The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio: Preliminary Rebalancing - Part IV

On Monday of this week I did a fairly large re-balancing (for me) of the PPRP, selling two large closed-end fund holdings and replacing them with six stocks and CEFs. While these transactions might not be "major" for some of you, they represented a big step for me, considering my conservative bent.

Before getting into these in a bit more detail, I want to again emphasize that all of the decisions made were specific to me, and to the PPRP and are not to be construed as "buy" or "sell" recommendations.

Bye-Bye to DPG and FGB

I held significant positions in both Duff & Phelps Global Utility Fund (DPG) and First Trust Special Finance Fund (FGB) for a few years - both underperformed as far as I was concerned. This (and a distribution cut by FGB), coupled with my decision to once again focus on some individual REIT's and BDC's led me to eliminate both from the portfolio.

I originally purchased (DPG) when the discount to net asset value (NAV) was mid-double digits. It has since contracted, and the price has begun to decline of late. Also, some of their positions showed up in another CEF holding that I liked better. I don't like to duplicate too many positions in fund holdings if I can avoid it.

(FGB) has never performed well, despite holding what I considered most of the best BDC's. A recent four cent cut to the distribution gave me a wake up call, and while it could well be a decent performer, I decided that getting back to researching the BDC sector would afford me with a better chance for total returns.

Hello BRMK, FEO, GEO, THW, WHF and More USA

As I have mentioned in previous articles, I believe that both global and emerging markets are on the upswing. Charts of both appear to have broken downtrend lines and appear to be on the upswing. For that reason, I have established small positions in both First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW).

FEO has been on the watch list for some time now, and with the MSCI Emerging Market Index performing well, I thought it an appropriate time to start a position. Trading at almost its average 52 week discount and paying a stable $.35/quarter dividend and no return of capital I selected it over Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt (EMD). Although I still like EMD and might add it to the emerging markets portion of the PPRP, FEO is a mix of equities and debt, while EMD is strictly a debt holder.

THW is a former holding from a few years back and it offers a global portfolio of large cap healthcare stocks - far more than I could research and buy on an individual basis. It is selling at its 52 week average discount, and although the distributions are 100 percent return of capital, in my opinion they are not destructive as THW's NAV continues to increase.

As I currently own one mortgage REIT - New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), my attention was caught a few weeks back by Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) and I decided to devote considerable time researching it. I was particularly impressed that BRMK uses no leverage, which sets them apart from similar mREITs. Their business model seems to be ultra-conservative and, consequently they have an minimal default rate (about three percent). Based upon available data, I decided to take a small position in BRMK - about one-half the amount I own in NRZ.

Just a word about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), which I already own. Over the past few days the discount to NAV has widened somewhat, and both the market price and NAV continue to increase. I continue to believe that USA affords one of the best opportunities for exposure to domestic large cap stocks, so in the event U.S. markets continue in bull mode during 2020, it should provide a significant total return. I doubled my initial position early this week.

Whitehorse Finance Inc. (WHF) has increased both revenues and earnings for the past four years, and its NAV trends are among the best in the BDC sector. In their 3Q report net investment income (NII) of $.42 adequately covered the dividend of $.355. They have zero exposure to the energy sector, a plus for me since I continue to own seven midstream/specialty master limited partnerships. I have begun accumulating WHF with a small position, looking to add to it over the next few months.

The GEO Group (GEO) is, to me a special situation that I feel has been very depressed for the past year or so, and has the potential to afford a good total return over the next few years. GEO is a REIT and owns private prisons both in the U.S. and abroad. Their revenues are in the fifth year of continuous expansion, and I believe that the share price has been depressed due to political reasons. There is a potential for a de-emphasis of the privatized prison system should 2020 elections bring a radical change in our administration. I am betting that this does not happen. In addition to GEO, CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), while larger than GEO has a strong U.S. presence. I think there is enough difference between the two that, should CXW pullback I would add a small position to the PPRP.

What's Next

Whatever I do going forward, I intend to maintain a cash position in the range of 12 - 15 percent of total portfolio value. This tells you that while I am moderately bullish, I still think we could see a significant correction during 2020. I want to have some resources available should this happen.

At this time, I have the following plans - all of which are dependent on my market outlook, and individual stock/fund pricing:

Add a bit to (BRMK), completing my allocation.

Add to (WHF).

Add a bit to (GEO).

Add to (THW).

Initiate a small position in (CXW).

Buy Cohen & Steers Total Return Real Estate Fund (RFI) on a price pullback.

Buy CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Fund (IGR) on a price pullback.

Continue to build positions in both Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) and (FEO)

Incorporate positions in both First Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunities Fund (FAM) and (EMD). These, coupled with (FCO) and (FEO) will complete my allocation to the global and emerging markets equity and debt sectors.

Add to Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), if there is a decent pullback.

Conclusion

There you have it - have done a lot this week (for me), still have quite a bit ahead.

I want to take a minute to wish you all a Merry CHRISTmas and Happy New Year. Remember, you are here as stewards of God's provisions. Keep an eternal perspective, glorifying Him at all times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, FCO, FEO, GEO, NRZ, THW, USA, UTF, WHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.