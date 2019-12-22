TCF Financial: Earnings Pressures To Start Tapering Off By Mid 2020

Other expenses are anticipated to decline in late 2020 after remaining elevated following the Chemical Financial merger. This decline is expected to drive earnings next year.

TCF Financial Corp (TCF) performed poorly in the third quarter results, which was the first earnings report since the merger with Chemical Financial. The sharp plunge in earnings was attributable to a surge in non-interest expense that was not commensurate with the increase in net interest income. Moreover, certain one-off items reduced non-interest income, thereby pressuring the bottom-line. Going forward, improvement in earnings is anticipated as cost savings are expected to finally materialize in the latter part of 2020. In addition, the non-recurrence of one-off losses in the third quarter is expected to result in year over year earnings growth.

Cost Synergies from Merger Likely by Late 2020

The major reason for a plunge in earnings in the third quarter was a quadrupling of non-interest expenses following the merger with Chemical Financial. These expenses are expected to remain high till the third quarter of 2020, by which time the systems of the two now-merged entities will be completely consolidated thereby no longer requiring redundant runs. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects non-interest expense to drop to a normal level below $320 million in the last quarter of 2020.

Moreover, the company's branch consolidation plans are also expected to lead to a decline in TCF's non-interest expenses next year. TCF has already closed four branches in Indiana and Ohio this year and plans on shutting down a further 17 branches in Chicago and the twin cities. As a result, I'm expecting the company's efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expense to total revenue) to decline to 71.9% in 2020 from 91.3% in 3QFY19.

Non-Interest Income to Surge After One-Time Items Posted in 3Q

Another factor behind TCF's dismal earnings performance in the third quarter was the presence of several one-off items in non-interest income. TCF reported a loss of $19.3 million from the transfer of the Legacy TCF auto to held-for-sale, a loss of $17.3 million related to the termination of interest rate swaps, and a $4.5 million impairment on loan servicing rights. I'm expecting the absence of these items in the future to boost non-interest income to an average of $129 million per quarter in 2020 as opposed to $94 million in 3QFY19.

Loan Growth Through M&A to Offset Margin Compression

TCF's asset yields are quite sensitive to the interest rate as around 37% of the loan book is based on floating rates, LIBOR and Prime. Consequently, yields are expected to face downward pressure in the fourth quarter due to the last Fed rate cut. Although I'm not expecting any further rate cuts, TCF's yields are expected to be dragged down next year as well due to the lagged effect of the three rate cuts this year.

Some relief to the net interest margin, NIM, is expected to come from re-pricing of expensive certificates of deposits, CD. As mentioned in the conference call, around 60% of the CD portfolio is maturing over the next six months, which will either be rolled over into lower cost CD or run off. This will reduce funding cost in the coming quarters, thereby supporting NIM.

The following table presents the results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation conducted by the management. The results indicate that an instantaneous 100bps cut in interest rate will decrease net interest income by an estimated 4.9% over the next twelve months.

The above table shows that TCF's balance sheet is modestly asset sensitive, meaning that yields are more responsive to interest rates than funding costs are to rates. As the simulation is for an instantaneous cut while in reality rates were decreased gradually this year, the actual impact will be lower than that suggested by the results.

Based on TCF's asset sensitivity I'm expecting the NIM in 2020 to be 23bps below the 2019 average, as shown below.

The compression in NIM is expected to be countered by the expansion in loan portfolio in the third quarter following the merger. Both TCF and Chemical Financial have histories of strong loan growth, but I'm anticipating only a mid single digit growth rate for next year due to the uncertainties in the economy. The table below shows my estimates.

The increase in loans is expected to be high enough to negate the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. The rise in net interest income is expected to boost the bottom-line next year. Further support is anticipated to come from growth in non-interest income as discussed above. Overall, I'm expecting TCF's earnings to increase by 77% next year to $2.73 per share.

Dividend Expected to be Maintained

I'm expecting TCF to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.35 per share in 2020, despite the prospects of earnings increase. My assumption is based on the management's comment that a preferable payout ratio is between 30-40%. Maintaining the current quarterly dividend will result in a payout ratio of 51%, which is already higher than management's target; therefore, it is very unlikely that TCF will increase dividends next year. A dividend cut is not expected because 51% payout is manageable, and because the company is well capitalized. TCF's tier I capital ratio was reported at 11.4% at the end of September 2019, as opposed to minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%.

Earnings retained after the dividend payout are expected to drive equity up next year. On the other hand, implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses standard, CECL, will reduce equity through an increase in reserves for loan losses. The management expects CECL to increase reserves by 35% to 45%. I'm expecting TCF's equity book value to end next year at $43 per share.

Mid Single Digit Price Upside Expected

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value TCF. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.13 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $43 gives a target price of $48.6 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of only 5.4% from TCF's December 17, 2019 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Rating

As the estimated one-year potential capital appreciation is only 5.4%, I'm adopting a neutral rating on TCF. The stock's prospects for earnings increase following the Chemical Financial merger seem to be mostly priced-in; therefore, I believe the current market price is not feasible for investment. TCF can become attractive if its price dips to around $44, which is a 10% discount to the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.