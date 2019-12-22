Stage Stores: A Tremendous Turn-Around Still In The Early Innings

Given the still really enormous valuation gap with other off-price stores, we think the shares have much more to run.

With multiple things going on (sales, closures, conversions) and on the basis of limited data, we nevertheless conclude that conversions are likely to be the biggest factor in the turn-around.

Stage Stores is converting all of its department stores to the off-price format next year, after having converted a number of stores already.

Stage Stores (SSI), a department store chain is in the midst of a complete transition to the off-price model which should be completed by the end of Q3 2020.

We know from other off-price store chains like TJX (TJX) and Ross Group (NASDAQ:ROST) that these off-price chains have a habit of:

Growing faster

Generating higher margins and profits

Have faster inventory turns

Require less OpEx

It's been a bit of puzzle for investors whether this will hold for Stage Store as well, first off, investors seem to think so, given their enthusiastic reaction to the plans:

But Stage Stores have already converted a limited amount of stores to the off-price model, so it's interesting to see what conclusions can be derived from that.

At first sight, the transition of a limited amount of stores seems to be a great success, as the company's revenues have increased by 15% in Q3 (y/y) despite having less stores.

That's not so easy as it might seem, the company has also been closing stores and holding sales, the first would reduce revenues, the second increase them.

What's more, operational results (cleaned for one-off effects from the closings and conversions) have improved markedly and management has increased non-GAAP EBITDA guidance a number of times in 2019.

The improvement in non-GAAP EBITDA is consistent with store closures and conversions, but not with the sales, however (Q3 earnings PR):

Notably, our pre-conversion promotional efforts do not involve incremental couponing or markdowns and as a result, retail margins have not been negatively impacted. In fact, in the third quarter, retail margins increased 130 basis points.

One might wonder to what extent those pre-conversion sales, involving no price markdowns and hence no effect on margins would have been able to bolster sales, for instance.

This is a crucial question as the sales are a one-off while conversions (and closures) are supposed to produce lasting effects on revenues and operational metrics.

So what we will do in order to try to shed more light on the situation and answer the question to what extent the marked improvement in Stage Store's business is the result of the transition to the off-price model is first to list the relevant facts and then to see what conclusions can be inferred from these.

Revenue

Here are a few metrics:

2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 2019 2020 Stores 795 790 786 772 740 740 700 Dept.st 727 685 645 614 582 582 0 Off-price 68 105 141 158 158 158 700 Closures 37 5 4 14 36 60* 40 Conversions 8 37 35 17 0 89 542 Revenue 328M 368M 399M Growth y/y (4.6%) (0.3%) 15% Comp (3.1%) 1.8% 17.4% OffP contrib. 240bp 150bp Adj EBITDA (27.5M) (0.1M) 15.3M

*One new off-price store was opened during 2019

The crux is what happened in Q3 as that produced by far the most dramatic change with a 15% y/y revenue increase and a whopping 17.4% increase in comps.

One should keep in mind that the figures are even more impressive if one considers that the conversion to off-price stores closes the stores for 10 days (and cost $40K). From the Q3 earnings PR:

“The 17.4% increase in third quarter comparable sales was driven by a variety of factors that encompass our guests’ positive reaction to the new Gordmans stores and our pre-conversion activities. The 89 department stores converted to off-price during 2019 delivered a combined sales increase of nearly 40% in the third quarter. “Our results also reflect that guests in our department stores are responding quite favorably as we celebrate sales and events prior to their store converting. Our expanded home business in department stores delivered a comparable sales increase of 180% in the third quarter.

There are a number of factors that explain the dramatic improvements:

Pre-conversion sales

Post-conversion off-price improvements

General improvements (home/gifts, women's apparel, Amazon counter)

If we start with the latter than we can say that the 180% increase in comparable sale in home business is certainly a significant factor, as this is one that is taking place in all department stores, from the Q2CC (our emphasis):

our home business continued to deliver outstanding results in the second quarter. The catalysts for the home growth has been the investment that we made in the high-capacity fixturing and an expanded selection, which allowed us to bring the Gordmans home assortment and pricing into all our department stores. Our Gordmans guests love our home product, in particular home decor, which we merchandise by various seasonal and lifestyle themes. Replicating the Gordmans home offering in department stores has resonated strongly with our guests and we have more than doubled home sales.

From the Q3 10-Q:

Home/gifts was responsible for 14.7% of sales in Q3 and 9.7% of sales in Q3 2018, that is, it's responsible for over 5% of the same store sales increase as there were also fewer stores.

In fact, one could argue that the expansion of the home/gift sector in the department stores from the off-price stores is a sort of conversion light. In the off-price sector, the home/gift segment is the second biggest, only a little smaller than women's apparel.

Women's apparel, the biggest sales category in both the off-price but especially the department stores also fared better with a $6.2M increase in sales in department stores despite fewer department stores.

Then there was the installment of an Amazon pick-up counter in all stores, which improved traffic, although we can't quantify this.

What do we know about the conversions?

From the Q4 2018 earnings PR:

The six department stores converted to Gordmans in smaller mid-west markets delivered a shifted comparable sales increase of more than 150% in the fourth quarter.

From the Q4 2018 earnings deck:

And we know the following from the first two quarters, from the Q1 earnings PR:

Comparable sales decreased 3.1% for total company, with off-price conversions benefiting comp by 240 basis points

From the Q2 earnings PR:

Comparable sales increased 1.8% for total company, with off-price conversions benefiting comparable sales by 150 basis points

Now, there are actually two interpretations these statements:

Off-price conversions lifted comps in converted stores by 240bp (Q1) and 150bp (Q2), which is a small effect. Off-price conversions lifted overall (company wide) comps by 240bp (Q1) and 150bp (Q2), that is, without the conversions overall comps would have been a negative 5.5% (Q1) and a positive 0.3% (Q2).

The curious thing is that the first interpretation, the effect seems too small while in the second interpretation, the effect seems too large, at least at first sight. Here is the calculation for Q2 demonstrating the latter:

Q2 revenue $368M

Q2 stores 786

Q2 revenue per store: $468.2K

1.5% of $468.2K = $7.023K = per store added contribution from conversions

$7.023K x 786 stores = $5.52M

Q2 conversions: 35

Each converted store added $157.7K in revenue ($5.52/35)

The Q2 2018 store average: $448.7K

Q2 revenue per off-price store: $80M/141 = $567.37K

Q1 revenue per off-price store: $71.76M/105 = $$683.43K

So the 37 Q2 conversions were small stores

That is, if the 35 store conversions were responsible for an overall 150bp increase in overall same store comps (y/y), they must have added a whopping $5.52M in sales, which amounts to $157K in additional sales per converted store as a result of conversion.

That is, the conversion effect created a 35% boost ($157.7/Q2 2018 average of $448.7) in same store sales in the 35 converted stores, lifting company wide comps 150bp. While large, it's actually well within what happened in Q4 2018, when there was a 50% lift in comps in the 9 converted stores and a whopping 150% lift in the 6 smaller mid-western stores.

It's also well within the nearly 40% lift in comps in Q3 for the 89 converted stores converted in 2019. What's more, the lift in Q4 2018 was much higher for smaller stores (150% versus 50%) and it were smaller stores that were converted in Q2 (given the considerable fall in average sales per off-price store between Q1 and Q2).

So while this effect is large, it's certainly not unusually large and well within what management reported to comps of converted stores in Q4 2018 as well as Q3 2019. Which is why we stick with the second interpretation above, conversions lifted overall comps by 240bp in Q1 and 150bp in Q2.

If interpretation 1 would be the correct one, why would the lift in sales from conversion in the converted stores be so much smaller in Q1 and Q2 2019, compared with the much larger effects in Q4 2018 and Q3 2019? That doesn't seem logical to us.

Sales

Prior to conversion, the company holds promotion sales (Q3 earnings PR):

Our results also reflect that guests in our department stores are responding quite favorably as we celebrate sales and events prior to their store converting.

But keep in mind what we already noted above (Q3 earnings PR):

Notably, our pre-conversion promotional efforts do not involve incremental couponing or markdowns and as a result, retail margins have not been negatively impacted. In fact, in the third quarter, retail margins increased 130 basis points.

The sales are not really sales in the traditional sense (that is, there is no discount pricing) and limited to the stores that are going to be converted, a very limited number of stores.

It therefore seems not logical to expect a huge effect and the idea that sales without discounts held in a fraction of the stores could have been responsible in a 17% jump in overall same store sales (as some have argued) strikes us as odd.

Now, we've seen people argue that the company held sales in all of its stores and hence the sales lift is simply a one-off sales effect. We've seen no evidence of this as management specifically argues that sales are held in stores prior to conversion.

While it is true that all department stores are going to be converted to off-price stores, this will only restart in February next year, in Q4 there aren't any conversions planned.

There are other reasons not to buy into the argument that it's the one-off pre-conversion sales that generated most of the improvements:

We know from other off-price chains that the economics are better.

There is plenty to suggest above the conversions themselves had a major effect.

Same store sales increased much more in the converted stores, despite a 10 day blackout

If it's all (or mostly) just a one-off sale effect, why convert at all, why not just hold a sale?

The sales weren't really that spectacular as they didn't involve much, if any discounting. Could such pre-conversion sales in a fraction of the stores be responsible for a 17% lift in sales in all stores?

Comps increased every month of the quarter, per management. Given the sales are prior to conversion, one would expect the opposite if it was just all (or mostly) a sales effect, especially since there were just 17 conversions in Q3. That is, as the quarter progressed the conversion effect (of 89 stores year to date) should overwhelm the pre-conversion sales effect, most of which occurred in Q1 and Q2.

There are other reasons for the sales increase, the big home/gift changes leading to booming sales, the improvement in women's apparel, the biggest category, the Amazon counter bringing in more people to the stores, etc.

And it's what management argues (Q3CC, our emphasis):

While there were multiple drivers of our outstanding sales performance the most important for our future is the sales lift we are delivering in the stores converted from department stores to off price.

But we should also keep in mind that the conversion effect on sales isn't likely to be the most important for investors, the biggest effect are supposed to come from an improvement in operational margins, from the Q3 earnings deck:

Gross margin

Data by YCharts

Conversion to off-price initially worsened gross margins as there are additional supply-chain cost but these cost are being addressed and it's good to see gross margin rebounding despite increased conversions.

Operation cost

While the extent to which conversions are responsible for a lasting increased comps is debated, more clear and more important for investors is the fact that converted stores should bring down operational cost.

Data by YCharts

From the Q3 10-Q:

The decrease in SG&A expenses rate for the third quarter 2019 compared to the third quarter 2018 was driven by lower store expenses due to the closure of underperforming stores, lower marketing costs associated with operating our off-price stores, planned reductions in department store marketing and sales leverage on fixed costs, partially offset by impairment of long-lived assets and higher incentive compensation costs due to better results.

And these are GAAP numbers, including one off cost like impairments, severance, conversion and closing cost and stock based comp, amounting to $25M this year. from the Q3 earnings deck:

Operational cost

Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Net sales $347.1M $399.4M Operational cost $109.8M $111.2M Adjustments $819K* $11.7M** Adj Operational cost $108.9M $99.48M As % of revenue 30.2% 24%

*Adjustments: severance $819K.

**Adjustments: Impairment $9.7M, severance $425K, pre-opening expenses $560K, store closures $1M.

That is, we see operational cost decline from 30.2% of sales to 24% of sales between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019 (with Q1 at 30.5% and Q2 at 26.5% so a steady decrease throughout the year), although how much this is due to store closures versus store conversions isn't clear.

The company also produced quite an improvement in adjusted EBITDA with its first Q3 profitable adjusted EBITDA quarter since 2015 at $15M in Q3. As a result, the adjusted EBITDA guidance has been increased twice this year already and is now guided at $35-$40M (up from $10M-$15M at the Q1CC).

Now, in part the improvements in adjusted EBITDA come from store closures rather than store conversions, but that doesn't matter all that much as that isn't a transitory effect either.

Given the massive amount of store conversions (and the 36 Q4 and 37 FY2020 store closures) it is reasonable to assume operational cost will fall quite a bit going forward. As revenue growth will compound this through leverage, this could be large.

There are still one-off conversion and closure cash cost of roughly $25M in 2020:

542 stores being converted at $40K, that's $21.7M

40 store closures at $92K per closure, that's $3.68M

One might also consider the following, comparing Stage Stores with other off-price chains:

Data by YCharts

And of course this:

Data by YCharts

That is, other off-price chain enjoy considerably higher margins. While management doesn't guide for any gross margin improvement as a result of the conversions (even if that is what happened throughout the year), the off-price model will enjoy considerably higher operational margins through leverage, reductions in head-count and advertisement cost and lower inventories.

Then there is:

Reducing inventory by some $30M as the off-price stores run with less inventory.

Lower CapEx, which is guided for $30M in both FY2019 and FY2020 despite a massive amount of conversions in the latter and conversion cost to be $21M of that $30M. This suggest that the normal CapEx run rate will be lower

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow peaks in the seasonal high Q4 and this season won't be different with management guiding positive cash flow for the year of $35M+, which implies a Q4 cash flow of at least $112M.

If they can become cash flow positive with only a small part of the stores converted to off-price and notwithstanding the conversion (and closure) cost, imagine what could happen when all stores are converted.

As we noted in our prior article, the return of revenue growth and operational leverage will improve cash flow considerably and, depending on the speed, offer an opportunity to reduce the outstanding debt ($360M) quite significantly.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Quite frankly, we marvel at the graph above as it shows other off-price chains enjoy a minimum of 5x the EV/S valuation of Stage Stores. Despite the impressive rally to date, the market cap ($240M) is still quite a bit below the debt ($360M), and:

If the conversions are responsible for most of the revenue growth and the improvement in operational margin, there is much more of that to come as the bulk of the conversions are happening in 2020.

The adjusted-EBITDA adjusted net-income and cash flow improvements to date will be small compared to the benefits yet to come.

The one off conversion and closure cost will fall away in 2021 and interest cost and CapEx are also likely to decline considerably.

The conversion to off-price will also result in a $30M savings of inventories.

The cash flow improvements are likely to lead to a rapid deleveraging, with dramatic implications for valuation, as sales rising and EV falling.

On the implications of the latter, marvel even more at the following figure:

Data by YCharts

If you eliminate Stage Store's debt, the valuation gap with its off-price rivals becomes even much larger, they are all valued at least 18x of Stage's sales metric.

We think that, given the improvement in cash flow this year that the company has already experienced and given that the bulk of conversions (and about half of closures) are still in front of us, it's not unreasonable to assume that the company will be able to reduce the debt (and hence EV) considerably.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that the performance of Stage Stores is improving pretty drastically with sales increasing despite store closures and margins improving. The question is, how much of that is due to the conversions, closures and/or one-off features like the pre-conversion sales.

While we have no definite answers to that all important question as there is insufficient data to make iron clad conclusions, we do think the available data point to the conversions as being the major factor in the improvements.

Investors seem to think so, management thinks so and that's the reason they are now going to convert all their stores to off-price. In addition, we know from other off-price chains that they are growing and producing better margins, why would Stage Stores be the exception?

Second, it's hard to imagine the pre-conversion sales being responsible for much of the improvement given that they have been held in just a fraction of the stores, contain less discounting than previous sales and are at odds with the month-to-month improvement in same store sales during Q3.

Ascribing the operational improvement is harder, both conversions and closures are likely to have been behind that, but here as well the conversions are likely to be the bigger factor (unless the closed stores produced really huge losses).

So with conversions likely to have brought impressive improvements already and with the bulk of them still in front of us, we have a terrific turn-around play which is only in the early innings.

We think that we are looking at further significant improvements in revenue, operational cost, inventories, cash flow, CapEx and leverage, despite the one-off conversion cost.

Given the still enormous valuation gap with other off-price chains, closing even a fraction of that on the back of the improvements will have tremendous effects on the share price.

