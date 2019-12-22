GBP/USD: Johnson May Have Won, But The Pound Is Still Falling

There is a perception that Boris Johnson's timeline for a deal with the European Union is too optimistic.

On December 9, I cautioned that while the GBP/USD could have some potential upside in the case of a Conservative win, the potential downside in the event of a Labour victory was also too steep to justify going long GBP/USD.

At the time, the GBP/USD was trading at the 1.3135 level. When Prime Minister Boris Johnson did manage to achieve the strongest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher, the pound did hit a high of 1.35 against the greenback. However, the currency has since seen a steep fall to 1.3026 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

What has been the reason for such a drop, and what are the prospects for GBP/USD from here?

While concerns regarding a no-deal Brexit had largely been allayed, this issue appears to have come back strongly into the forefront since the election victory.

Essentially, the Johnson cabinet – with the benefit of having secured a strong majority in parliament – is now looking to have Brexit arrangements finalised by the end of 2020 at the latest.

However, markets have become nervous about what is perceived to be a tight deadline. It is expected that striking a trade deal with the EU will take significantly longer than one year, and the possibility that Johnson would amend the withdrawal agreement to remove the possibility of an extension is causing significant concern by the markets that a no-deal could be back on the cards.

The greenback itself has hardly moved in light of the news that Donald Trump has been impeached. Moreover, it is deemed unlikely that impeachment will ultimately result in the direct removal of President Trump given that Republicans are highly unlikely to vote for the same.

However, the possibility that impeachment will present an obstacle to Trump getting a second term in office – and consequently establishing a new trade deal with the United Kingdom – could lead to significant concerns that the economic damage from Brexit could be greater than anticipated.

In this regard, the election may be over – but Brexit is not. The outcome of Brexit remains fundamentally uncertain – and therefore I take the view that the GBP/USD will struggle to make gains above the 1.35 mark in the near to medium term. For this reason, I continue to take a bearish view on GBP/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.