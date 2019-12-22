NCS Multistage Holdings Can Rebound In 2020

NCSM Lags But Is Not Far From A Recovery

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) provides engineered products and support services. The company’s offerings help optimize energy well completions and field development strategies. Due to the low demand for fracking activity and the weakness in completion activity, I do not expect any significant revenue growth, although margin can hold steady in the short-term due to cost reduction initiatives. It is unlikely that NCSM’s stock price will produce attractive returns in the short-term. In 2020, the drivers will strengthen and the stock price can start moving up.

Despite the completion activity headwinds, the company’s Repeat Precision products and the tracer diagnostics product sales will help recover the growth. Gross margin can, however, improve perceptively in 2020 if the company can successfully commercialize the high-pressure sleeves. The marketing of the composite frac plugs in many international markets, including the Middle East, can add another dimension to the company’s revenue stream. Its balance sheet is healthy with sufficient liquidity.

Looking Through The Strategy

The U.S. slow growth rate notwithstanding, NCSM has been increasing marketing activity across fracturing systems, tracer diagnostics, and Repeat Precision. In the international market, it has recently booked follow-up orders for products that have been trialed in Saudi Arabia. It is pushing tracer services in several countries where the fracturing services are growing fast compared to the slow growth rate in the U.S. In North America, despite the completion activity slowdown and the pricing pressure, the company aims to achieve higher gross margin. A higher gross margin is expected to come through savings from cost reduction initiatives. The company has added new products in its portfolio, including the integrated, single-use disposable PurpleSeal frac plugs.

Q4 2019 Guidance

In Q4, NCS Multistage’s management expects revenues to range between $49 million to $55 million, which, at the guidance mid-point, represents a 14% increase compared to Q3. The U.S. revenues can decrease by 18% (at the guidance mid-point), while revenues from Canada may fall by 12% (guidance mid-point). Typically, in Q4, we see a reduction in customer activity in late December and early January. This year, it can get even lower due to reduced customer budgets and the government-induced energy production curtailments in Alberta.

In North America, the continued depression over the past year in an already competitive market has resulted in overcapacity and price competition across all oilfield product and service lines. In this backdrop, NCSM’s management expects to achieve a gross margin of 44% to 47% in Q4, which would be in line with Q3. It has secured additional field trials for the shorter high-pressure sleeve and expects to commercialize it by the end of the year. If it can implement this, the gross margin can expand in FY2020.

What Are The Current Driving Forces?

In the U.S., the company’s sale of the sliding sleeve systems, which is used in fracturing systems, has had a sedate year so far in 2019. The fall in sales was due to relatively low demand from the completion activities. However, EIA’s data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells are falling, and so, the need for sliding sleeves can continue to decline in Q4. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has been volatile, slipping by 6% in Q3 compared to Q2. The U.S. rig count and completion counts have not produced any positive signs so far. There is evidence of energy demand pullback and other geopolitical developments to keep it stagnant or lead to a decline in the short-to-medium-term.

One of the difficulties the company is facing is about the customers’ propensity to stick to the plug-and-perf equipment rather than replacing it with the company’s pinpoint technology. The pinpoint technology, when the company initially introduced it, was more efficient than the legacy plug-and-perf products offered by the competitors. However, over time, the competitors have become more active, which has encouraged the producers to stick to traditional products. At times when the producers are pruning capex budget, this has reduced the company’s market share in the past few quarters.

What Keeps The U.S. Business Ticking?

As a result of the factors discussed above, the company’s revenues from the U.S. operations increased by 7% in Q3 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Much of the growth emanated from higher Fracturing Systems and Repeat Precision tools sales. NCSM raised its market share in composite frac plugs through increased sales of Repeat Precision. The Q3 U.S. sales growth represented the eighth consecutive quarter of increased product sales. The purple seal frac plugs and sliding sleeve sales kept pushing revenues higher.

On the other hand, the U.S. energy market witnessed a broad-based decline in Well Construction products. In Q3, the U.S. onshore rig count dropped by 7.5% sequentially. The continued reductions in the rig count will reduce demand for the completion spreads. Operationally, the company’s pinpoint completion technology can see higher demand because it eliminates the need for post-completion intervention and improves efficiency. As the upstream customers' restraint capex budget for E&P, we can expect lower Q4 revenues from the company’s operations in the U.S.

Canada Operation Is Gearing Up

In Canada, the energy environment has remained tight. For the past several years, the well service business in Canada has had structural flaws, which resulted in severely low rates and utilization. WCS (Western Canada Select), which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate). The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Now, the WCS–WTI spread, remained steady from July to September. During the same period, the rig count in Canada increased. As a result, the company’s revenues from Canada more than doubled (127% up) in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. The spread continued to stay steady in October, indicating stability in earnings.

As the energy market environment steadied, NCSM’s sales of sliding sleeves increased by 25% in Q3. Plus, year-over-year, it completed ~25% more wells in Canada in Q3. It also gained share in the Deep Basin, including the Montney. As the company gained market share in selling fracturing systems, the sales of Well Construction Products and Tracer Diagnostic Services also increased.

However, the Canadian energy market lacks incentives to grow production because of the structural deficiency related to transportation and pricing. Without additional pipeline capacity, the upstream customers will use their excess cash flows to reduce debt and return capital to shareholders and refrain from reinvesting in E&P activities. Oilfield services companies like NCSM will not see sufficient revenue generation potential until there is a significant uplift in the capex budget.

What Drives Up The Gross Margin?

In Q3, the company’s gross margin expanded to 47% from 42% in Q2. The improved performance was led by higher utilization in all geographies. Also, the company renegotiated rates with vendors and increased capacity at the new Repeat Precision facility in Mexico. Since Q2 2019, it has addressed some of the challenges on the cost front. The cost reduction initiatives included a 6% workforce reduction. The management expects to achieve run-rate savings of approximately $5 million from workforce reductions.

Debt And Cash Flows

NCSM’s net debt was positive as of September 30, 2019, as a result of its total debt exceeding cash & equivalents. Its net debt was negative in four out of the past nine quarters. Its total liquidity as of September 30, 2019, was $71 million.

In comparison to NCSM’s low debt-to-equity ratio (0.08x), Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage was 0.69x, while Nine Energy Service’s (NINE) leverage was 0.65x as of September 30.

In 9M 2019, NCSM’s cash flow from operations declined compared to a year ago, due to a 13% fall in revenues and unfavorable changes in the inventory balance during this period.

The company plans to spend $6 million to $7 million in capex in FY2019, which would be ~50% lower than FY2018. With sufficient liquidity, meetings contractual obligations and the capex should not be difficult for NCSM.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 15.9x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.6x. Between Q4 2017 and Q3 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 14.8x. So, the stock is currently trading at a premium to its past eight-quarter average.

NCSM’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to increase more steeply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a much higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (NINE, SLB, and SPN) average of 6.4x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

The sell-side analysts have an overly optimistic view of the company’s margin in the next four quarters. I do not think the operating margin will continue to rise steeply, although it is likely to stay firm. If this happens, the stock’s valuation will improve less sharply, or may even decline, versus what is currently subscribed by the market.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated NCSM a “buy” in December, while five recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.78, which at the current price, yields ~26% returns.

What’s The Take On NCSM?

Upstream customers’ budget constraints and stiff competition from peers are keeping NCSM’s pricing low. Despite the completion activity headwinds, the Repeat Precision products and the tracer diagnostics product sales will help recover the growth. It has also been marketing the composite frac plugs in many international markets, including the Middle East. However, I do not think the company’s pinpoint technology product line will improve soon because of the availability of alternatives in the market.

I do not expect any significant revenue growth, although margin can hold steady in the short-term due to cost reduction initiatives and commercialization of the high-pressure sleeves. It is unlikely that NCSM’s stock price will produce attractive returns in the short-term. If the energy market dips further, the company’s strong balance sheet is likely to command a premium over the more leveraged peers. In that scenario, NCSM’s relative valuation multiples can expand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.