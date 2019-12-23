Increasing Competition May Limit Further Multiple Expansion For SolarEdge

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) has been one of the best-performing US-listed solar companies in recent years. Since the start of 2017, the stock has rallied by almost eight-fold to recent highs above $95. Despite this massive appreciation, SolarEdge still only trades at 20x forward earnings. At current valuations, the stock is discounted relative to growth rates posted in the past several years. However, with future growth potentially more in line with industry rates of 15-20%, SolarEdge is close to fair value, especially in light of potential increased competition.

Consistent Earnings And Growth

Continuing with recent trends, SolarEdge's third-quarter results were nothing short of spectacular. Revenues once again hit a record at $410.6 million, while non-GAAP EPS hit $1.21. These figures beat Wall Street expectations of $1.13 in non-GAAP EPS at revenues of $403 million. Non-GAAP gross margin of 35.1% remained within the company's historic range in the mid-30s percentile average during the past three years.

What differs SolarEdge from US-listed solar peers has been the ability to produce consistent results even during cyclical downturns. This is especially impressive because the company, like most peers, essentially sells a commodity product. While SolarEdge's revenues and earnings pale in comparison to top-tier solar module manufacturers and system developers, the company has been able to produce consistent earnings growth during the past five years. In essence, SolarEdge's smaller size made it more nimble and allowed it to avoid cyclical supply/demand imbalances that caused larger peers to post losses from time to time.

SolarEdge's bread-and-butter product line has also been a major contributing element for the company's consistent growth. Unlike solar panels, power inverters are not solid state and have lower life cycles. There have been nightmare stories of lower-quality inverters failing just after a few years of service. By offering high-quality inverters with solid warranties, SolarEdge has become the premier brand in the residential solar segment. According to Wood Mackenzie, SolarEdge's US residential market share has surpassed 60%.

To further augment sales, the company also pairs its inverters with power optimizers which are attached to each individual solar panel. While not essential for self-contained solar setups, power optimizers can increase the power output of a solar module, thus in theory potentially paying for the extra upfront costs over time. By leveraging the company's brand recognition and the pairing of products, SolarEdge has been able to grow sales much faster than rivals who mainly offer standalone inverters. In fiscal 2018, power optimizer revenues surpassed inverter revenues and accounted for over 46% of total annual revenues.

(Historic shipments for SolarEdge's power optimizers and inverters. Chart from SolarEdge's third-quarter 2019 earnings slides.)

Increasing Competition

US Market

During the past five years, the residential segment of the solar industry has been dominated by three major inverter players: SolarEdge, Enphase Energy (ENPH), and SMA Solar Technologies (OTCPK:SMTGF). Prior to 2017, SMA dominated the residential inverter segment in terms of annual revenues. In the US residential solar market, SMA has been slowly losing ground to SolarEdge as the chart below shows.

(US residential solar inverter market share pre-2018. Chart provided by PV Magazine.)

Not only has SMA been reduced to being a minor player in the US market but also saw SolarEdge surpass it in annual revenues last year.

Fiscal 2018 Revenues Q1-Q3 2019 Revenues SolarEdge $937.20 $1,007.40 Enphase $316.20 $414.30 SMA $875.00 $687.60

(Data from 2018 annual reports for SolarEdge, Enphase, and SMA. 2019 data from quarterly reports for SolarEdge, Enphase, and SMA. All dollar figures in millions of USD. SMA revenues converted from Euro to USD at 1:1.15 for fiscal 2018 and 1:1.09 for Q1-Q3 2019.)

SolarEdge's explosion in revenues during the past two years was due to a couple of factors. First, and most importantly, the residential market has broadly adopted module level power electronics (MLPE), which are divided into power optimizers SolarEdge provides and micro-inverters, which are Enphase's main product line. Secondly, SolarEdge's main competitor in the US, Enphase, was capacity-constrained prior to the recent quarter.

As the table below shows, quarterly revenues derived in the US between SolarEdge and Enphase narrowed considerably in the latest third quarter. Based on the midpoint guidance for the fourth quarter and assuming geographic sales mix remains constant, the revenue difference in the US should continue to narrow in the final quarter of 2019. If SolarEdge's US revenue percentage declines sequentially in the fourth quarter, it would be possible for the company to lose its US market share leadership to Enphase.

H1 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 EST SolarEdge $270.80 $197.89 $200.03 Enphase $177.60 $150.69 $171.59

(Data from quarterly SEC filings for SolarEdge and Enphase). All dollar figures in millions of USD. Q4 2019 estimates based on midpoint revenue guidance and constant US sales mix.)

Moving forward, it may be more difficult for SolarEdge to gain market share in the US. Enphase has sorted out its manufacturing outsourcing and, at least based on fourth-quarter guidance, will no longer be capacity constrained. Depending on demand next year, Enphase stated during its third-quarter conference call that it could increase capacity by 60% with just a 1-2 quarter lead time.

With Enphase's strategic partnership with Sunpower (SPWR), the company will be in a prime position to benefit from Sunpower's strong residential backlog, especially in California, when all new home constructions are mandated to include solar capacity. SolarEdge's 44.8% US growth in fiscal 2018 and 32.8% projected growth rate this year could revert to 15-20% normalized levels more reflective of overall regional growth.

Europe And Other Non-US Markets

In 2018, Europe accounted for 32% of SolarEdge's revenues, with the rest of the world excluding the US totaling 14.1%. While SMA's revenues have been stagnant, the German manufacturer of inverters is still a major player in regions outside the US, especially in Europe. With its stake in Tigo initiated three years ago, SMA does offer power optimizers to compete with SolarEdge.

The primary risk in Europe will likely come from Enphase. As noted in the previous section, the company's capacity constraint may have limited its participation outside the US, where margins are likely weaker. Now that the company has increased capacity, it may be more aggressive in chasing lower-margin business. With Q3 2019 GAAP gross margin of 35.9%, Enphase has room to put pressure on SolarEdge, which recorded GAAP gross margin of 35%. One thing the solar industry has shown during the past decade is that high gross margins do not last long as long as spare manufacturing capacity exists.

Margin pressure for all players would likely come from large Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Sungrow. As a result of the Chinese government limiting runaway domestic demand in May 2018, major players like Huawei have started to focus outside of China and, more specifically, on the residential side, which was previously ignored. According to Wood Mackenzie, Chinese manufacturers increased their global share from 22% in 2017 to 28% in 2018.

Once primarily focused on commercial and utility markets, Huawei has started offering residential products, including a power optimizer line that directly competes with SolarEdge. SolarEdge also recently lost a patent infringement lawsuit against Huawei in German courts.

While SolarEdge's claim of cumulative shipments of 14.6 GW is impressive, Sungrow recently celebrated its 100 GW cumulative shipment mark with plans to further expand outside of China. Unless companies operate in protected markets where regional advantages exist, history has shown gross margins come down for everyone when major Chinese players enter the field.

Final Thoughts

At 23.7x current-year and 20x forward 2020 earnings, SolarEdge is far from expensive. Relative to an overall market with many slow-growing mature companies trading at double-digit historical multiples, SEDG is arguably cheap. The solar industry has consistently grown during the past decade at a much faster rate than anyone predicted. Moving forward, the industry is still expected to grow by 10-15% annually. SolarEdge has executed flawlessly over the years and built one of the most recognizable brands in the industry today. While the stock currently trades at a premium to many peers, the company has arguably deserved it.

While roughly 20x earnings is not rich, investors should keep in mind solar stocks have historically been discounted relative to other industries. For example, US-listed Chinese solar component manufacturers are currently trading in the mid-single digit multiples. SEDG historically has not surpassed 15x trailing multiples, with the exception of its IPO year in 2015.

FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 EST Stock Price $36.01 $19.60 $37.55 $35.10 $95.00 Non-GAAP EPS $0.85 $1.98 $2.72 $3.48 $4.01 Price / Earnings 42.36 9.90 13.81 10.09 23.69

(Data from SolarEdge's Q4 2016 and Q4 2018 quarterly earnings report. Prices based on the closing day for each respective fiscal year.)

However, moving forward, the tailwinds that SolarEdge enjoyed could be negated by increased competition. As an Israeli company, it does not enjoy home court advantage like Enphase does in the US, or SMA in Germany and Europe, or Huawei in China and other developing Asian countries. Unless competitors fumble the ball, like how Enphase mishandled capacity expansion, or SMA's late entrance into the power optimizer market, or Huawei's disinterest in smaller international residential markets, it would be hard for SolarEdge to grow much faster than the actual industry.

In fact, most of SolarEdge's explosive growth occurred in the past couple of years. Prior to 2017, the company grew revenues closer to industry levels at 15.3% in 2016 and 23.9% in 2017. At the company's midpoint guidance for the fourth quarter, revenues are only expected to increase sequentially by slightly over 1%. This is not necessarily a red flag, since the solar industry has experienced weak final quarters of the year before, but it could potentially signal increasing competitive pressures. The key would be to compare relative sequential growth once fourth-quarter results are announced by other US-listed solar manufacturers. Until then, perhaps most of SolarEdge's realizable market gains have already taken place, and the stock may need to digest its recent multiple expansion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.