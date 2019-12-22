Sell Casey's Before It Is Too Late

Image credit: kfor.com

Convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores (CASY) has seen its shares perform extremely well this year. The stock was just $89 in the summer of 2018, but subsequently doubled into this fall. However, the recent Q2 earnings report put investors on edge and shares tumbled. I tend to agree with this stance as, to my eye, the stock is pricing in more growth than we can reasonably expect from the company in the coming years. In addition to that, the significant volatility in the company’s earnings levers makes me believe there is a relatively high level of risk to current forecasts, making me even more cautious. With all of this in mind, I think investors should consider selling Casey’s.

Volatile performance creates earnings projection risk

Casey’s has grown immensely over the past decade. The company has aggressively acquired and opened new stores, and it has seen some organic growth on top of that. Below, we can see how much progress has been made, with revenue shown in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that over the long-term, Casey’s has managed to move the top line in the right direction. However, the path to achieve this has been far from smooth. Depending upon new store openings, acquisition activity, and organic sales changes, total revenue growth has ranged from 26% to -11% annually during this time frame. It would be difficult to find another company with this sort of revenue growth volatility with the scale that Casey’s possesses, and it adds risk to earnings forecasts.

Recent years have seen double-digit increases in revenue, with this year expected to be in the area of 4% or 5%, as seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are bullish on the company’s ability to continue to boost the top line over time, and so am I. Indeed, as of the end of the second quarter, the company had 12 acquisition sites under agreement, in addition to a new store pipeline of 97 sites. With just under 2,200 stores as of the end of the quarter, this represents significant store base growth in the mid-single-digits.

The company is also seeing fairly strong same-store sales numbers for its major operating segments, including Grocery/Merchandise, and Prepared Food/Fountain. These are the margin-driving purchases that Casey’s enjoys as people pull in to fill up their vehicles, and buy a meal, drink, snack, etc. This revenue has seen ups and downs over time, but recently, has performed fairly well.

Another source of earnings volatility has been the company’s margins, which have oscillated wildly over time. Below, we have Casey’s gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past decade.

Source: TIKR.com

Casey’s gross margins have moved around a lot over time as its model has shifted and evolved, and ditto to its SG&A costs. They generally have moved in tandem, but in the past four years, since operating margins peaked, gross margins have declined much more quickly than SG&A costs. The net impact of this is lower operating margins, as that metric has declined from 6% of revenue in fiscal 2016 to just 4% in the past two years, as the spread between gross margins and SG&A costs narrowed.

Operating margins so far this year have improved due to better fuel margins and operational efficiencies. Casey’s realized some time ago that its SG&A costs were out of line with its revenue and gross profit production, and is doing something about it. We know fuel gross profit dollars are extremely volatile, and depend upon volume and spreads that move around constantly. But for what it is worth, Casey’s is capitalizing on favorable conditions today.

We’ve covered two of the three ways that a company can increase its earnings-per-share – revenue and margin expansion – so now, we’ll take a look at the third way, which is by reducing the float.

Source: TIKR.com

Here we can see the company’s weighted average diluted shares outstanding – in millions – for each year of the past decade, and the year-over-year change associated with those share counts. Casey’s has sporadically repurchased stock, but it certainly hasn’t been a normal occurrence. Indeed, what is far more frequent is relatively small instances of dilution due to share issuances to employees. Over the past eight years or so, dilution and repurchases have essentially canceled each other out.

Casey’s has seen a bit of additional dilution so far this year, and the share count stands at just over 37 million today. The company has a share repurchase authorization in place, but has chosen in recent months not to utilize it. In other words, it appears Casey’s is choosing to use its capital on other things.

One thing it is building capital for is its store expansion plan, as it has issued a significant amount of debt in recent years. Below is the company’s net debt position in millions of dollars for the past decade.

Source: TIKR.com

Building out stores is expensive and as such, Casey’s has increased its net debt position from essentially nothing in fiscal 2010 to $1.3 billion as of the end of last fiscal year. While I think Casey’s earnings can handle servicing $1.3 billion of net debt, it certainly reduces the amount of flexibility the company has moving forward with issuing new debt for acquisitions, share repurchases, or anything else you can imagine. The company is on the hook for about $60 million in interest expense annually, which is roughly equal to one quarter’s worth of earnings. In other words, the amount of money Casey’s is spending on servicing its debt is sustainable, but is hurting its ability to grow earnings.

Why is the stock a sell?

While Casey’s has a lot going for it, including robust non-fuel sales, and a large and growing store base, its earnings volatility over time is concerning to me given the valuation. Revenue and margins move wildly from year to year, so forecasting out into the future is much more challenging than it is for a company with steady movement in those metrics. As such, with increased volatility comes the need to account for that volatility via a lower PE ratio. However, as we can see below, Casey’s has anything but a low PE ratio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

With shares at 25 times this year’s earnings, I simply cannot see a reasonable case for the company growing into its current valuation. Analysts expect mid- to high-single digit EPS growth for the foreseeable future, which is fine, but doesn’t justify anything like 25 times earnings. When you consider that there is significant risk to these estimates given the factors discussed above, I think the case is even clearer that Casey’s is overvalued today.

I see the stock as a mid- to high-teens multiple over time, which is a very long way down from here. The risk of a lower PE ratio is much higher than the risk that the PE stays where it is. As such, I think investors that own Casey’s should sell the stock before it is too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.