American Hotel Income Properties: Like The Strategy, But Be Prepared For The Cash Squeeze

In the short term, the dividend payout ratio is going to be close to 100% for a while.

American Hotels Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF) or AHIP REIT is a Canadian REIT with its hotel operations in the US. The company has been growing its portfolio and has recently re-branded into a mid-tier premium brand hotel.

In late July 2019, AHIP REIT put its Economy Lodging Portfolio up for sale. This sale would leave AHIP operating solely in the Premium Brand Hotel segment. In late November 2019, AHIP had announced a purchase of 12 Premium Branded Hotels. This marks the capital recycling from its Economy Lodging Portfolio as complete.

Over the long run, this strategy makes sense as the REIT moves into higher scale hotels, and it creates opportunities for income growth. But initially, this transition will leave AHIP REIT in a bit of a cash squeeze.

AHIP REIT's Recycling Program Complete

The last 6 months were a capital recycling process for AHIP REIT. The sale of The Economy Lodge Portfolio had netted the REIT approximately $90 million. It then used the proceeds to acquire 12 hotels:

(Source: AHIP Financials)

From a strategic stand point, this new acquisition serves AHIP REIT well as it helps to build out its luxury hotel portfolio. But the short-term risk is it sets the REIT back by about $8.1 million in annual NOI or $2 million quarterly:

(Source: AHIP Financials)

This creates a problem when there are monthly distributions to pay out and hotel renovations in progress. Management had already indicated its largest renovation program that started in 2018 is largely complete, but there will always be a few hotels undergoing renovations and updates.

From the Q3-2019 earnings call, management had mentioned it was targeting an 85% dividend payout ratio closer to 2021. What this means is the REIT could face a cash squeeze and it will likely rely on its cash on hand to cover its future distributions.

I anticipate Q4-2019 to show a drop in cash from the prior quarter:

(Source: AHIP Financials)

Although its cash drop is not too large, it does exclude costs relating to hotel renovations.

The Focus Has Been on Cost Control

In reviewing the Q3-2019 earnings call, one recurring theme has been management's push to find cost savings. Often, management talks about its renovations coming under budget, and expense savings or lower management fees from its newly negotiated contract terms with its hotel manager.

Lower interest rates also appear to be one avenue the REIT is pursuing for cost savings. Its management had hinted at more interest-only debt loans and lower interest rate term loans moving forward.

With management's focus on cost control, this tells me it was well aware of the lower AFFO once the capital was re-invested into higher-end hotels. Its prudent approach to cash should mitigate some of the cash flow risks in the short term.

Its Transition to a Higher-End Hotel Almost Complete

This is a REIT that is very much near the end of its transition. It negotiated a new hotel management contract and it shed the last of its Economy Lodge inns. It also completed a large renovation program that saw more than 14,600 guest rooms go offline.

Also, its formula is working. The REIT relies less on international travelers and instead focuses on secondary markets. It caters more towards domestic business travelers and leisure/extended stay guests. In the past year, for hotels that were not under renovations, there was an increase in revenue across the board:

saw a 2.5% increase in RevPar, a 4.4% increase in revenue, and a 5.1% increase in net operating income, compared to the same quarter last year... revenue from our total premium branded portfolio grew 1% to $69.3 million."

(Source: Q3 Earnings Call from Bruce Pittet)

The Hotel Industry is More Sensitive to Recessions

In comparing hotels against other real estate assets (Office, Industrial, Retail, Apartments), the hotel industry faces more downside risk in a recession. This is because other traditional REITs have tenants locked into long-term leases. In contrast, the hotel industry survives from guests making hotel bookings throughout the year. Some people can argue hotels probably earn more this way and there are likely recurring bookings from some guests. But the problem comes when the economy slows and consumers or businesses begin to watch their wallets. Compared to other real estate assets, hotels are one of the first to take a hit in any economic downturn.

Conclusion: Speculative Buy

AHIP REIT has a dividend yield of more than 12% which is quite high for any publicly-traded REIT. Part of the reason is because of the associated risk involved. Prior to 2017, it was trading above $7.50 and now it hovers around in the low $5 range.

Its current hotel portfolio has shown that there is inherent income growth there. Its transition into a higher-end hotel is going to reap bigger returns for the company. I also like management's focus on cost control. The biggest limiting factor to me remains its cash position in the short term. Its dividend payout ratio is likely going to remain high for a while and I don't think its current cash is enough to ride through an economic downturn (if a slowdown does occur).

This is why AHIP REIT is a speculative buy. Dividend investors may be attracted to the high dividend payout here, but it is high because there are some risk factors to keep in mind.

AHIP REIT is not a bad investment, but investors should be clear on the downside risk involved. On a long-term basis, I'm bullish on this stock, but be prepared for some short-term price fluctuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.