Preparing To Buy The Darden Sell-Off

I like to buy this dividend stock at lower prices as I believe this company will turn things around rather sooner than later.

Darden Restaurants has been on my radar for a while now. Most recently I was neutral as traffic growth continues to be an issue.

Roughly one quarter after my last article covering Darden Restaurants (DRI), I think it's fair to say the stock is not doing too well. At this point the company is trading roughly 15% below its all-time high reached in September of this year. The problem is weak traffic and a somewhat weak outlook as most of the tailwinds come from better pricing. Other than that, the company continues to beat expectations and I think this stock will bottom rather sooner than later as the dividend yield is attractive and the value creation by management continues.

Not Everything Is Bad As FQ2 Confirmed

First of all, let's start by mentioning that things are not bad. We are just in a situation that justifies the lack of upside momentum as I will show you in this article. The just-released adjusted EPS result was strong. The company reported adjusted EPS worth $1.12. This is $0.05 above expectations and 21.7% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This is not only another better-than-expected quarter, but also one of the highest growth rates of the current cycle.

Let's continue the good news by mentioning that sales also accelerated by 4.2% to $2.06 billion. The sales growth rate has improved by 70 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The same goes for same-store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps'). Comps growth reached 2.0%. This is up 110 basis points from 0.9% in the prior quarter. It is the highest comps growth rate since FQ3 when comps were up 2.8%.

This is what comps per brand looked like:

Only Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen comps continue to suffer as this acquired brand is still being remodeled to deliver enhanced customer value. This is what I wrote in my last article regarding this brand transition.

... the same-restaurant sales were down as restaurants saw significant disruptions during the quarter as Darden continues to complete the transformation of the Cheddar's brand. This has been going on for quite some time now and is hopefully going to result in Cheddar's becoming a steady grower like its Darden peers.

With that said, the company's flagship brand Olive Garden saw 2.6% total sales growth and 1.5% comps growth. Comps growth came in 120 basis points above the industry average. As good as these numbers sound, they were almost entirely caused by higher prices as same-restaurant traffic was down 1.2%. Thankfully, 2.0% higher prices and a 0.7% tailwind due to menu mix were able to more than offset this traffic decline. The second-largest brand LongHorn Steakhouse is a bit of a different story. This brand saw 8.4% higher sales, thanks to 6.7% comps growth and 8 net new restaurants. This is 640 basis points above the industry average. LongHorn benefited from 3.2% higher same-restaurant traffic, 1.9% higher prices and a 1.6% benefit from menu mix. Overall, the company continues to see tailwinds from high customer satisfaction and a very strong brand.

With that said, the company was able to leverage (improve) operating income margin again. Adjusted operating income margin rose by 30 basis points in the prior-year quarter to 7.8%. This was due to a 40 basis points benefit from lower general and administrative expenses and 10 basis points from impairments and disposal of assets. This was partially offset by a 10-basis-point headwind from depreciation and amortization. Note that these effects also offset a 20-basis-point lower restaurant-level EBITDA due to higher marketing expenses and labor.

Labor as a percentage of sales rose by 10 basis points. This could have been worse if it wasn't for strong price leverage of 0.7% and 0.5% better mix/productivity as labor inflation rose by 1.3% as the graph below shows.

With that said, let's look at the outlook.

Management Reaffirmed The Fiscal 2020 Outlook

On a full-year basis - meaning two more quarters to go - the company expects total sales growth to come in between 5.3% and 6.3%. This includes comps growth between 1% and 2% and 44 net new openings.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share is expected to come in between $6.30 and $6.45.

Takeaway

I have to be totally honest with you and say that I do not care that the stock is down big after earnings. Not because I have anything against the company but because I became cautious in the past and because I love to buy this stock at lower prices.

At this point, we are seeing an ugly breakdown of the biggest post-recession uptrend Darden investors have seen. All because Olive Garden traffic is weak, and the company is still working to turn things around. Margins are not bad and overall results confirm the company's ability to generate long-term wealth for shareholders and a good experience for its customers.

Currently, the dividend yield is at 3.2% while the stock is trading at slightly more than 16x next year's expected earnings. The long-term debt/equity ratio is at a healthy 0.40.

I consider Darden to be a McDonald's (MCD) kind of investment as it allows investors to benefit from the restaurants business in general without having to buy into too much company-related risks. I have no doubt the company will sooner than later turn its Cheddar brand around and start improving Olive Garden comps again.

Technically speaking, I expect the stock to bottom close to $100. Around that price, I think I am going to start adding some shares to my long-term portfolio. For now, however, I am going to let this breakdown do its thing.

