Sanmina Prime For A Prolonged Secular Rally Following A Multi-Year Technical Breakout

For most of 2019, Sanmina (SANM) has been in a fairly narrow trading range on both sides of $30 by no more than 10% for any extended period of time. Stretching back to the middle of 2017, the stock has been forming a pennant formation as I detailed in a previous article. With the pennant range narrowing with time, I estimated the stock would either break out to either direction by the end of 2019 which could signal the start of an extended move. While fundamental arguments could be made on both sides, SANM has clearly chosen a bullish breakout which could result in additional 25% gains to fix unresolved technical events.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

On an absolute basis, Sanmina's fourth quarter 2019 earnings were very good. Although revenues of $1.892 billion missed missed the low end of the company's guidance range of $1.9-2.0 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 exceeded the prior midpoint guidance of $0.78. Sanmina's revenues also missed analysts' average expectations, but non-GAAP EPS came in $0.04 ahead of consensus.

Sanmina was able to surpass earnings expectations through solid execution. Gross margin was up year over year while operating costs were trimmed as a percentage of revenues. This led to non-GAAP operating margin improving by 110 basis points to 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Free cash flow also expanded to over $160 million in the quarter and may have been a factor in the company's announcement to raise its current share repurchase program by another $200 million.

On an annual basis, results were much more impressive. Fiscal 2019 revenues grew by 16% over 2018 while non-GAAP EPS ballooned to $3.40 from $2.13 posted last year. Again the disproportionate earnings improvement was generated by solid execution that lead to a 110 basis point improvement in non-GAAP operating margin. In fact the last time Sanmina posted a higher annual operating income was during its fiscal 2000.

On the negative side, guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was much lower than Wall Street expected. For Q1 2020, Sanmina expects revenues to range between $1.725 to 1.825 and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.65 to $0.75. This prompted analysts to lower their estimates by over 15%. In their fourth quarter earnings conference call management blamed the weakness on:

This decline in customer demand is largely driven by excess customer inventory in their channels, slower-than-anticipated 5G deployment and macro-level global economic uncertainties.

This caused an immediate drop exceeding 15% during after hours trading. However in the following morning the stock 'only' gapped down by 9% and immediately recovered most of its losses within the first trading hour to ultimately close with a 4% daily decline.

Bull And Bear Debate

The bearish side is fairly simple and consistent with my bearish case noted in my previous article. Sanmina is a contract manufacturer and its business is heavily reliant on the health of the global economy. The guidance for their fiscal first quarter was much lower than expected and management's explanation paralleled bearish arguments. As a result, analysts now expect the company's revenues and non-GAAP EPS to decline annually by 11.7% and 10.7%, respectively.

Despite what could be interpreted as extremely negative news, SANM stock did not drop much and continued to inch higher since its post earnings reaction low. In fact its earnings gap lower was still within the stock's recent pennant. With the pennant pattern so close to its apex, SANM had every reason to break to the downside but it did not. A more aggressive trader would have bought the stock after earnings with the argument the stock would eventually break out of the pennant to the upside if it could not break down even after weak earnings guidance. Hence this should end the bearish case since a break down did not occur.

Although earnings could decline by 11% in fiscal 2020, Sanmina is still expected to earn $3.00 in non-GAAP EPS. At $34, the stock is trading at slightly over 11x current year earnings and slightly under 10x forward earnings. Bulls could argue relative to the overall market, Sanmina is still undervalued especially after its strong corporate performance in the past few years. More speculative bulls could also argue the lowered expectations leave more potential for upside surprises moving forward.

Bulls could also argue the company's balance sheet is very strong relative to many large mature US corporations who spent the past decade buying back stock with borrowed capital. At the end of the latest quarter, Sanmina had a net cash position of $70 million and generated $256 million in free cash flow last year. The company's current buyback allocation of over $300 million could potentially reduce the total share count by over 10%. Although I have argued against borrowing money to buy back stock in my articles covering large consumer cyclical companies, Sanmina's balance sheet and free cash flow could allow the company to be even more aggressive with share repurchases moving forward.

Lastly as a secular argument highlighted in my previous article, the trend of outsourcing to China which hurt many US based contract manufacturers since China entered the WTO in 2001 could reverse with the recent escalation of tension between the US and China. US contract manufacturers once flourished in the 1990s during the computer, networking, and internet boom that ultimately led to the dotcom bubble in 2000. Not only was the cyclical decline worse after the bursting of the dotcom bubble, but China's entrance as a major global manufacturing center put many US contract manufacturers in limbo for years.

Sanmina has not only restructured its business to successfully operate in this new global environment, but could further benefit if a secular global shift in manufacturing were to take place. Recent new highs by peers such as Jabil (JBL) and Flex (FLEX) at the very least could indicate investors are positioning for a potential structural shift in global manufacturing.

Technical Situation

As shown in the chart below, SANM has recently broken out to the upside of its two year long pennant. While the initial breakout in late November was back tested, the stock has been in a near straight line rally since early December.

(Daily chart for SANM with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. Pennant support and resistance lines are also shown in purple.)

SANM also recently made a new 52 week high. Several gaps also exist dating back over two years. These unfilled gaps are potential upside trading targets and are shown in the chart below. SANM would need to rally another 25% to fill the final gap at $42.45. Any retest of $33 should be bought with stops slightly below. Since the main support line is still up-trending, more lenient stop losses should not exceed 6-7%.

(Daily chart for SANM with upside targets marked as purple resistance lines. Red support lines show potential entry points and levels for stop losses.)

Final Thoughts

On a fundamental basis, both bulls and bears have valid arguments. As any successful trader knows, the tape normally is the only market truth. Regardless of what one thinks of Sanmina, the stock market, or the overall global economy, traders should just concentrate on market technicals and not fight the tape.

Coming out of a multi-year trading pattern, SANM could be a coiled spring ready to close unresolved gaps left open in the past two years. With upside targets and downside risks so well defined, a long position in SANM should be a low risk, moderate gain trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SANM, JBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.