered to foreigners, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sovereign bonds have been exempted under a central bank resolution.

Yet even if they’re eventually lifted, the return of heterodox foreign-exchange controls will likely have a lasting impact on the ability of companies to access international capital markets, according to Roger Horn, a senior emerging-markets strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York.

“The market for domestic corporate bonds sold to foreign investors will remain dead for a few years -- until a new generation of emerging-market investors come around and believe that this time Argentina will be different,” Horn said.

Valuation

Post-primaries, valuations have fallen steeply in Argentina based on price-to-earnings, price-to-book, and price-to-sales metrics.

Exhibit 6: Valuation

Nevertheless, Argentina remains more expensive than the emerging markets in general. Under the current circumstances we would expect Argentina to trade (much) cheaper.

Exhibit 7: Valuation

Conclusion

Headwinds are obvious as they relate to staving off a vicious cycle of inflation, currency depreciation, and negative market sentiment. These threats combined with maturing debt with elevated credit spreads all weigh on sentiment and will need to be addressed.

Argentina, South America’s second-largest economy, is expected to contract for a second year in 2019 and a third in 2020. Inflation is above 50%, and the peso is on track to be the worst performer in emerging markets for the fourth straight year.

We first need proof that the new president will not make the same mistakes made by previous Peronist leaders (like Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner). Secondly, we need to see an improvement in the economic situation (which seems unlikely in the current lackluster global economic growth). And last but not least we want Argentina to trade at a cheaper valuation than the average emerging markets. Those three things will not happen overnight, so we remain on the sidelines for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.