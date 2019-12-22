Bank Of America - Top Pick Into Earnings

As repeat for 4Q is probably too much to hope for but a good set of numbers, combined with the prospect of continued big share repurchases, would set the shares up nicely for 2020.

BAC beat estimates by 10% last quarter, which has pushed the shares 20% higher since October.

It has given the most upbeat IB guidance, it has the most resilient margins in recent quarters and it most exposed to buoyant 4Q mortgage volume trends.

I expect net interest momentum and performance in investment banking to be the two key issues. BAC looks well positioned on both counts.

Fourth-quarter earnings for the US banking majors are only a few of weeks away, so it's time to start thinking about stock positioning.

Fourth-quarter earnings kick off in mid-January (JPM is first to report on the 14th) and they will undoubtedly be an important catalyst for share performance into the new year. So it's a good time to think about key issues and winners and losers.

With the US majors coming off the back of a very strong share performance year (average price gains of 40-50%), the bar is set high. The key themes that dominated 3Q seem likely to remain the focus areas also in 4Q, notably net interest income and margin performance as well as traction in investment banking.

On both counts I think BAC looks very well positioned and it's the stock I feel most comfortable holding into numbers. I'll explore the reasons in this article. I'd also encourage readers to revisit my recent analysis of the share repurchase potential at BAC, which is the cornerstone of my longer-term bullish view on this name.

4Q: net interest income and IB in focus again

A quick recap of 3Q is in order given the issues are likely to be largely similar in 4Q. To summarize:

3Q numbers were strong and propelled the banks to new highs. Notably, consumer-led growth in US retail banking remained a strong driver and IB was buoyed by good IPO and underwriting activity.

The average 3Q EPS beat was 7% led by MS (14%) and BAC (10%). The average on-the-day share price gain was +2%, again led by MS (+5%) and BAC (+3%).

3Q earnings beats were rewarded with strong price gains since October

Source: company data, Bloomberg consensus numbers & share price data

What we know about 4Q

My sense is 4Q will be somewhat tougher. First, we've got the full impact of the two Fed rate cuts from September and October. This creates more uncertainty around margin performance than we had in 3Q.

Second, we've seen a slowdown in the pace of lending growth in recent months, especially in some of the "hot" categories such as card lending. This could make it harder for the banks to maintain levels of nii against the rate headwind.

Third, although commentary around investment banking has been upbeat, the composition of 4Q revenues looks skewed, with notably stronger FICC and advisory/underwriting performances offsetting a tough quarter for equities. This means not all banks will be winners.

BAC looks well positioned. It has given the most upbeat guidance on investment banking and is predominantly a FICC house. It should be more resilient to a lower rate environment given the strength of its deposit franchise and it is less exposed to the slowdown in cards than peers like JPM and Citigroup (C).

Investment banking has rebounded, but not in equities

Let's start with investment banking. Several banks have given guidance for 4Q and all have been positive:

JPM said its trading revenues will be "up meaningfully" and that advisory/underwriting should be flat YoY (an upgrade from previous guidance for a decline)

C has echoed this, with guidance for a "high-teens" increase in trading while saying advisory and underwriting may be flat to slightly down.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has said "activity levels have certainly elevated from where they would have been 30, 60 days ago" (FT)

But the most bullish guidance has come from BAC, which has said that trading revenues will be up 7-8% and advisory/underwriting up 3-4%. It's important to remember that BAC had the strongest 4Q18 result of peers, so this is growth from a comparatively solid base (compared to much weaker 4Q comps elsewhere).

The guide on advisory and underwriting is especially noteworthy. It is the only peer that has talked explicitly of YoY growth and advisory/underwriting is the highest multiple IB earnings stream. It would also carry on the trend we've seen from BAC in recent quarters, which is of consistent market share wins in this most lucrative area of investment banking.

BAC's advisory/undewriting revenues were up 27% YoY in 3Q, easily the best performance of the peer group and the 9m/9m growth rate was also the best. Another peer-beating performance in 4Q would do the shares no harm at all.

Source: 10-Qs or equivalent company reports

There are also reasons for optimism on the guidance BAC has given for 4Q trading revenues. Most of the indications are that, product-wise, 4Q has been strong in fixed income and weaker in equities. Fixed income has benefited from rate volatility in both the US and Europe. In contrast equity volumes remain muted in many countries.

We can see this trend in industry data. For example, US primary dealer data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that some fixed income product categories are enjoying double-digit increases in volumes so far this quarter, like RMBS trading.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

In contrast, equity trading volume data that is available from various exchanges bears out a fairly gloomy picture and it suggests that macro uncertainty around trade wars, slowing economic growth etc continues to negatively impact investor sentiment and activity levels.

For example, secondary equity trading volumes on the NYSE are down 20% YoY in 4Q-to date. London Stock Exchange volumes are down 19% and Asian volumes on the Hong Kong Exchange are down 17%. Only in Europe is the picture a bit brighter with Eurex equity volumes only 9% lower.

Source: Exchanges data

This would also help explain why Morgan Stanley (MS), the most equity-heavy of the majors, has been silent on 4Q. It would also explain why the company feels it necessary to cut headcount, with recent reports saying it is looking at ~1,500 jobs cuts that will result in a 4Q restructuring charge of $150-200m.

Consequently, the main investment banking winners this quarter are likely to be the FICC houses. BAC is well positioned on this count, deriving ~25% of its IB revenues from FICC and a further ~15% from advisory/underwriting. It has the third lowest equity contribution of global peers so it should be relatively well insulated from weakness in this area.

All of helps explain why management have felt confident in giving upbeat IB guidance for the quarter.

Source: 10-Qs or equivalent company reports

Net interest performance is the other key issue for the quarter

The two Fed rate cuts in September and October will fully feed into numbers this quarter so downward margin pressure is assured. The question will be which bank can best offset the headwind through repricing and loan growth.

My money again is on BAC.

We saw this trend already in 3Q, where the impact of a flatter yield curve started to hit margins. BAC's year-on-year decline was only 2%, the lowest of peers.

Source: 10-Qs

Much of the reason for this lies in BAC's huge access to cheap retail deposits and the fact it has experienced less deposit "churn" than others (customers switching into interest-bearing products and out of checking accounts.

BAC funds the highest percentage of its balance sheet with cheap checking deposits of the peer group.

Source: 10-Qs

And it also pays less than the average on interest-bearing accounts.

Source: 10-Qs

As lower rates push loan yields down, BAC should be able to keep its deposits costs down and margins up.

Simultaneously, BAC has less exposure to slowing card loan volumes and is more exposed to mortgage volumes, which remain relatively buoyant in 4Q.

Fed data shows there has been a significant slowdown in card loan growth with YoY growth running at -2.4% YoY in November (vs 4-5% levels in 2Q and 3Q). Given cards have been a big growth focus for a number of banks (JPM and C) this is significant.

Meanwhile, growth in mortgages remains healthy at 4% YoY in October and 3% YoY in November.

Source: Federal Reserve

BAC hasn't participated as aggressively in the cards market in recent quarters whereas mortgage volumes have been the main driver of growth in its US retail business. For 9m19, mortgage and home equity volumes were running at +15% YoY whereas card volumes were flat. The same numbers for JPM were: mortgages -16% and cards +8%.

The fact that growth is continuing in mortgages while slowing in cards suggests that BAC is better positioned than peers to counteract margin pressures in 4Q through continued expansion of volumes.

Wrapping it up: BAC is the stock to own into earnings

My key takeaways for 4Q from the above are as follows:

Investment banking performance and net interest momentum are likely to be the key focus points

IB results should be positive but there will be a heavy skew, with FICC trading and advisory/underwriting being the best businesses whereas equity looks weak

The Fed rate cuts in September and October will fully kick in so margins will be lower, it's just a question of how much lower. Some banks may find their ability to counteract margin pressure being limited by a slowdown in industry-wide volume growth, especially cards.

BAC's IB business is more geared to FICC than others and that will be a benefit this quarter. It has also been gaining market share in advisory/underwriting and had the strongest numbers of the group last quarter. Management have also delivered the strongest 4Q guidance on IB of peers.

In commercial banking, continued buoyant growth in mortgage demand should benefit BAC given this has been a focus of growth for the bank lately. Conversely it is less exposed to the slowdown in card volumes than either JPM or Citigroup. BAC has also demonstrated a better ability to manage margins in a flat curve environment thanks to the strength of its deposit franchise and access to low cost checking deposits. Margin contraction was the lowest of the group in 3Q and I'd expect the same for 4Q.

While these are all shorter-term considerations, the longer-term case for BAC is also compelling given it's ability to sustain high levels of share repurchases as I discussed in this recent article.

My numbers show payouts should exceed $30bn p.a. for the foreseeable future, meaning the stock will continue to yield >10% while PE, even after the recent run-up, stands at a relatively modest 11.7x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.