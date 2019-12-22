Service Corporation International's Rapid Stock Price Growth Is Coming To An End

Without major acquisitions and a repeat of tax reform, past drivers of stock price growth are missing.

The number of deaths, however, has increased less than 20 percent.

Service Corporation International (SCI) is the largest owner of deathcare businesses comprising funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories in North America.

SCI stock has previously seen a boom and bust cycle. In 1998 SCI’s stock reached $40 per share (the old stock ticker then was SRV until 2004) as investors bid the price up. The baby boomer population peaked in 1999. A year later the stock sunk to less than $1.70. In its annual report SCI describes what happened:

“During the mid to late 1990s, acquisitions of deathcare facilities became extremely competitive, resulting in increased prices for acquisitions and substantially reduced returns on invested capital. In 1999, we significantly reduced our level of acquisition activity and over the next several years implemented various initiatives to pay down debt, increase cash flow, reduce overhead costs, increase efficiency, and leverage our scale. We divested our international businesses and many North American funeral service locations and cemeteries that were either underperforming or did not fit within our long-term strategy.”

It has been a long road for decades-long investors and with the stock again over $40 it is worth taking another look at the deathcare giant.

In my opinion, the stock is again at a peak and has seen a growth rate based on one-time major acquisitions and tax reform that is unsustainable given limited increases in future expected deaths.

Stock Price Increase

As an initial starting point, SCI stock has seen substantial year-over-year price increases this decade. As this article is being written, in mid-December 2019, the stock price is in the $45 range.

Year Year End Stock Price % Change 2018 $40.26 7.88% 2017 $37.32 30.67% 2016 $28.56 8.84% 2015 $26.24 13.01% 2014 $23.22 28.43% 2013 $18.08 31.01% 2012 $13.80 29.58% 2011 $10.65 29.09% 2010 $8.25

Between the end of 2010 and now, SCI’s stock price has gained more than 445 percent.

But the Number of Deaths Have Only Increased 20 Percent

Ongoing revenue opportunities are, generally, tied to the death rate. A funeral, cremation, or cemetery plot can only be sold once. SCI can sell pre-need (before death) funeral plans and cemetery plots, but ultimately at some point there needs to be a death to unlock funds which are often held in trust before the need arises.

In 2017 there were 2,813,503 deaths in the United States per the National Center for Health Statistics. The following mortality data is from the same source. Although the published death data is not completely up to date through 2019, the numbers per year for a decade are reasonably stable

Breaking out the number of raw deaths in the United States since 2010 we see only small increases in the number of deaths from year to year:

Year Deaths % Change 2017 2,813,503 2.52% 2016 2,744,248 1.17% 2015 2,712,630 3.28% 2014 2,626,418 1.13% 2013 2,596,993 2.11% 2012 2,543,279 1.11% 2011 2,515,458 1.90% 2010 2,468,435

Between 2010 and 2017 the number of deaths per year has increased 14 percent overall. Even if we assume a three percent increase for both 2018 and 2019, which is beyond historical averages, the total increase in the number of deaths from 2010 to 2019 would only be about 20 percent.

The death rate in 2017 was 863.8 per 100,000 population.

Year Deaths Per 100,000 % Change 2017 863.8 1.71% 2016 849.3 0.63% 2015 844.0 2.46% 2014 823.7 0.27% 2013 821.5 1.39% 2012 810.2 0.36% 2011 807.3 0.98% 2010 799.5

The overall death rate increased 8 percent between 2010 and 2017. The death rate is not substantially increasing despite the aging of the population.

The increase in the death rate will be a small number than the overall number of deaths because the population keeps increasing. That is, if the percentage of people dying increases one percent each year, the total number of deaths will increase more than one percent because there are more people.

Gross Revenue Growth is Tracking Deaths and Acquisitions – Not the Stock Price

Turning to company gross revenue, the numbers are startling:

Year Gross Revenue % Change 2018 $3,190.2 3.08% 2017 $3,095.0 2.11% 2016 $3,031.1 1.51% 2015 $2,986.0 -0.27% 2014 $2,994.0 17.39% 2013 $2,550.5 6.08% 2012 $2,404.4 4.11% 2011 $2,309.5 5.75% 2010 $2,184.0

Recent acquisition information is listed in the 2018 Annual Report:

In 2010 SCI bought Keystone North America, which at the time was the fifth largest industry competitor.

In June 2011 SCI acquired a 70 percent ownership of The Neptune Society, the largest cremation service in the United States. The remaining 30 percent was acquired in 2013 and 2014.

In December 2013 SCI acquired its largest competitor, Stewart Enterprises.

SCI’s gross revenue increases from 2010 through 2014 reflect acquisitions driving more gross revenue to the company.

However, for the last five years, while small acquisitions have continued, substantial acquisitions have ceased. Basically, SCI is running out of large competitors it can legally acquire.

The FTC required SCI to divest itself of numerous properties as a condition for purchasing Stewart Enterprises. At the time, the FTC noted Stewart had gross revenue of $524 million. SCI’s revenue jump between 2013 and 2014 was only $445 million, reflecting the acquisition of Stewart less properties needing to be sold.

Gross revenue numbers, absent large-scale acquisitions, have fallen to increases more in line with increases in the number of deaths occurring per year. Over the last four years, from 2015 to 2018, the average yearly increase in gross revenue has only been 1.7 percent.

1.7 percent is actually less than average yearly increases in the number of deaths.

SCI’s three quarterly reports so far in 2019 show year-over-year changes per quarter in gross revenue of:

1st Quarter: 0.5 percent

2nd Quarter: 2.1 percent

3rd Quarter: Negative 1.2 percent

These numbers do not support substantial stock price increases.

Management has been effective in increasing earnings per share.

Year EPS % Change 2018 $2.45 -15.81% 2017 $2.91 216.30% 2016 $0.92 -21.37% 2015 $1.17 44.44% 2014 $0.81 12.50% 2013 $0.72 0.00% 2012 $0.72 14.29% 2011 $0.63 21.15% 2010 $0.52

The significant change in EPS from 2016 to 2017 was largely due to taxes. In 2016 the company paid an effective tax rate of 45.7 percent. In 2017, due to the deferral of income taxes SCI had a negative 36.6 percent tax rate. From the 2017 annual report:

The 2018 annual report notes that due to the Tax Reform Act, the company again had a negative tax rate after deferring taxes.

On the cost side, SCI is also in a unique position, due to the nature of its business, where it must maintain existing cemeteries regardless of their new revenue or available future inventory space in the cemetery.

SCI’s three quarterly reports so far in 2019 show year over year changes per quarter in EPS of:

1st Quarter: No Change

2nd Quarter: Negative 29.8 percent

3rd Quarter: 2.6 percent

Recommendation

In my opinion the stock should be sold. The stock price is at a high-point and the potential revenue growth is not there to support significant future price increases.

Revenue growth has been from prior acquisitions and recent earnings per share increases have been driven by taxes.

The dividend payout of 72 cents per year offers a low yield. Dividend investors can find better opportunities, including stocks with more growth potential.

Some analysts are bullish on the stock but my take is simple: gross revenue is not increasing by much and is tracking the death rate. Major acquisitions driving past substantial revenue increases have halted. There are only so-much in efficiencies management can obtain from the tax reform or squeeze out of the company, especially when cemeteries require ongoing costs detached from current or future revenue.

If you removed the major acquisitions and tax changes, this company would look far different over the last decade. That is how I see SCI’s future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.