Dividend Increases: December 16-20, 2019

Includes: ABM, BCPC, ENSG, HEI, LLY, PFE, UBA, WPC
Summary

This article series provides a weekly summary of dividend increase announcements.

Monitoring dividend increases helps me to identify candidate stocks for further analysis.

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The Dividend Champions List [CCC list] is my primary watch list.

Recently, 8 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Summary of Dividend Increases: December 16-20, 2019

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes, osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men, and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular products. LLY was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

  • On Dec 16, LLY declared a quarterly dividend of 74¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 14.7% from the prior dividend of 64.5¢.
  • Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

HEICO (HEI)

HEI, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies, prime defense contractors, and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEI was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

  • On Dec 16, HEI declared a semi-annual dividend of 8¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 7¢.
  • Payable Jan 23, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

Balchem (BCPC)

Founded in 1967, BCPC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products, and Industrial Products segments. BCPC is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

  • On Dec 18, BCPC declared an annual dividend of 52¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 10.6% from the prior dividend of 47¢.
  • Payable Jan 17, to shareholders of record on Dec 30; ex-div: Dec 27.

Pfizer (PFE)

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

  • On Dec 16, PFE declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 36¢.
  • Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Ensign (ENSG)

ENSG provides healthcare services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Assisted and Independent Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. ENSG was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

  • On Dec 17, ENSG declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 4.75¢.
  • Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

ABM Industries (ABM)

ABM provides end-to-end integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s capabilities include electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, janitorial, landscape & turf, mission-critical solutions, and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

  • On Dec 18, ABM declared a quarterly dividend of 18.5¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 2.8% from the prior dividend of 18¢.
  • Payable Feb 3, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

UBA is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that owns or has equity interests in more than 80 properties. UBA has paid uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

  • On Dec 18, UBA declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.
  • This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.
  • Payable Jan 17, to shareholders of record on Jan 3; ex-div: Jan 2.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

  • On Dec 18, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.038 per share.
  • This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of $1.036.
  • Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LLY, PFE, and ABM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LLY's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LLY in January 2009 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PFE's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PFE in January 2009 would have returned 10% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ABM's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ABM in November 2008 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 24, 2019-January 6, 2020

Company

Ticker

Yield

Recent Price

Yrs

5-Yr DGR

Next Div.

Ex-Div Date

Payable Date

Agilent Technologies

A

0.85%

$85.19

9

12.60%

0.18

12/30

01/22

ABM Industries

ABM

1.91%

$38.70

52

3.10%

0.185

12/31

02/03

Acadia Realty Trust

AKR

4.43%

$26.17

7

5.90%

0.29

12/30

01/15

American Tower

AMT

1.77%

$227.74

9

22.30%

1.01

12/26

01/14

Andersons

ANDE

2.73%

$25.66

17

9.10%

0.175

12/31

01/23

Air Products and Chemicals

APD

1.97%

$235.00

37

8.90%

1.16

12/31

02/10

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

ARE

2.59%

$159.24

9

8.00%

1.03

12/30

01/15

AvalonBay Communities

AVB

2.92%

$208.01

8

6.90%

1.52

12/30

01/15

American Express

AXP

1.37%

$125.77

8

10.90%

0.43

01/02

02/10

Axis Capital

AXS

2.69%

$60.92

17

9.30%

0.41

12/30

01/15

BancFirst

BANF

2.04%

$62.82

26

9.50%

0.32

12/30

01/15

Balchem

BCPC

0.51%

$101.57

10

13.80%

0.52

12/27

01/17

Franklin Resources

BEN

4.19%

$25.80

39

18.70%

0.27

12/30

01/10

B&G Foods

BGS

10.60%

$17.92

8

9.60%

0.475

12/30

01/30

Bristol-Myers Squibb

BMY

2.83%

$63.51

10

2.70%

0.45

01/02

02/03

Brixmor Property

BRX

5.31%

$21.45

7

N/A

0.285

01/03

01/15

Cardinal Health

CAH

3.72%

$51.80

23

10.20%

0.4811

12/31

01/15

CME

CME

4.44%

$202.52

9

9.20%

0.75

12/26

01/15

CyrusOne

CONE

3.08%

$64.94

7

30.30%

0.5

12/31

01/10

CoreSite Realty

COR

4.31%

$113.24

10

30.10%

1.22

12/30

01/15

Cisco Systems

CSCO

2.95%

$47.45

9

14.50%

0.35

01/02

01/22

CareTrust REIT

CTRE

4.38%

$20.55

6

N/A

0.225

12/30

01/15

CubeSmart

CUBE

4.17%

$31.69

9

22.20%

0.33

12/31

01/15

Dillard's

DDS

0.84%

$71.45

9

13.80%

0.15

12/30

02/03

Douglas Emmett

DEI

2.59%

$43.32

9

6.80%

0.28

12/30

01/15

Dollar General

DG

0.82%

$156.71

5

N/A

0.32

01/06

01/21

Danaher

DHR

0.11%

$152.85

6

60.90%

0.17

12/26

01/31

Amdocs

DOX

1.57%

$72.62

8

13.30%

0.285

12/30

01/24

EastGroup Properties

EGP

2.25%

$133.21

8

4.30%

0.75

12/27

01/15

Encompass Health

EHC

1.61%

$69.47

7

42.00%

0.28

12/31

01/15

Edison International

EIX

3.39%

$75.19

16

12.40%

0.6375

12/30

01/31

Equity Lifestyle Properties

ELS

1.76%

$69.53

15

17.20%

0.3063

12/26

01/10

Ensign

ENSG

0.44%

$45.64

12

19.90%

0.05

12/30

01/31

EPR Properties

EPR

6.40%

$70.30

9

6.60%

0.375

12/30

01/15

Erie Indemnity

ERIE

2.27%

$169.68

29

7.20%

0.965

01/06

01/22

Essex Property Trust

ESS

2.62%

$297.35

25

9.20%

1.95

12/31

01/15

Fifth Third Bancorp

FITB

3.08%

$31.15

9

7.70%

0.24

12/30

01/15

First Industrial Realty Trust

FR

2.24%

$41.12

7

59.00%

0.23

12/30

01/21

Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT

3.30%

$127.22

52

6.20%

1.05

12/31

01/15

FirstService

FSV

0.63%

$94.59

5

N/A

0.15

12/30

01/08

Fulton Financial

FULT

2.91%

$17.85

5

8.00%

0.13

12/31

01/15

Great Southern Bancorp

GSBC

2.13%

$63.89

6

9.20%

0.34

12/27

01/14

Getty Realty

GTY

4.52%

$32.74

8

12.00%

0.37

12/24

01/09

Hingham Institution for Savings

HIFS

0.80%

$203.81

12

5.80%

0.41

01/03

01/15

Healthcare Trust of America

HTA

4.18%

$30.14

8

1.30%

0.315

12/31

01/09

Humana

HUM

0.60%

$368.79

9

12.40%

0.55

12/30

01/31

Hurco

HURC

1.26%

$38.23

7

33.90%

0.12

12/31

01/16

International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF

2.44%

$122.80

17

14.70%

0.75

12/26

01/07

Independence

IHC

0.96%

$41.66

6

48.20%

0.2

12/31

01/16

Independent Bank

INDB

2.05%

$85.97

9

10.90%

0.44

12/27

01/10

Inter Parfums

IPAR

1.83%

$72.25

11

13.80%

0.33

12/30

01/15

Investar

ISTR

0.95%

$25.21

6

N/A

0.06

12/27

01/31

Illinois Tool Works

ITW

2.37%

$180.31

45

16.40%

1.07

12/30

01/15

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

2.62%

$137.24

9

12.80%

0.9

01/03

01/31

Kansas City Southern

KSU

1.03%

$155.10

8

11.40%

0.4

12/30

01/22

Kennedy-Wilson

KW

3.89%

$22.60

9

23.90%

0.22

12/26

01/02

Lincoln Electric

LECO

2.00%

$97.80

25

14.30%

0.49

12/30

01/15

Lennox International

LII

1.26%

$243.80

10

21.20%

0.77

12/30

01/15

Main Street Capital

MAIN

5.67%

$43.40

9

4.30%

0.205

12/27

01/15

Mondelez International

MDLZ

2.06%

$55.40

8

11.20%

0.285

12/30

01/14

Medtronic

MDT

1.90%

$113.74

42

12.20%

0.54

12/26

01/17

Mackinac Financial

MFNC

3.29%

$17.00

7

24.60%

0.14

12/26

01/10

McCormick

MKC

1.47%

$168.25

33

8.90%

0.62

12/30

01/13

Altria

MO

6.57%

$51.13

50

9.70%

0.84

12/24

01/10

Morningstar

MORN

0.78%

$153.79

9

14.90%

0.3

01/02

01/31

Vail Resorts

MTN

2.85%

$246.75

9

46.50%

1.76

12/24

01/09

National Fuel Gas

NFG

3.68%

$47.34

49

2.60%

0.435

12/30

01/15

National HealthCare

NHC

2.41%

$86.15

16

9.60%

0.52

12/30

02/03

National Health Investors

NHI

5.16%

$81.45

17

6.90%

1.05

12/30

01/31

NetApp

NTAP

3.09%

$62.07

7

32.00%

0.48

01/02

01/22

Nucor

NUE

2.83%

$56.89

46

0.70%

0.4025

12/30

02/11

Realty Income

O

3.77%

$72.50

26

4.10%

0.2275

12/31

01/15

Owens Corning

OC

1.48%

$65.00

6

N/A

0.24

01/02

01/17

Preferred Bank of Los Angeles

PFBC

2.02%

$59.50

6

N/A

0.3

01/06

01/21

Portland General Electric

POR

2.71%

$56.82

14

5.20%

0.385

12/24

01/15

Regal Beloit

RBC

1.39%

$86.45

15

6.70%

0.3

12/26

01/10

Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR

1.64%

$45.09

6

24.40%

0.185

12/30

01/15

Royal Gold

RGLD

0.98%

$114.65

19

4.60%

0.28

01/02

01/17

Ryman Hospitality Properties

RHP

4.12%

$87.38

7

17.40%

0.9

12/30

01/15

Raymond James Financial

RJF

1.63%

$90.59

7

14.50%

0.37

12/31

01/16

Republic Services

RSG

1.82%

$89.23

17

7.90%

0.405

12/31

01/15

Steelcase

SCS

2.68%

$21.61

9

6.40%

0.145

12/26

01/13

SEI Investments

SEIC

1.06%

$66.15

28

11.40%

0.35

12/26

01/08

ServisFirst Bancshares

SFBS

1.83%

$38.33

7

N/A

0.175

12/31

01/10

SL Green Realty

SLG

3.90%

$90.77

8

19.70%

0.885

12/31

01/15

Sempra Energy

SRE

2.56%

$151.38

16

7.10%

0.9675

12/27

01/15

Simpson Manufacturing

SSD

1.15%

$79.67

6

11.50%

0.23

12/31

01/23

STAG Industrial

STAG

4.56%

$31.40

9

3.90%

0.1192

12/30

01/15

Steel Dynamics

STLD

2.75%

$34.93

9

10.80%

0.24

12/30

01/10

STORE Capital

STOR

3.77%

$37.13

5

N/A

0.35

12/30

01/15

Stryker

SYK

1.10%

$210.00

26

12.10%

0.575

12/30

01/31

Sysco

SYY

2.11%

$85.44

50

5.20%

0.45

01/02

01/24

Thor Industries

THO

2.15%

$74.37

10

14.30%

0.4

12/24

01/10

TowneBank

TOWN

2.51%

$28.64

8

10.20%

0.18

12/27

01/10

Terreno Realty

TRNO

2.03%

$53.22

9

12.50%

0.27

12/30

01/14

Toro

TTC

1.26%

$79.13

10

23.40%

0.25

12/24

01/09

Urstadt Biddle Properties

UBA

4.70%

$23.85

25

1.60%

0.28

01/02

01/17

Domtar

UFS

4.69%

$38.83

10

10.60%

0.455

12/31

01/15

Umpqua Holdings

UMPQ

4.68%

$17.93

8

7.90%

0.21

12/30

01/15

U.S. Bancorp

USB

2.81%

$59.77

9

8.40%

0.42

12/30

01/15

Ventas

VTR

5.52%

$57.45

9

5.80%

0.7925

12/31

01/13

Willis Towers Watson

WLTW

1.26%

$205.64

8

16.00%

0.65

12/30

01/15

W.P. Carey

WPC

5.29%

$78.51

22

5.10%

1.038

12/30

01/15

Xcel Energy

XEL

2.53%

$64.15

16

6.40%

0.405

12/24

01/20

Dentsply Sirona

XRAY

0.70%

$56.85

8

7.60%

0.1

12/26

01/10
York Water

YORW

1.55%

$46.60

22

3.80%

0.1802

12/30

01/15

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.