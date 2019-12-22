Why We Sold This 8.6% Current Yield Baby Bond From NuStar Energy, In Spite Of The Company's Improving Fundamentals

You might end up being lucky, but we rather base our investment strategy on risk-and-reward analysis, not on hope-and-luck fantasies.

However, in-spite of the perceived attractiveness, there's a big risk holding this baby bond at the current price, that many investors are either unaware of, or unwisely choose to ignore.

NuStar Logistics L.P. 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1/15/2043 has been nothing but a treat in our portfolio ever since we bought it.

NuStar Logistics L.P. is a company we really like right now, due to its improving operational and credit quality profile.

Summary

Last week, we explained why we've decided to buy units of the NuStar Energy LP (NS) partnership*

*NuStar Energy is a partnership that generates a K-1 schedule for tax purposes. This is valid for investing into the common units, NS, and/or the preferred shares: NS.PA, NS.PB, NS.PC.

Since that article was bullish on NS, you might find this article to come as a surprise, since it's advocating for the sale of one of the partnership's securities: NuStar Logistics L.P., 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1/15/2043 (NSS).

Nonetheless, as you may well-understand, the fact that we're suggesting to sell NSS has nothing to do with what we think of the partnership, as a whole, rather with the specific mechanism related to how this subordinate debt is functioning.

Just to be clear: We remain bullish on NS, but we have also turned very cautious on NSS. It's also important to note that, in this case, we wouldn't define our stance towards NSS as "bearish", rather as being (extremely) cautious. Thing is, the level of cautiousness NSS deserves has reached such a high degree that it has led to part ways with this debt, while we tie the knot with the equity.

NS Going Forward, In a Nutshell

Since we've just covered the important aspects around the partnership's operations and most recent results, we see no reason to repeat ourselves.

In a nutshell, we believe that:

early 2018 marked the bottom of multi-tear declining trend.

2019 was much better than 2018, and 2020 is going to be much better than 2019.

the current projects, those that already opened and those that are about to get opened soon are putting NS in a great position to rake in luck and good fortune.

while the main target, from a credit quality perspective, remains to de-lever, we don't rule out a possibility of a distribution hike as early as 2022-2023.

What we didn't talk about in the first article is how NS is going to reduce its leverage, and what are the likely/preferred method to do that.

In order to understand this part, we need to do analyse the partnership's debt structure, and try to understand what are the possibilities that NS has, en-route to improve its credit quality profile.

Debt Analysis

As you can see from the chart below, NS needs to refinance quite substantial amounts over the coming years, with 2020-2022 alone accounting for $1.502 billion, out of which:

$1 billion is senior unsecured notes, i.e. bonds.

$445 million is the revolver, which is part a $1.2 billion credit facility, offered/financed banks/lenders, which is available for NS to use, if it so wishes to.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

NuStar's total debt is $3.367 billion as of 9/30/2019, with $755 million still available under the credit facility.

Pay attention that the series D preferred units was a private placement done in June 2018 (when NS was still in quite bad shape and in great need of liquidity) with very unfavorable terms.

Here's an extract from the series D pricing announcement (emphases ours):

The terms of the Preferred Units include:

Distributions of 9.75% per annum for the first two years, 10.75% per annum for years three through five, and the greater of 13.75% per annum or the common unit distribution rate thereafter.

per annum for the first two years, per annum for years three through five, and the greater of per annum or the common unit distribution rate thereafter. The Preferred Units are convertible into common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (the “Common Units”) on a one-for-one basis at the purchasers’ option after two years .

representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (the “Common Units”) on a . The Preferred Units are redeemable by the Partnership after five years , and the purchasers can cause the Partnership to redeem the Preferred Units after 10 years.

, and the purchasers can cause the Partnership to redeem the Preferred Units after 10 years. The Preferred Units will rank pari passu with the Partnership’s outstanding Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units and senior to the Partnership’s Common Units, with respect to distribution rights and upon liquidation.

We believe that the private series D is the main reason why the publicly-trading series A, B, and C, are still trading with current yields of 9.88%. 8.85%, and 9.10%, respectively.

When the last, and largest, issued series is private, and without this series providing a visible benchmark that would allow for the other series to relate to, the market assumes that 9.75% (for now) - 10.75% (in 6 months) is the "right" benchmark. Putting it differently, not only that series D was issued with draconian terms, but it also prevent the other series from fulfilling their potential.

Series D is very likely to either get converted by its holders into common units (starting mid-2020, and only if the unit price is attractive enough*), or be redeemed by NuStar itself, as soon as it can (mid-2023).

*Series D was issued at a price of $25.38 per preferred unit.

Of course, for NS - surely for its preferred units' holders - the first alternative is much more preferable, because this would mean:

Lower financing costs. Series D is, by far, the most expensive layer among the partnership's capitalization. Ability of refinance at lower costs, either by issuing new bonds (if the current-exiting covenants allow it) or by simply issuing a new series of publicly-traded preferred shares with a much lower coupon that the 10.75% (of series D) that they will redeem.

Either way, in such case, we expect series A, B, and C to record (what could be significant) gains.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

The current consolidated Debt/EBITDA ratio is ~4.0x. If not thanks to the adjustments related to this "consolidated" measurement, as defined in the revolving credit agreement, this ratio is higher, i.e. worse.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

Nonetheless, the company is projecting the (normal, not consolidated) EBITDA to move up significantly next year, from $347.5 million (at midpoint) in 2019 to $740 million (at midpoint) in 2020. We are looking here at almost $400 million in 2020 alone.

Nonetheless, when we look at the "EBITDA from continuing operations" (which is obviously the more accurate/relevant type of EBITDA to look at) the projected increase is "only" about 14%, from $650 million** (expected in FY 2019) to $740 million** projected for FY 2020.

**At midpoint of most recent guidance.

Although only a smaller chunk of that rise would flow into the DCF - due to the vanishing of non-cash impairment losses, as well as higher interest expenses (series D, remember?...) - this will put the company in a great position to start de-levering, per its own premise/strategy.

Here's Tom Shoaf, CFO of NS, during the last earnings call for Q3/2019:

Regarding the continuation of de-leveraging in 2020:

In terms of just how we prioritize things, we've been very pleased with our progress on delevering in 2019, and we continue to make that a priority focus for ourselves. We're going to show a lot of capital discipline. You can see that in the capital guidance we've put out there for 2020. That is coming down significantly. So a combination of those things and EBITDA ramp. We're still looking to improve our debt leverage and lower our ratios, so we'll continue to work on that, and that's definitely a priority.

Regarding the ultimate Debt/EBITDA ratio

(Question: And could you remind us, where is your leverage target? It seems like you're already close to 4x. So is it – is the desired, I don't know, 3.5, are you looking to go even now further down?) Answer: Well, we've got a lot of priorities, right? Our – Continue growth, the delevering, all of that. So I think for – as far as that goes, we'd like to be a 0.5 turn better than where we are. We're getting continue to focus on that and delever and find ways to do that. And we have a short list of things that we can do, but we're not really putting a, I'd say, a concrete target out there, but we would like to be better than where we end – where we are currently, and we think we can do that.

All-in-all, it's clear the main priority remains de-levering, but it also clear that the optimal point (Debt/EBITDA at 3.5x) isn't that far ahead anymore, and with good execution it can be achieved within 2 years.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

The Immediate Suspect (for Redemption): NSS

As we already discussed above, there's nothing NuStar can do in that point when it comes to the series D preferred units, aside of praying that its holders would be eager to convert those into common units.

The fact that the company's Chairman, Bill Greehey, has bought $15M worth of stock*** recently is certainly sending good vibes. However, for a conversion to happen, we need more than vibes... The common unit price must be higher than where it's now, which is too close (less than 1% above) to where the series D holders purchased their preferred units 18 months ago.

***527,426 units at $28.44 each, for a total of >9.6M NS units, or ~8.9% stake in the company.

Data by YCharts

Without series D getting convert, NS is facing another 3.5 years of high costs that they can do nothing about. As such, it's only obvious for the company to look for other places, across the capital structure, where they can save on their interest expenses (quite dramatically). We believe that the most obvious action NS can take to save serious money is by redeeming the second most expensive layer out of the partnership's capitalization: NuStar Logistics L.P., 7.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1/15/2043 (NSS).

Source: QuantumOnline

Why do we think that this is the best alternative, i.e. the "immediate suspect", for NS to be looking to redeem?

In order to answer that let's examine the most important parameters related to this baby bond:

1. NSS is already trading part its call date (1/15/2018), which mean that it can be redeemed anytime now with a 30-day notice.

2. NSS is currently paying a coupon, based on a floating interest rate formula, equal to the three-month Libor rate, plus a constant spread of 673.4 bps.

As of 12/18/2019, this formula generates a rate of 8.642%=1.908%+6.734%.

With the Fed already hinting at pausing over the next couple of months (at the very minimum), possibly even throughout 2020, it's reasonable to assume that this rate to assume that this rate isn't going fall in the foreseeable future, and if anything - likely to rise to, perhaps even past, the 9% mark.

3. Here are NS main attributes to its interest expenses:

Senior Notes:

4.80% due September 1, 2020 with a face value of $450 million

6.75% due February 1, 2021 with a face value of $300.0 million

4.75% due February 1, 2022 with a face value of $250.0 million

6.0% due June 1, 2026 with a face value of $500.0 million

5.625% due April 28, 2027 with a face value of $550.0 million

Subordinated Notes:

Baby bond NSS due January 15, 2043 with a face value of $402.5 million

Preferred Units:

Series A: 9,060,000 units outstanding

Series B: 15,400,000 units outstanding

Series C: 6,900,000 units outstanding

Series D: 23,246,650 preferred units outstanding

Source: Form 10-Q

So you see, when comparing NSS to the preferred units we find out that it is:

1. The only high-paying debt that can be redeemed immediately.

As per the prospectus, at this point in time. i.e. post 1/15/2018, the company may redeem the notes by giving a notice of "at least 30 but not more than 60 days before the redemption date". In such case, investors will get "a redemption price equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest".

Source: Prospectus

2. The most expensive debt, aside of series D (that can't be redeemed for another 3.5 years) and series C (that can't be redeemed for another 3 years).

When series C becomes redeemable (two years form now), the coupon on NSS (a subordinated debt) and this series (raked lower along the capital structure) would be almost identical (only 14.6 bps difference), which doesn't make any sense taking into consideration NSS seniority.

3. The largest issue-size, except for series D.

As face value Series A, B, and C are worth $784.0 million (together) versus the $402.5 million of NSS.

The Alternatives (to Fund a Redemption)

NS may decide to use two possible routes in order to fund a redemption of NSS:

1. Issuing a new senior debt

First and foremost, it's important to note that this might be proven difficult, if not impossible, legally, due to the 5.0x leverage covenant which is part of the revolver agreement.

The 2020 guidance for EBITDA ($740 million ta midpoint) and CapEx ($325 guide million ta midpoint) doesn't leave much room for a new issuance of senior debt.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

Having said that, if and when this route becomes available - and $402.5 million, while tight, isn't an out-of-question - this can open a door for NS to reduce its interest expenses substantially.

As you can see below, NS senior debt is trading with yields-to-maturity of 2.8%-5.0%, significantly below the circa 9% which is likely to be the cost on NSS over time, going forward.

Source: Finra

The most-recent issue is the 6% due 6/1/2016, which came to the market seven months ago (May 2019). The yield on that senior debt, with 6.5-years to maturity, is currently ~4.7%.

Source: Finra

The longest-dated issue, out of the senior debts, is the 5.625% due 4/28/2027, which came to the market in May 2017. The yield on that senior debt, with 6.5-years to maturity, is currently ~5.0%.

Source: Finra

Don't get us wrong! We're fully aware of the differences between the types of debts we're looking at here:

NSS is a subordinated debt while these are senior debts.

NSS tenor is for another 23 years while these bonds have only 6.5-7.5 years to maturity.

NSS is trading with a floating formula whyle these two trade with fixed rates.

Having said that, our point is that NuStar may decide to replace an expensive, long-term, subordinated debt with a much cheaper senior, shorter-term debt.

2. Issuing a new series of preferred units

If it's up to us, this is the ultimate solution, as long as NS is capable of issuing a new series of preferred units with a current yield that is attractive enough. And when we say attractive enough we look at three possible different levels:

lower than 9% = the current coupon on series C, the last issued preferred units prior to the private placement of series D

lower than 8.85% = the current yield of series B, which is the lowest of all trading series.

lower than 8.74% = the current coupon of NSS

Issuing a new series with a coupon lower than 8.74% would be a game-changer at this point.

True, at 8.75% (please don't pick on us due to rounding the 8.74% up by 1 bps, to the nearest 1/8 of a percent, which is the common interval used by issuers of such series) NS won't see any immediate saving to its interest expenses burden. Nonetheless, issuing a new series of preferred units with such a (relatively low) coupon would do miracles on various fronts:

1. Technically and legally, instead of paying this coupon on a subordinated dent, this would be paid on preferred units that are inferior to this debt.

2. Not only that the current yields of all existing series (of preferred units) would adjust immediately, but all series (including the new one) are likely to push a bit higher than that due to series D (the "evil" one) being removed out of the way (as the last-relevant benchmark)

3. The fact that NS would be able to show the market that it's able to issue new debts for lower costs will be a very strong signal for the market to appreciate the progress this partnership has made over the past two years, as progress that is expected to continue in 2020, and beyond.

As a result, we expect the entire debt curve and the yields on (all kinds of) instruments issued by NS to move lower, consequently putting the partnership in position to exchange/issue more debt, down the road, carrying lower coupons.

So while an issue of a new series of preferred shares with a 8.75% may not provide an immediate relief, we expect a "strategic relief" advantage that would be felt over years to come.

Bottom Line

We bought NSS on 12/24/2018 for $22.51, and we sold it for $26.60 on 12/18/2019, which make for a total return of $28.46%, including dividends.

It was a great run, and we would love to keep holding this great baby bond, unless there was one thing that looms above: The real (perhaps imminent) risk of this baby bond getting redeemed soon enough.

If you don't think this is a risk, take a look at the below table, presenting the key features of NSS and the three publicly-trading series of preferred shares:

Source: NuStar Energy filings, Author's calculations

In case this isn't yet rings a bell, let us spell the danger for you: If tomorrow NS decides to redeem NSS - and the partnership can do so with a 30-day notice anytime it so wishes to - you're going to lose money. As a matter of fact, quite a lot of money, i.e. 6% when the current market price ($26.59) immediately becomes par ($25.00), excluding accrued interest of course (and about 4%, when we account for the accrued interest).

Is this a certainly? No, not at all. NS might, and perhaps even likely, decide to let NSS forever and ever, due to its long tenor, and especially in light of its hands being a bit tied up when it comes to reshuffling its (existing) debt.

Nevertheless, since we expect NS operations to improve significantly, the odds of NSS getting redeemed are only going to rise over time. As such, we see no reason to keep running the course, which is mostly based on hope (for no redemption), rather on economics (pointing at the advantage in/likelihood of doing so).

Since we rather base our investment decisions on the latter (economics), rather on the former (hopes) - we're out of NSS, but we're happily shifting the proceeds from the baby bond into the common unit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS, NS.PB, NS.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY NS