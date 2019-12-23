USD Partners: Massive Contract Win, Yet No Reaction

The midstream subsector is wholly out of favor and arguably deeply oversold. Yet, even within the most beaten-down areas of the market, there are extreme avoid or outright short selling opportunities. Just a few days ago, my opinion was that USD Partners (USDP) faced a high likelihood of extreme downside in its earnings power over the next few years. While currently propped up by a Canadian crude market characterized by an extreme lack of takeaway capacity, that dynamic appeared unlikely to persist in the long term. As a firm believer in the pipeline value proposition, it has been hard to see a long-term viability case for crude by rail, a market predicated upon demand for a less efficient, higher-cost service. With some recent weak execution - including a completely blown acquisition that will soon be generating zero EBITDA in the interim – USD Partners continued to trade at 8x forward EBITDA at what I believed to be a cyclical top. As another headwind, USD Partners had not yet been an adopter of “MLP 2.0” with the incentive distribution rights remaining outstanding. With distribution hikes occurring even in the face of falling earnings and near 1.0x coverage, I saw a risk of limited partners being diluted at the top of the market. Yet, quite amazingly, the partnership released ground-breaking news that fundamentally changed the investment, but the name barely budged. It has been incredibly interesting to observe the trading action in this firm in recent days.

History Of USD Partners and Crude By Rail

USD Partners is a fee-based, growth-oriented MLP that held its IPO late in 2014. The corporate sponsor, US Development Group, was founded by crude by rail (“CBR”) tycoon Dan Borgen, a pioneer behind many of the technologies that have made CBR loading more viable. While many other larger entities have made significant strides in this niche market, US Development Group has long held the leading edge. No question that being backed by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), who bought a 50% stake in US Development Group back in 2007, helped nurture that market reputation. Within the industry, Borgen developed a bit of a reputation as one heck of a market timer, selling more than a dozen CBR terminals to some of the big names in midstream like Plains All American (PAA) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) early on in the decade. Readers here are likely aware, or perhaps just not surprised to learn, that the United States crude by rail market peaked in 2014. Why? Crude by rail rates are, in general, about twice as expensive (or more) than shipping by pipeline in nearly all situations while being more accident-prone. Given the massive investment in domestic pipelines over the past five years, crude by rail volumes fell by 70% from 2014 to 2019, even though production is up 40% over the same timeframe. Borgen and USD Development succeeded in exiting much of their crude by rail exposure in the United States at precisely the right time.

That is just a history lesson for context; USD Partners has little to do with CBR serving domestic crude. Admittedly a bit of a rush job, the IPO for USD Partners did not occur until its foundational asset, the Hardisty Rail Terminal (“USD Hardisty”), was completed about eighteen months after construction began. USD Hardisty remains the only unit train capable facility – a train in which all cars carry the same product from origination to destination without interruption – that ties Hardisty, the largest Canadian crude oil hub, to the lower Americas. Over the past six years, USD Hardisty has loaded more than 1,000 trains carrying 60mm cumulative barrels of Canadian crude destined for Cushing and the Gulf Coast. While there was initial skepticism on the value of investing in these assets in Canada, Dan Borgen appears to have pulled a rabbit out of his hat yet again. Just as the market for crude by rail failed in the United States, demand skyrocketed in Canada to provide an outlet for tar sands production as pipelines continue to face delays. The correlation in the unit price of USD Partners and the Canadian crude by rail industry is crystal clear:

*Source: Author Calculations.

USD Hardisty, alongside completed expansion project Hardisty South, remains the primary drivers of EBITDA at USD Partners: 63% of current adjusted EBITDA as of Q3. In addition to USD Hardisty, the firm also owns the Stroud Terminal, a crude oil destination terminal in Oklahoma near the Cushing storage hub. Inbound product to Stroud is delivered via the Stillwater Central Rail (via BNSF and Union Pacific rail) and sent outbound via the seventeen-mile SCT Pipeline (USD Partners owned) to the Cushing storage hub. The final material asset is the Casper Terminal, another railcar terminal located in Wyoming which interconnects the Express Pipeline from Western Canada with American markets. The value proposition and overall strategy for USD Partners are very clear when looking at them on a map: help facilitate the flow of oil sands produced crude oil into American markets to the south, primarily ending up in refiner storage tanks to be processed into refined products.

*Source: USD Partners, August 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 5

With the exception of Casper – which sees quite poor utilization – these assets are currently highly contracted under take or pay contracts, an obviously appealing structure to investors. So long as Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) continues to trade at a major discount to both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) benchmarks and apportionment on export pipelines like the Enbridge Mainline continues, frustrating Canadian exploration and production (“E&P”) firms, there will be significant incentives to shipping crude via alternative means: by rail, by truck, and by ship. What has been a headwind to nearly the entire Canadian energy complex has been a tailwind to USD Partners, leading to the small cap outperforming the Alerian MLP Index over most timeframes since its IPO – and that is ignoring significant small-cap underperformance versus large caps.

But will this bullish Canadian situation always be the case? There is massive economic incentive for pipelines to be built. Midstream investors have been talking about the Line 3 Replacement (Enbridge (ENB)), Keystone XL (TC Energy (TRP)), and the Trans Mountain Expansion (prior Kinder Morgan (KMI) and now government-owned) projects for many years. All three are key projects that would, in concert, open up nearly 1,900kbpd of additional export capacity, a near doubling of Western Canadian export capacity. However, these proposed projects have faced multi-year delays and regulatory challenges and consensus on which lines, if any, will be eventually completed continues to be quite mixed. Readers that look through my old work will note that I have been very bearish on the likelihood that the WCS/WTI differential would persist. They have, and they will through 2020 as well. Beyond that, the bearish outlook begins to ease.

Trans Mountain Expansion finally broke ground in the past few days, with first pipe likely to be in the ground by Christmas. Contractors have already been hard at work at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia, where a lot of the new volumes will find themselves loaded onto ships for export. There are still several regulatory hurdles to overcome, particularly additional challenges to try to disrupt past permits next month. Recently, Enbridge placed the Canadian side of its Line 3 Project back into service. While owner/operator Enbridge continues to face delays and challenges in Minnesota on the construction work to replace aging assets on this side of the border, the improvements on the Canadian side will allow 100kbpd to flow by the end of the year. The slowest of the three, TC Energy, perhaps wisely, is holding off on pre-construction work on the massive 830kbpd Keystone XL Pipeline while a judge considers challenges by several environmentalist groups. In my view, the expectation is for Line 3 to be in-service by late 2020, with Keystone XL and Trans Mountain Expansion in 2022 – the latter to be the earlier completion. So long as those projects are not in place, more than 250kbpd of Canadian crude will flow down to North America via the more expensive option: rail. But what about when they are in-service?

Casper Terminal Case Study, Contract Structure

The glaring weakness for crude by rail is the contract structure. Shippers will never agree to long-term contracts when there is the possibility of a pipeline reaching in-service as an alternative. This leads to significant boom-and-bust cycles, some of which have impacted USD Partners already in its short public history. In October of 2015, USD Partners purchased the Casper Terminal from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and other owners for $225mm. The acquisition was lauded as one that would be a highly accretive acquisition that would provide a base for growth while also taking out a key competitor. Because Casper is tied directly into Express Pipeline which has tariff rates much lower than barrels shipped via Hardisty to Cushing via train, there was a cost advantage. If you can’t beat ‘em, buy ‘em.

The reality has been much different. As of the last quarterly presentation, Casper Terminal generated just 14% of 2019 EBITDA: a $7mm run rate. Per management, the August 2019 contract – the only one at Casper that was fixed for a percentage of overall capacity – rolled off in August without renewal (from the Q3 conference call): “lower revenue at the Casper terminal resulting from the conclusion of customer agreements at the end of 2018 and in August of 2019 offset the higher revenue at Hardisty during the quarter.” Casper is now, in my opinion, barely generating positive EBITDA. What happened? How can an asset go from generating $26mm in EBITDA to nothing? Remember that Casper, Wyoming, is being fed by the Express Pipeline, a 280kbpd pipeline flowing Canadian crude oil from Hardisty, and incremental barrels being produced in the Powder River Basin and Bighorn Basins shale plays. The Express Pipeline, like many out of Canada, it is at full capacity, going as far as to use drag reducing agents in order to incrementally bump up flows. Gathering and processing (“G&P”) out of the Powder River Basin is also near its limits. This should be a great setup for any asset predicated upon moving product from one location to another.

Simply put, pipelines are in place. The Platte Pipeline, among others like Wood River and the Rocky Mountain Pipelines, provides all the takeaway capacity that the region needs. Proposed projects, such as the Liberty Pipeline, would potentially move 350kbpd from Guernsey, just one hundred miles to the east, to Cushing, easing the shortfalls in capacity out of the Powder River Basin. The Guernsey Hub, less than one hundred miles away, which has pipeline connections to Hardisty, has outbound connections to PADD II refineries, Salt Lake City, Wood River and the Rocky Mountain Pipelines, and West Coast access. Contracts are not being renewed at Casper because it is no longer an economical choice. This is not an atypical result of crude by rail. While there is a plan to help address this via a new connection, tying into a nearby storage hub at USD Partners’ expense of $15mm, it is tough to see the value prop. Guernsey already provides connectivity to PADD II refineries, the Gulf Coast, Salt Lake City, and the Rocky Mountain Pipeline, as well as connectivity to the Western corridor. Why would anyone agree to significant capacity in the long term? It’s a stopgap for flexibility and insurance for shipping, nothing more.

What are these assets worth? Not much when orphaned. In 2017, USD Partners acquired the Stroud Terminal, an asset built by EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) that commenced commercial operations in 2010. EOG Resources built the Hawthorne Pipeline to connect the terminal to Cushing. Stroud was not viable and had no contracts in place. However, concurrent with the purchase, the partnership entered into a multi-year, take-or-pay agreement with a customer for 50% of the capacity, ending in June 2020. This was a $10mm per year EBITDA contract, worth $28mm over its life. USD Partners paid $25mm for the asset, meaning there was little to no value ascribed to the value of the assets beyond the current contracts. While Stroud has since picked up two more contracts for 10% of the capacity (expiring June 2020) and 31% of capacity (expiring June 2024), long-term prospects look shaky. As more Permian crude finds way directly to the Gulf Coast via new pipelines (Wink to Webster, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Cactus II), supply currently flowing into Cushing in a roundabout way (Permian to Cushing to other markets) seems set to moderate. See “Basin Differentials And Implications For Midstream” for more discussion on this topic. Meanwhile, there are new pipelines on the way to facilitate flows out of the hub: Phillips 66 (PSX) and Plains All American are partnering on Red Oak and the expansion of Seaway, an Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) joint project with Enbridge, are two such examples. That is no favorable setup for crude by rail serving Cushing.

What about growth to offset? Development projects at USD Development Group frequently make their way into USD Partners presentations: the Texas Deepwater Partners joint venture on the Houston Ship Channel, Deer Park Rail Terminal, potential refined product terminals in Mexico. Unfortunately, those projects are just not economical to be dropped down. While there is $168mm of stated liquidity on the Revolver, the firm trades at 3.8x net debt/EBITDA. There is no borrowing capacity beyond 4.5x debt to EBITDA, meaning there is actually just $40mm of capacity on the Revolver.

I have held a negative perception of USD Partners for quite some time. The partnership owns assets with little value other than the contracts that it holds – contracts that have nearly always had short lives. Half of all USD Partners contracts would have expired by 2022. Heading into that recontracting, USD Partners was facing a high likelihood that the Line 3 Replacement would (hopefully) be in place, freeing up capacity out of Canada. Either Keystone XL or Trans Mountain would have been right around the corner in 2022. In Stroud, which is driven by nearby Cushing economics, the Seaway Pipeline expansion will be providing 200kbpd of outflow capacity from Cushing by 2022, Red Oak will double that by early 2021. It was not a favorable situation… yet perhaps USD Partners and Dan Borgen have another rabbit in their hat.

December 2019 Announcement: Yet Another Rabbit

*Source: USD Partners, DRU Announcement Presentation, Slide 3

In a bit of a bombshell press release in my opinion, US Development Group, in partnership with Gibson Energy, will construct a diluent recovery unit (“DRU”) near USD Hardisty. To explain a little more, the DRU separates diluent from bitumen, a product that makes crude oil non-flammable and more dense, improving both safety and the value proposition for crude by rail. ConocoPhillips (COP), a core customer, will contract out the DRU unit, but most importantly it will extend its contracts on substantially longer terms at the unit train terminals. The benefits for USD Partners are obvious: it will not pay for this DRU unit out of pocket yet it will immensely benefit USD Hardisty post completion.

Via the new contract, 33% of USD Hardisty capacity has now been extended through 2031 “at rates consistent with current rates.” On top of that, ConocoPhillips took over 100% of the contracted business at Stroud. While contract terms were not disclosed on the Stroud assets, it seems likely that since this is a linked asset – ConocoPhillips is shipping oil sands oil via USD Hardisty to Stroud as a destination facility – that contract there is likely to be on similarly lengthy terms. Even assuming Stroud is just extended through 2027, these contracts had a total value of $180mm. At an 8% discount rate, those cash flows are worth $136mm or $5.00/unit. While I think it was clear the base case of the market was not a zero, I don’t think the expectation was (or should have been) a straight up extension either. Given the interest from ConocoPhillips, I don’t think it would be unusual to see USD Hardisty fully contracted out as well. This deal changed the entire investment thesis. The fact that there was so little movement on the announcement – just 5% - was surprising.

Takeaways

My entire view on USD Partners shifted based on the most release contract news. The lack of a reaction or volume has been perplexing to me. While I contemplated a position, especially via options as a late news reaction play, it just does not exist here. I don’t know if an outright common position makes sense, at least from an opportunity cost perspective. While I’m not an owner, I think the position could make quite a lot of sense, particularly for those that have large exposure to Canadian crude via upstream E&Ps or other plays that will be harmed by low netbacks caused by wide WCS differentials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.