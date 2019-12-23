Sanofi's Acquisition Enhances Its Immuno-Oncology Pipeline With Potential Game-Changing Product

Sanofi (SNY) announced that it had acquired Synthorx, Inc. (THOR) for approximately $68 per share in cash, for a total value of $2.5 billion. This is a solid deal for Sanofi, because it will allow the company to obtain a drug known as THOR-707, which holds promise as a next generation immuno-oncology product. Not only does Synthorx's drug THOR-707 hold the capability to treat oncology indications, but it has another focus of treating autoimmune disorders as well. This means Sanofi gets the best of both worlds when it comes to acquiring this company. The development of THOR-707 was done through the use of Synthorx's Expanded Genetic Alphabet technology platform. The takeaway for investors here is that Sanofi had added a strong technology platform, along with a drug that could set itself up to generate substantial value for shareholders.

Massive Deal Makes Sense Of Game-Changing Technology

It appears that emphasis for this large deal, for Sanofi to acquire Synthorx, was done to obtain a clinical product known as THOR-707. What's so special about this drug is that it is being used to treat multiple types of solid tumors. What makes this clinical product superior over other drugs is that it offers a host of advantages that could theoretically boost Sanofi's oncology portfolio. That's because THOR-707 is not an Alpha IL-2 product, but instead, a variant of recombinant Human IL-2. It is ideal in that it can be combined with Synthorx's own drugs from its pipeline or potentially other cancer-killing products. The function of the drug is to expand the amount of CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells (NKCs) available to destroy tumors. It also provides the ability to have this function without the downfall of what Aldesleukin (also known as IL-2 or Interleukin-2) has, which is the triggering of vascular leak syndrome (VLS). VLS involves fluids and proteins leaking from capillary vessels into tissues. This is very bad, because it could potentially result in toxicity and organ damage. THOR-707 doesn't have such an issue.

IL-2 is imperative for cancer therapies because it was approved by the FDA over 25 years ago. It was approved to treat metastatic melanoma and metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Therefore, THOR-707 operates in a way close to IL-2 but with several key advantages over it, like:

Extended half-life of THOR-707 (the slowing of clearance of the drug from the body)

Blocking of IL-2 alpha chain for mechanism of action

Reduced risk of anti-drug antibodies

Improved administration of the drug

Increased effect of the drug against the indication in question

One of the notable advantages highlighted above is reduction of anti-drug antibodies. Anti-drug antibodies not only have adverse reactions for the patient, but there is a chance for a reversal of efficacy achieved. In essence, accidentally inactivating the therapeutic effect of the drug, which pretty much defeats its ultimate purpose. The aspect of Sanofi being able to use THOR-707 alone is strong. However, the synergistic ability to potentially combine it with one of Sanofi's oncology drugs from its pipeline is another value proposition of THOR-707. Synthorx had already started exploring the possibility of treating solid tumors by combining THOR-707 with other checkpoint inhibitors for clinical studies.

A Major Bonus For An Acquisition

As I highlighted above, Sanofi wanted to get its hands on Synthorx's Expanded Genetic Alphabet Platform technology. This technology is strong in that it is capable of creating proteins that can reprogram receptors to potentially treat certain types of diseases. The oncology aspect of this drug is just one part of the equation when it comes to the acquisition of the biotech. The other item to consider is that Synthorx is working on developing an IL-2 autoimmune synthorin.

The goal of this developed drug is to go after immune-cell activation observed in autoimmune disorders, but at the same time improving half-life (how long a drug lasts and is distributed to tissue before clearance from the body). That's because the extended half-life for such a treatment can do a better job of treating patients with chronic autoimmune disorders. This is key, because such a product can go after large market opportunities such as Atopic dermatitis (eczema), Graft-versus-Host disease (GvHD) and, possibly, Crohn's disease.

Risks

I would say the biggest risk is that the drug is still in the very early stages of clinical testing. The foundation of having key advantages over other IL-2 products, while avoiding the negative ones, makes it a promising drug. However, there is no guarantee that it will be successful in its late-stage clinical testing. There are a few backup products to make note of as well. These are other synthorin products being developed in the pipeline, such as IL-10 synthorin and IL-15 synthorin. Both of these biologics will be used to treat immuno-oncology disorders.

Conclusion

Sanofi may have spent a lot of cash to acquire Synthorx, but I believe it was the right move based on the improved clinical profile of THOR-707 compared to other cytokine signaling molecules (e.g., IL-2). The basis of this claim is what I highlighted above, in that THOR-707 holds several advantages over IL-2 drugs. Such advantages again being reduction in the risk of anti-drug antibodies which hamper efficacy/decrease safety.

It also improves half-life tissue distribution for an extended period of time. These are just some of the advantages, but there is another key one that needs to be pointed out. THOR-707 has the ability to be combined with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-oncology agents. The synergistic effect of the drug is another reason why it is a solid clinical product for Sanofi to add to its portfolio. Having said all that, THOR-707 holds so much promise in potentially being able to become a game changer in the way that cancer and autoimmune disorders are treated. IMO, this is a huge win for Sanofi and its investors, because there is the ability to advance the Expanded Genetic Alphabet technology platform into many key areas. The implication for investors here is that the company has the ability to go after many multi-billion dollar markets for cancer and autoimmune indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.