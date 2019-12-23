Alibaba 2020 Outlook: Low-Income Consumers And The New Retail

Alibaba (BABA) has gone up almost 20% since we launched coverage of the stock in mid-October (See: Alibaba: New Growth Drivers In A New Era). We believe that it remains one of our top picks in the broader Chinese internet space driven by ongoing user growth and lower-income penetration at the expense of the subscale rivals such as Pinduoduo (PDD). We expect BABA to gain through in its New Retail segment which we believe will continue to play a greater role in BABA’s revenue trajectory.

Although international growth is facing some headwinds in ASEAN, we believe investors should have patience and faith in BABA’s execution ability given that BABA has historically showcased less internal red tapes and more actionable results when it comes to market timing, merchant penetration, user acquisition, and service innovation compared with its such as Tencent and JD.com (JD). ASEAN will undoubtedly become more competitive, but international is becoming increasingly important for BABA as well as for almost all the Chinese internet companies given the maturity of the domestic market. In other words, Chinese internet companies must expand globally if they want to maintain their current rate of growth or risk being confined to the domestic market like the challenge Baidu (BIDU) is facing.

We believe these three things will be on top of investor minds as we head into 2020. We reiterate our bullish view on BABA and the $200/share target.

Capturing lower-tier cities or lower income?

The idea of lower-tier city penetration is a misnomer, in our view. Internet companies have always look for ways to penetrate lower-tier cities but in reality, the population growth in lower-tier cities has been stagnating over the years as much of the workforce has migrated to tier 1 and 2 cities to secure better employment and a higher salary. The proper classification for the internet companies should be capturing the lower-income group as they trade up to higher consumption habits, wherever they may be.

The city of Shenzhen based in southern China is a good example. Despite having the status of a tier 1 city, the city’s population can be largely considered lower-tier given much of the population are migrants from lower-tier regions of China. These low-income groups can secure higher wages and consume items on ecommerce platforms such as Tmall and JD.

We believe capturing the lower income group, as well as entering the lower-tier cities, will remain a priority for BABA and BABA certainly has the advantage in terms of product selection, brand breadth and logistics. More importantly, the ecosystem that BABA has established to supplement ecommerce services such as O2O and New Retail is another differentiator that rivals cannot match, in our view.

That said, we could see ongoing market share gain for BABA in the low-income segments at the expense of PDD that has historically focused on this segment. As income grows, consumers trade up, and Tmall and JD both serve this purpose whereas PDD is largely associated with cheap products and questionable quality.

Taking more offline shares with New Retail

Chinese media reported that housing sales around Hema Stores have a faster turnaround than those that are not within proximity of Hema. We believe this is a good indicator of the rising value of BABA’s Hema New Retail rollout and positive indication of its long-term value perception.

According to the housing platform, Beike that surveyed in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Chengdu, Xi'an and 10 other cities across China, housing near Hema has a 22% interest level than those that are not within the Hema delivery radius. Those housing units that are within the delivery radius of Hema, the time on market is 129 days, which is 32 days shorter than those that are not.

BABA’s Hema stores currently attract mostly white-collar income groups that are mostly female and have an annual income of RMB270k+. Going forward, maintaining product quality via direct procurement will be important and we can expect to see the number of direct agricultural product sources to increase from the current 483 to 600 by the end of 2020.

Additionally, private label is getting good traction amongst the consumers driven by ready-to-eat and still has considerable upside given the low penetration compared to that in the US.

Finally, to digitize most of the offline retail locations and partners, we can expect more contributions from Ant to roll out the facial recognition payment system across the stores. Facial recognition payment is gaining importance as the payment giants want to further decrease the friction for each transaction. Although it is still early stages given that a 3D printed mask could easily fool the current system, the trajectory towards this technology appears to be inevitable.

Overseas growth requires patience

BABA’s Lazada has been facing increasing competition from the local rivals such as Shopee and Tokopedia and it appears that the international growth has yet to be as smooth as many investors hoped.

We believe that going global is inevitable given the maturing domestic market and that ecommerce is one area where BABA can scale globally and has an edge on globalization relative to Tencent and Baidu. However, we also believe that Shopee is more connected with the local population than Lazada through events that encourage strong engagement so this area will remain highly competitive throughout 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.