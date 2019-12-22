Buckle's 9% Yield Isn't Enough

I'd like Buckle in the $18 or below area, but shares are too expensive today for a company with no real growth.

Image credit: Buckle.com

Apparel retailer Buckle (BKE) has enjoyed a massive rally this year. Huge moves in the stock are nothing new for Buckle, but it doubled off of the June low into the November high, so even by its own standards, 2019 has been extraordinary. However, I think Buckle still has some core issues that show up in its numbers that are being ignored today. It has always been a great income stock, and that hasn’t changed, but shares today represent far too much risk for me to want to own them. I think investors that have enjoyed the run higher should take a look at unloading their shares and waiting for a better price.

A company struggling, past, present, and future

Buckle’s revenue growth has been quite disappointing in the past few years, to say the least. Below, we have revenue charted in millions of dollars for each of the past six years, and it isn't pretty.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that revenue topped out at just under $1.2 billion in fiscal 2015, but has declined every year since then. Top line losses have ranged from 3% to 13% annually in that time frame, so damage has been meaningful, not slight. Buckle’s store count has been largely the same throughout the past few years, so while that accounts for some of the damage, most of it is due to lower productivity in its stores.

So far this year, revenue is up 1.3% on a 1.8% comparable sales gain, so a fractional amount of the damage has been undone thus far this year. A gain of that magnitude in the context of what we can see above should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt, but progress is progress, I suppose.

Analysts aren’t projecting bullishness into next year by any means, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Buckle is expected to produce just 1% sales growth next fiscal year at just over $900 million. In other words, there is no return to former revenue levels in the cards for Buckle as it has shed a small number of underperforming stores, and instead focused on building its e-commerce business.

Online sales are up 6.6% this year so far, but still make up less than one out of every seven dollars of total revenue, so the gain is small. And given that the full top line only moved up 1.3%, most of the company’s online sales are in lieu of purchases that would have otherwise been made in a store. In other words, these are not incremental sales, they are simply replacing one channel with another. Buckle is by far not the only retailer with this issue, but I mention this so as not to get carried away thinking Buckle’s revenue is suddenly going to take off because of online sales.

A separate issue Buckle has had in recent years is massive deterioration in its margins. I’ve always like Buckle’s very high operating margin numbers, but they’ve gotten much worse in recent years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have ticked lower over time, but the damage has been slight as they fell from 50% to 49%. Buckle’s issue is SG&A costs, which have soared from 27% of revenue to 36%, going from a decently run retailer, to one with almost absurd SG&A expenses. That has been directly taken from operating margins, and what was once the industry leader has become a mere mortal. To be fair, 14% operating margins for a clothing retailer are still quite good, but nothing like what it used to enjoy.

Part of the problem is that Buckle’s assortment has fallen out of favor with consumers at times, and it has resulted in unpleasant impacts downstream. Below, we have the company’s inventory turnover, which is simply how many times the company’s total inventory is purchased by customers in a year. It is a measure of efficiency, and the higher, the better.

Source: TIKR.com

As Buckle’s comparable sales and total revenue declined over the years, so did its inventory turnover. It used to turn over its merchandise five times a year, but that number hasn’t crested four since fiscal 2016. Essentially, this means Buckle is holding product for longer after it is purchased, which then means it takes longer to convert it into cash it can use to buy more inventory. This uses working capital, as we can see below in the company’s average cash conversion cycle numbers.

Source: TIKR.com

Buckle’s cash conversion took 53 days in fiscal 2014, but that number has been ~80 since fiscal 2017. That additional four weeks or so to convert inventory into cash hurts working capital, and when you hold inventory for longer than you’d want to, markdowns tend to be the result. In addition to markdowns, you have old inventory taking up space in the store that could be filled by something people would actually want to buy.

On the plus side, the additional working capital strain brought on by deteriorating inventory efficiency hasn’t crimped Buckle’s style when it comes to the balance sheet. Below we have the company’s net debt position in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Buckle’s balance sheet has been extraordinarily clean over time and this has afforded it the ability to do something quite amazing with its additional capital.

Capital returns

Buckle has managed to pay a sizable regular quarterly dividend for many years, and has also made a habit of paying sometimes enormous special dividends. Indeed, the special dividend was at least as large as the regular dividend in five of the six years pictured below.

Source: TIKR.com

Buckle also announced its 2019 special dividend at $1.25, which is slightly larger than its regular annualized dividend of $1.20. That means that in the past seven years, Buckle will have returned a total of more than $16 to shareholders in cash dividends. With the share price having been below that earlier this year, it puts into context just how much cash this company spins off.

I love a good dividend stock, and Buckle has been exceptional in recent years. Its headline yield is still ~4.5%, but it is double that when the special dividend is thrown in, so this stock has been outstanding in terms of capital returns.

Here’s the problem

Despite the fact that I’m enamored with the company’s ability to return cash it doesn’t need to shareholders, it has a growth problem.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth will be modest this year at under 4%, but essentially nothing in fiscal 2021. Buckle’s fundamentals certainly support this since we know revenue generation and margin deterioration have both been sizable issues for a long time. Given that there is no catalyst for those metrics to improve in a meaningful way, there is no reason to expect earnings growth.

At 13 times earnings, a company with virtually no growth looks pretty expensive to me. Generally, I wouldn’t pay more than 7 to 9 times earnings for a company with no growth prospects, but Buckle, to be fair, is different. After all, there aren’t many companies with 9% total dividend yields, but that is exactly what Buckle has.

Despite the huge yield, I think you have to wait for a pullback. Remember that Buckle was $14 earlier this year, which was right at 7 times earnings, and while I don’t necessarily think it should be that cheap, I do think it should trade for $18 or so. Given the way the rally of late has taken shape, and the fact that it has come so far, so quickly, I don’t see a reason to chase it. Those wanting a piece of that huge yield will be able to get it at a lower price. Despite the yield, I think Buckle should be sold and repurchased lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.