The Tide Could Be Turning For The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF

KOL is at the bottom end of a trading range after several attempts to break down have been rejected, a sign the bottom may be in.

Despite the presence of some significant drawbacks, the advantages of coal are leading countries to give it a second look.

The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) is an ETF that offers investors exposure to the coal industry. If someone believes that coal demand will increase, then KOL offers a way to play this perceived trend. But why would someone want to invest in anything related to coal? Isn’t coal supposed to be on the way out? Why KOL is worth looking into will be covered next.

Why coal has fallen out of favor

The world requires energy and coal is one of the main sources of energy. In fact, coal remains the number one energy source for electricity generation at 38%. Coal is ahead of renewables, natural gas, nuclear and oil. Two-thirds of all coal consumption is for production of electricity. If the two biggest users of coal, China and India, are excluded, the figure rises to three-quarters. Industrial use is mainly responsible for coal demand other than electricity generation. Especially the production of steel.

However, coal is also the energy source that creates the most pollution. The impact of coal on the environment has become a major issue. A significant problem with the global trend towards a cleaner environment. More and more people find it important to live in a clean and healthy environment and that is weighing heavily on the use of coal.

The emphasis on clean energy has shifted the balance in favor of natural gas, the primary competitor of coal. Compared to natural gas, coal releases on average twice as much CO2 into the environment. Furthermore, the supply of natural gas has increased dramatically in recent years, leading to lower prices and making it more affordable. Shale gas has played an important role in making this possible.

For example, natural gas has overtaken coal as the number one source of electricity generation in the U.S., which is the third largest consumer of coal. China is by far the largest consumer of coal with an almost 50% share. But it recent years, China has increased the use of natural gas to replace coal. As a result, China has become the top importer of natural gas. The belief is that China will continue to replace coal with gas, which could be a long-term headwind for coal.

(Unit: Mt) Coal consumption China 3770 India 982 USA 624 Russia 234 Germany 217 Japan 189

Source: Global Energy Statistical Yearbook

All these headwinds have soured sentiment regarding coal. If the future of coal is perceived as bleak, then there’s no reason to stick with coal and anything coal-related like KOL.

Why coal is having a resurgence

However, the economics are often times in favor of coal. There are countries that have little to no natural gas or other forms of domestic energy. What they do have is lots of coal. In areas where coal is abundant, it’s usually the cheapest form of energy. For instance, there are large reserves of coal readily available in India and China. The same is true in other places like the Balkan where coal is the only available energy source. As a result, countries there have expressed interest in using coal for power stations.

The revived interest in coal is not that surprising. There are good reasons for people to turn to coal. Unlike some other forms of energy, domestic coal does not have to be imported. A crucial distinction for many developing countries. Many have limited reserves of hard currency for imports. Anything that can reduce the need for hard currency is worth considering as far as these countries are concerned.

In addition, it’s not unusual for coal industries to be the backbone of the local economy in many small communities. There is an incentive for governments to keep coal workers employed, which means continued use of coal. If coal is no longer used, then a lot of people will lose their livelihood. This can lead to all sorts of problems for the government.

There are significant financial incentives involved when it comes to coal. A number of countries have therefore decided to take another look at coal. None more so than China, the one country that can change the outlook for coal due to its status as the number one consumer of coal. China is now rapidly expanding the number of coal-fired power plants in the country. A sign that it’s having second thoughts about coal.

(Unit: 10000 tons) Nov 2019 (Jan-Nov) 2018 (Jan-Nov) YoY Coal and lignite 2078.1 29929.6 27165.7 10.2% (Unit: 100M CNY) Coal and lignite 112.8 1604.9 1572.2 2.1%

Source: China customs statistics

Trade statistics from China seem to confirm renewed interest and thus demand for coal. For the first 11 months of 2019, imports of coal and lignite increased by 10.2% YoY to 299 million tons. In November alone, China imported over 20 million tons. Coal prices have been lagging, which is why the increase in the value of coal imports is less than the actual increase in quantities. Regardless, increased imports of coal by the biggest consumer of coal should be bullish for coal and those companies active in the sector.

Furthermore, some of the concerns about coal are being addressed. Modern coal power plants emit much less pollution in comparison to older generations of power plants. Coal power plants are often associated with belching smokestacks. That was true in the past, but modern plants emit much less pollution.

So much so that some people can have difficulty telling if the plant is operational. People are just so used to seeing large amounts of smoke. Addressing the pollution concerns would go a long way towards alleviating the concerns people have about coal. Less pollution should make them less reluctant to using coal.

Why KOL is a better way to gain exposure to coal

If someone feels that coal is on the upswing as the trend seems to suggest, then there are several different ways to go about it. You could go long the commodity. Another option is to pick a company engaged in the coal sector, which comes with the added benefit of earning a dividend. Getting a dividend could made the difference for many people.

However, there are some drawbacks to take into account. For instance, there are a large number of companies engaged in the coal industry. It’s not so easy to figure out which ones will perform the best. Researching all of them requires a lot of time and effort. Weak management can affect how a company is doing. The coal sector may be doing well, but the stock can still do poorly if company management makes crucial mistakes.

A better option is to not put all your eggs in one basket, but to select a group of companies. KOL is an ETF that accomplishes this. An ETF offers a solution to the problems people can encounter with specific companies. KOL is composed of 27 companies that are spread out to minimize the risks associated with individual companies. KOL currently yields 7.75% and it has an expense ratio of 0.6%.

KOL has been trading in a fairly narrow range. The 52-week range is between 10.41 and 14.28. At the moment, KOL is in the lower part of that range and it may have bottomed out. There have been several attempts to break down, but each of them has been rejected. KOL as these lower levels makes for a good entry point. KOL has recently overtaken the 50-day moving average and it has room to run further.

Investor takeaways

Coal has a bad rep. It’s widely perceived as degrading the environment and a health hazard. This perception has rubbed off on the companies engaged in the coal sector. If people are of the opinion that they need to stay away from coal, then that’s the same attitude they will have with companies dealing with coal.

But the demise of coal looks exaggerated. It’s true that coal has significant drawbacks, but it also offers some advantages of its own. For many developing economies, the economics are in favor of using coal. Coal is often available domestically and in large quantities. It does not have to be imported using hard currency and it provides jobs to many locals. These issues will come to the forefront now that many countries are dealing with slowing growth and there’s a need to tighten the belt.

China is a prime example of this. For some time, it looked as if coal was on the way out in China with natural gas taking over. But China’s domestic production of natural gas is lagging behind demand and the country needs to import huge quantities of foreign gas. Meanwhile, the country possesses some of the biggest reserves of coal. It’s only natural for China to reconsider and take another look at coal. China can drive the coal sector and KOL by extension.

KOL is also worth considering if we go by the charts. It looks to have bottomed after multiple failures to set new lows. KOL may have formed a base for support. The easing of trade tensions should help the commodity sector, which includes KOL. In addition, KOL offers a nice dividend yield that should provide a buffer against potential downside.

A high dividend is especially nice to have in today’s environment where low yields are the norm. It can be hard to find decent yields nowadays. This low-rate environment looks set to continue for quite some time if we look at what central banks around the world are doing. If you can find yield somewhere, then you need to consider it.

Basically, there are lots of reasons to consider KOL. Yes, there are risks associated with coal that may eventually make it obsolete in the long run. But that day has not yet come. There is still a place for coal in today’s world and hence for companies engaged in the coal sector. Companies that are represented in an ETF like KOL. There is every reason to think that KOL can do well in the short term.

