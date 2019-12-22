Caution: After Melt-Up Comes Meltdown - Here's What To Do. Also, Stock Ideas For 5G

Below I show in the charts and hard numbers that we started accelerating in October. We are already over-bought and we are getting more so.

Any observer of the market must admit that the rally is accelerating. More and more commentators are using the word "melt-up". They won't talk meltdown until its too late.

Melt-up to Melt-down Notice

Several commentators have started talking up the melt-up and with the traditional Santa Claus rally coming on in full force I expect that the momentum will continue at this accelerated level into January. I have been talking about the melt-up for weeks now, and if it is a true melt up there is inevitably a meltdown. Traders, please use the cash management method I have talked about innumerable times at this point. With $0 commission for trades, it makes even more sense now to sell a share or two of each “old” position in your trading portfolio. Also, charge yourself a “commission” for each trade, let’s say a few hundred, and if you’re an active trader that will add up.

Most discount brokers come with a checking account. Sweep the cash in there so you aren’t tempted to put it into your next trade. When the Melt-down happens you can go shopping. The S&P 500 is already above 3200. Most analysts have the S&P not much higher for 2020. I expect that we will surpass even the higher estimates, but right now I have 3400 as the top, and that is based on $180 earnings for 2020 at a 19 times PE. At this point, we can’t rely on expanded valuations; we need earnings growth to step in. So I am going to say here and now that we will probably have a 10% “meltdown” at some time late January through February. It really depends on the earnings season starting after January 15. If we see any kind of accelerated earnings then we can hope for better earnings in 2020. Even so, the market will find some kind of reason to correct if we continue to have the hyperbolic rise that I am modeling.

I Am Not a Bear, But I Believe in Volatility

Here is what I propose: Watch the VIX if we break 11, and then we will definitely be at peak complacency. At that point, we will be nearing the peak of the melt-up. The hedgies will be shorting the VIX and probably the leveraged ETFs on top of that. I am basically describing what happened in the transition from December 2017 Then on January 22 the retreat started. It’s never perfectly the same, but this rally is already overbought and is going to get even more so. Where can the S&P 500 go if the current trajectory continues? If you take now until the end of January you have about 40 days. Let’s extend the upslope.

The first diagonal is a well-established upslope nearly from the beginning of the year. Now we have from the beginning of October, which I believe that most market participants would agree is now at a new accelerated phase. Again, I called it a melt-up. Call it what you want, but optimism is about to reach euphoric levels. That gets us about 200 points, taking us to 3400. That seems shocking and not feasible. The downside, if my 10% prediction comes to pass, that will take us right back to 3100, however, the support on the chart is about 3000. This is a 12% sell-off, so let’s widen the range from 10% to 12%. I can’t imagine that this melt-up extends to that oversold level but momentum is building. Here are some hard numbers to contemplate.

ETF Movement Back Into Equities

The SPY and the QQQ leading in ETF inflows, both traders and allocators (money managers) at $10 Billion each.

Equities Vs. Fixed Income

Throughout much of the year fixed income received the lion's share of investment dollars, and starting in August when we had a $45 billion gap that started to change, while equities lagged it started to lag less, and by October it started to catch up in earnest. Of course this matches up with our chart and the hyperbolic phase in the S&P. Now inflows are dead even, and I would not be surprised if at the very end of this year we could see equities beating fixed income by $10 billion to $20 billion. We have to admit to ourselves that investors are taking more risk. This is for good reason: A lot of things are coming together. I am using ETF fund flows to indicate trading and investing in individual stocks.

Hedge Funds and individuals are experiencing FOMO

The movement to equities is very logical. A lot of positive things are coming together, starting with the likelihood that Trump will be reelected. The polls are moving toward Trump. I am not being political; the market wants visibility, Trump is the devil it knows, and the market is reacting to this. We also have hope for a recovery in earnings. We have the rest of the world bottoming and reporting better economic numbers, or at least not getting worse. We have the trade war in China moving to the background, and we have the USMCA the new NAFTA being agreed to. You will hear about a free trade deal with the UK after Brexit; hopefully, it won’t have the unfortunate name USUK free trade deal if it modeled after the USMCA moniker. You have news that DRAM and NAND has bottomed, and memory is a foundational cyclical - it goes into everything these days. We have news that for the first time in months we have double-digit growth in drilling rigs in the Permian. Accelerated growth or potential for growth is accelerating. Overbought conditions start with a logical underpinning, so do many bubbles. The dot-com bubble turned out to be true: The internet did change everything. It just took 10-15 years to get there. Now that we have this melt-up the momentum becomes procyclical and it takes on a life of its own.

The Plan is Simple: Wait for the VIX to Signal Hedging Activity.

I hate being a scold but I want you to preserve the gains that you worked so hard for in 2019. Once we break under 11 on the VIX we will start talking about hedging. Until then start building your cash as I described earlier. Cash is the cheapest hedge. My call for selling positions and generating cash is for traders only. Don’t touch your long-term investments and never sell your long-term investments. Everyone should have cash that you can survive on for six to 12 months. That is not what I am talking about. Cash management in a trading account is for trading discipline, not financial emergencies.

Ok, let’s talk stocks. I want to address 5G a topic I have avoided.

What made me focus on 5G?

I am not going to say that I am (was) a 5G skeptic; I just felt that its time really hasn’t come yet. I believe the true economic leverage of 5G hasn’t yet arrived. We still haven’t built out the network so that 5G is ubiquitous then we’ll see the true benefit of 5G. Until that point 5G will have islands of operability. So for now you will have the ability to watch videos everywhere, and probably never have dropped calls or bad reception again. The 5G killer app hasn’t been invented yet, though futurists are claiming that true robotic driving will be possible then. So what got me started?

Piper Jaffray Ups Price Target and Earnings Estimation on Apple Thanks to 5G iPhone

With the visibility of the iPhone 5G phone for 2020, I realized that the 5G build-out is starting to happen in earnest. I assume you know the “Go to” first-tier names like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI), Skyworks (SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm, Ericcson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), then the secondary chips Xilinx (XLNX), Analog Devices (ADI), Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), even Taiwan Semi (TSM). If you invest in tech you probably have a lot of the above names already. AMT and CCI are the towers that receive the cell signals and house the equipment from ERIC and NOK, the chips from QCOM, SWKS and QRVO process and create the signals in your phone, the chips in XLNX, ADI, MRVL and manufactured by TSM are in various parts of the equipment and phones.

Out of the Box and Maybe in your Portfolio

So what are the out of the box names I want to share? Let’s start with Valmont (VMI), which is a metal bending manufacturer that actually makes the towers. With 5G, because of the spectrum the 5G waves are short waves, they need more power to get wide reception and the demand for more towers will be stronger. Also, there will be a need for more equipment to process edge computing, which means more enclosures and specialized structures. VMI gives a 1% dividend and it has other products. So it could be a long term investment.

Infinera (INFN) provides high-speed equipment on the fiber optic network. Once the signal goes to the tower and has the initial processing the data has to go somewhere. This is called the backhaul. It is underfollowed and unappreciated. Speaking of unappreciated, I give you CenturyLink (CTL), another name that I believe will benefit from backhaul traffic. Earlier this year we saw a bit of insider buying. It has been weak of late, but 5G is going to be a huge expansion of data. Even though the Verizons (NYSE:VZ) of this world are building out their networks there will be plenty of demand for CTL as well. In the meantime, you get a 9% dividend.

The next two are in electronic testing: National Instrument (NATI) and Keysight (KEYS). NATI is the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) of the testing world. They provide testing software for pre-silicon chip development and every other type of electronic equipment. KEYS is more closely associated with 5G electronics testing. You are going to need special testing for this leading-edge type equipment, stuff is still being designed as we speak. I did say that we are still in the development stage. They are gonna need this.

Akoustis (AKTS) is a filter manufacturer when you have what will likely be an order of magnitude more transmitting devices and this short frequency you are going to need filters to boost the signal to noise ratio. We have the final piece of the 5G chips economy is Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS), which makes special chips for edge computinn, the “Internet of Things” explosion that is supposed to happen with 5G. They even have IOTS as their symbol.

The last name I want to mention is Arista Networks (ANET). ANET is a name I have been touting for a number of years. They are the leader in “software-based networks” using white boxes and loading them with their software to manage networks. SK Telecom chose ANET for their networking backbone for its 5G. SK is South Korea Telecom. South Korea has the fastest most advanced internet on the planet, last I checked. Perhaps they are No. 2 now, but the fact that they chose ANET over Cisco (CSCO), or Juniper (JNPR), says it all as far as I am concerned.

My Take: I am not saying that you should go out and invest in all these names, nor am I saying are they a trade. I just think that it's time to get familiar with these names and it is very likely there will be some more immediate reason for demand before 5G really heats up. Study up; be prepared. As investments, AMT, CCI and VMI all give decent dividends, so if you were looking for an investment angle - and if 1.69%, 3.43% and 1% dividends along with already-strong appreciation sounds interesting - then perhaps 5G strengthens your investment thesis. I already like TSM, QRVO, SWKS and all the other chip names in the first tier. I just think that these other less-followed names could offer interesting alpha at some point.

Analyst Corner

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Baxter International (BAX), Becton Dickinson and (BDX), Boston Scientific (BSX), DexCom (DXCM) Boosting Price Targets up 14%, 10.5%, 21.2% and 19.6% upside respectively. All with Overweight ratings.

My take: Obviously I like the DXCM call. The BSX PT raise is interesting. I need to look into that one.

Micron Technology (MU) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating on Monday. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00. 54.4% upside from the current price of $55.06

My Take: I like MU, as well as AMD, and I expect them to continue to rise. This PT is very strong, clearly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.