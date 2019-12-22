Rite Aid: Encouraged By Recent Results, But Turnaround Is Still Work In Progress

We believe that mid-single-digits revenue growth traction is sustainable for EnvisionRxOptions for at least during the next two-three quarters.

About the Company

Rite Aid Corporation is composed of Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services that include 4,560 stores around the United States. Rite Aid sells brand and generic prescription drugs, as well as health and beauty aids and personal care products. Among additional popular products are over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household items, cosmetics, and convenience products, among others. The Pharmacy Services vertical consists of EnvisionRx, offering pharmacy benefit services.

Valuation

With the annual revenue base of about $22 M, we see a Neutral rating and a target price of about $9. Given the meaningful boost shares received in the aftermath of the most recent earnings report (analyzed below), we expect some of this traction to take a few backward seats in the coming three-six months and eventually revert back to $9. Given that the company's story is overall solid, we are more inclined to hold our Neutral rating, as opposed to downgrade to Sell and send a wrong message about the fundamentals.

A Turnaround Story in Progress

Medicare Part D is helpful but not key: With the pharmacy network management improving and Medicare Part D membership ramping up, the EnvisionRxOptions revenue segment grew 6% Y/Y. We believe that such growth traction (mid-single-digits) is sustainable at least during the next two-three quarters. Recall that the company continues to heavily invest in this business, especially its services, technologies and clinical offerings.

Amazon partnership is the hidden card: RAD was the early adopter of the Amazon counters and lockers, using Amazon as an invisible co-branded product that draws incremental customers into stores. Since then, Amazon partnered with dozens of other famous retailers, such as WholeFoods and others. However, we believe that RAD will soon become one of the few retailers that has an Amazon locker in every store.

Digital is the ultimate test: One of the key factors of success in the turnaround shall be the company's ability to actively mobilize the digital segment. Specifically, we believe the digital strategy will be successful if the following three conditions are met: 1) by 2022-23, the majority of RAD sales are driven by the digital business; 2) cannibalization of sales should be minimized to 5-10%; 3) associative pricing cuts should be offset by incremental sales and drive at least 5-7% Y/Y revenue growth.

Meanwhile, self-checkout is a neutral feature: Despite the company's praise for the self-checkout feature, which is currently prevalent in over 100 stores in New York and Los Angeles, we don't see it as a major expense saver, particularly in light of the digital traction. We believe Rite-Aid would be wise to invest further in digital, whereas self-checkout, as thousands of supermarkets nationwide have proven, still require salespeople and thus are not a major factor in cost cutting.

Omnichannel experience is key to success: We believe that in this day and age any revenue growth is conditional on the success of the omnichannel experience. It is not fully clear to us how such investments will work and how much Rite-Aid is willing to invest. We will be looking forward to any incremental details during the future earnings call and during the Analyst Day.

Analyst Day coming up: More update is expected from the company during its Analyst Day, on March 16. This is also an opportunity to hear more extensively from the new members of the RAD leadership team.

Risks to Our Thesis

1. Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed once disposable income goes down.

2. Technology risks, since there are a lot of cybersecurity threats to the online side of the business.

3. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.