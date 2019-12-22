Alrosa's Case Still Requires More Clarity

Results for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 will be crucial for the Alrosa's investment case.

Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) slightly surprised me with Q3 results as I initially expected them to be significantly worse. Sales growth for three consecutive months is a good sign, but this growth still doesn't look reliable. A year-over-year sales increase in Q4 will show whether we really see a reversal. For now, I keep my cautious stance.

Q3 Results

Revenues are down by 35% Y-o-Y, to ​​46 billion rubles amid falling sales volumes (-5% Y-o-Y), which were partially offset by an increase in average selling prices.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

EBITDA amounted to 21 billion rubles, down -47% Y-o-Y. The quarterly EBITDA margin increased by 0.2% Q-o-Q and amounted to 46% (-11% Y-o-Y).

Net income, obviously, went down by 44% Y-o-Y to 13 billion rubles due to the decrease in revenue.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures amounted to 4.6 billion rubles, a decrease of 47% Y-o-Y.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Free cash flow grew by 4% Q-o-Q to 2.5 billion rubles amid growth in operating cash flow with a slight increase in investments (2% Q-o-Q). The company's FCF, which a couple of years ago reached 70-100 billion rubles a year, decreased to 30 billion rubles in the last 12 months.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net debt grew by 78% Q-o-Q and amounted to 63 billion rubles in Q3. Net debt / EBITDA at the end of Q3 2019 increased to 0.6x (Q2 2019 - 0.3x).

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

As for sales, this November, Alrosa sold diamond products totaling $287.8 million (5% Y-o-Y; 8.9% month-over-month). In total, sales of diamond products in January-November 2019 amounted to $2.9 billion.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, Alrosa delivered expectedly sluggish results but managed to exceed analysts' expectations on sales, net profit, and FCF. In this regard, results can even be called moderately successful.

The Outlook

While global demand for gold is growing in the midst of ongoing US-China trade wars, diamonds are fading into the background - after all, it is more a luxury than an investment vehicle saving your money in troubled times. The liquidity crisis in the diamond-cutting sector of India, which is known to be the largest consumer of diamonds in the world, also continues pressurize the diamond market as a whole and the selling prices of Alrosa diamond products in particular.

However, there's also positive news: the recent LVMH-Tiffany deal can liven the diamond market. If the merged company manages to unlock positive synergy effects, Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) will start a business expansion outside of the US (41% of all Tiffany's sales), and LVMH (OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMHF) will be able to improve its retail network and expand its product offerings. I think this will be one of the major growth drivers for the demand for diamonds in the long-term perspective.

Final Thoughts

Investing in Alrosa is a bet on the better future when the trade war between the US and China will eventually subside, the diamond-cutting sector in India will finally stabilize, and the global diamond price index will finally go up, inevitably pulling up the stock price.

Without an improvement in Q4 financials, H2 2019 dividends may drop significantly compared to the last year. I'd consider 1-2 rubles per share of dividends for the second half of the year as a more or less achievable level for Alrosa, which will result in a 6-7% dividend yield for the whole 2019.

The development of monthly sales remains a key indicator of the stock's attractiveness. Sales volumes are slowly but steadily recovering from July lows, which allows us to hope for stabilization of the rough diamond market. If the trend continues in the coming months, Alrosa’s shares are quite capable of starting a strong rebound.

In the end, I suggest watching this very interesting video for every Alrosa shareholder. The stages of the diamond mining production process were shot in the form of a 360° spherical video in 4K, so lean back and enjoy.

And yes, it’s important to note that the company is traded only on the grey market in the US, so its liquidity is limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.