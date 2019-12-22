CHK: Stay Clear Of This Natural Gas Giant

CHK’s share price is expensive, despite the halving of its price in the past months.

The company reduced its total debt by over 10%, but the outlook remains ambiguous.

Investment thesis

In our last take on Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK), we expected renewed headwinds on the stock, given low natural gas prices and excessive debt. The deterioration of CHK’s fundamentals materialized and the share price almost halved since our last publications, down 41.9% to $0.96 per share.

Going forward, we believe that the worst is still coming, even if the company announced a restructuring of 10% of its debt. While we believe that earnings should tick up in the next six months, risks of repaying debt covenants are high.

The management expects to restore CHK’s profitability with CAPEX cuts and higher oil production growth. While this seems constructive in the long-term, we believe that these measures will not suffice to reverse the negative momentum of the stock price. With impending bankruptcy rumors, the clock is ticking, pointing towards a probable bailout that should be dilutive for current stockholders.

In this context, our short recommendation on CHK is unchanged and we believe that the beating will persist, given that the company is still expensive compared to its natural gas peers.

Source: TradingView

With U.S. heating season displaying modest strength, CHK’s revenue stream should disappoint again

After the 3Q2019 earnings release, CHK’s share price plunged 40% in 48h, sending natural gas giant to the penny stock rank. This beating intervened as operational results disappointed, posting higher-than-expected losses, that questions the sustainability of CHK’s excessive debt.

Bankruptcy rumors and a probable debt restructuring bailout (by conversion) is still looming, despite the recent exchange offer that will reduce CHK’s total debt level by over 10%. This comes after the company offered to exchange $1.5b of its existing debt due in 2025 that had an 11.5% interest rate enabling the company to shave $1b in debt off its total, thanks to a 30% face value discount.

While this makes up positive news for the company, we are not confident about CHK’s ability to generate a profit given low natural gas prices.

The 2019-20 natural gas withdrawal season started with healthy stocks after excessive U.S. production erased the storage scarcity witnessed at the end of the 2018-19 heating season.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In this context, Nymex natural gas front-month futures have been subdued for most of the year, even if a breakthrough has partly emerged at the beginning of November. The molecule is unlikely this year to spike to fresh highs, given abundant supply and healthy reserves.

Low natural gas prices imply weak revenues for CHK, given that the molecule represents three-quarters of the company’s overall commodity exposure. That might not be enough to counterbalance excessive capital and exploration expenses.

Source: Quandl, Oleum Research

Besides, CHK management plans to tackle high debt by invigorating free cash flows. To do that, the company is focusing on reducing costs and improving efficiencies and ramping up its oil production mix.

While this seems constructive on the paper, time is running out and the company has a long way to go before turning a profit in, even if it progressed on its oil target, following the 10% oil output surge to 11m barrels per day reported in the 3Q2019.

Excessive debt, disproportionate CAPEX, low natural gas weigh on CHK’s financials

CHK’s 3Q2019 operational update disappointed once again following a confluence of factors.

Total liquids production declined 3.6% (q/q) to 478m boe/d, as production in Haynesville and Eagle Ford, two of CHK’s prolific plays, decreased 7.2% (q/q) to 116m boe/d and 7.8% (q/q) to 94m boe/d, respectively.

Average price realizations plunged by a whopping 12.7% (q/q) to $22.79 per barrel of oil equivalent, even if CHK is hedged against the fluctuations of natural gas prices.

These developments have affected significantly CHK’s topline growth. Revenues plunged 12.5%, after the sturdy commodity sales drop, down 19.5% (q/q) to $1.17b and the moderate marketing sales decline, down 2.9% (q/q) to $889m.

On top of that, CHK announced that it intends to steady natural gas output, rationalize costs, improve margins to remain afloat.

Source: CHK 3Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, the company slightly deleveraged its balance sheet. Total debt declined moderately over the quarter, down 5.9% to $9.13b, yet, CHK’s leverage remains high (4.1x), given that it has not delivered a regular profit since the end of 2017.

Over the past two years, net income fluctuated quarter-on-quarter, indicating a high exposure on commodity prices that have not been offset by the company’s strategic decisions.

More worryingly, negative free cash flows persisted in the last two years and plummeted significantly over the 3Q, down 50.2% to $450m, after net cash provided by operations plunged 17.1% to $329m and CAPEX advanced robustly, up 14.5% (q/q) to $640m.

That said, the risk of breaching debt covenants and obligations heightens as time goes by and CHK’s cash on hand is inexistent ($14m) at the end of the 3Q2019.

Source: CHK 3Q2019 Earnings Presentation

In this context and although the management announced that it will slash CAPEX by 20% in 2020, we believe that it will not suffice to reach its obligations without a fundamental business transformation and the sale of some assets.

Valuation metrics

Since our last release, CHK’s market capitalization shrank 41.9% to $0.96 per share, in line with our short call.

The company remains distressed, following the steep deterioration of its financials. CHK share beating somewhat improved 2020e P/E ratio, but the ratio is still negative (-6x), indicating that the company is losing money.

In terms of EV/EBITDA (4.83x), the company is overvalued compared to its natural gas peers: 4.21x for Marathon Oil Corp (MRO), 4.47x for EQT Corp (EQT) and 2.68x for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY).

CHK’s has the worst profitability of our comparable group, with a negative net margin of 13.8%, the gas giant stands well below MGY (15%), MRO (6.73%), EQT (1.09%) and Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) (-2.42%).

Finally, with a massive leverage ratio of 4.13x, CHK’s balance sheet is unhealthy.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Conclusion thoughts

In this context, our bearish view on CHK is unchanged, following poor 3Q2019 earnings and weaker fundamentals.

We believe that in the medium-term the company is unlikely to recover from the recent stock beating and we do not see a material appreciation in CHK’s valuation.

That said, we reiterate our bearish call on CHK with a target price of $0.8 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.