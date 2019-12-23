Dividend Increases: December 16-20, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The Dividend Champions List [CCC list] is my primary watch list.

Recently, 8 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including two of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes, osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men, and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular products. LLY was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Dec 16, LLY declared a quarterly dividend of 74¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.7% from the prior dividend of 64.5¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

HEICO (HEI)

HEI, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies, prime defense contractors, and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEI was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

On Dec 16, HEI declared a semi-annual dividend of 8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 7¢.

Payable Jan 23, to shareholders of record on Jan 9; ex-div: Jan 8.

Balchem (BCPC)

Founded in 1967, BCPC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products, and Industrial Products segments. BCPC is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

On Dec 18, BCPC declared an annual dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.6% from the prior dividend of 47¢.

Payable Jan 17, to shareholders of record on Dec 30; ex-div: Dec 27.

Pfizer (PFE)

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq and Viagra.

On Dec 16, PFE declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Ensign (ENSG)

ENSG provides healthcare services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Assisted and Independent Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. ENSG was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

On Dec 17, ENSG declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.3% from the prior dividend of 4.75¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

ABM Industries (ABM)

ABM provides end-to-end integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s capabilities include electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, janitorial, landscape & turf, mission-critical solutions, and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Dec 18, ABM declared a quarterly dividend of 18.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.8% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Feb 3, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

UBA is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that owns or has equity interests in more than 80 properties. UBA has paid uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

On Dec 18, UBA declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 27.5¢.

Payable Jan 17, to shareholders of record on Jan 3; ex-div: Jan 2.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

On Dec 18, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.038 per share.

This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of $1.036.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LLY, PFE, and ABM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LLY's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LLY in January 2009 would have returned 13% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PFE's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PFE in January 2009 would have returned 10% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ABM's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in ABM in November 2008 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 24, 2019-January 6, 2020

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date Agilent Technologies A 0.85% $85.19 9 12.60% 0.18 12/30 01/22 ABM Industries ABM 1.91% $38.70 52 3.10% 0.185 12/31 02/03 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.43% $26.17 7 5.90% 0.29 12/30 01/15 American Tower AMT 1.77% $227.74 9 22.30% 1.01 12/26 01/14 Andersons ANDE 2.73% $25.66 17 9.10% 0.175 12/31 01/23 Air Products and Chemicals APD 1.97% $235.00 37 8.90% 1.16 12/31 02/10 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.59% $159.24 9 8.00% 1.03 12/30 01/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 2.92% $208.01 8 6.90% 1.52 12/30 01/15 American Express AXP 1.37% $125.77 8 10.90% 0.43 01/02 02/10 Axis Capital AXS 2.69% $60.92 17 9.30% 0.41 12/30 01/15 BancFirst BANF 2.04% $62.82 26 9.50% 0.32 12/30 01/15 Balchem BCPC 0.51% $101.57 10 13.80% 0.52 12/27 01/17 Franklin Resources BEN 4.19% $25.80 39 18.70% 0.27 12/30 01/10 B&G Foods BGS 10.60% $17.92 8 9.60% 0.475 12/30 01/30 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 2.83% $63.51 10 2.70% 0.45 01/02 02/03 Brixmor Property BRX 5.31% $21.45 7 N/A 0.285 01/03 01/15 Cardinal Health CAH 3.72% $51.80 23 10.20% 0.4811 12/31 01/15 CME CME 4.44% $202.52 9 9.20% 0.75 12/26 01/15 CyrusOne CONE 3.08% $64.94 7 30.30% 0.5 12/31 01/10 CoreSite Realty COR 4.31% $113.24 10 30.10% 1.22 12/30 01/15 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.95% $47.45 9 14.50% 0.35 01/02 01/22 CareTrust REIT CTRE 4.38% $20.55 6 N/A 0.225 12/30 01/15 CubeSmart CUBE 4.17% $31.69 9 22.20% 0.33 12/31 01/15 Dillard's DDS 0.84% $71.45 9 13.80% 0.15 12/30 02/03 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.59% $43.32 9 6.80% 0.28 12/30 01/15 Dollar General DG 0.82% $156.71 5 N/A 0.32 01/06 01/21 Danaher DHR 0.11% $152.85 6 60.90% 0.17 12/26 01/31 Amdocs DOX 1.57% $72.62 8 13.30% 0.285 12/30 01/24 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.25% $133.21 8 4.30% 0.75 12/27 01/15 Encompass Health EHC 1.61% $69.47 7 42.00% 0.28 12/31 01/15 Edison International EIX 3.39% $75.19 16 12.40% 0.6375 12/30 01/31 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 1.76% $69.53 15 17.20% 0.3063 12/26 01/10 Ensign ENSG 0.44% $45.64 12 19.90% 0.05 12/30 01/31 EPR Properties EPR 6.40% $70.30 9 6.60% 0.375 12/30 01/15 Erie Indemnity ERIE 2.27% $169.68 29 7.20% 0.965 01/06 01/22 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.62% $297.35 25 9.20% 1.95 12/31 01/15 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.08% $31.15 9 7.70% 0.24 12/30 01/15 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.24% $41.12 7 59.00% 0.23 12/30 01/21 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.30% $127.22 52 6.20% 1.05 12/31 01/15 FirstService FSV 0.63% $94.59 5 N/A 0.15 12/30 01/08 Fulton Financial FULT 2.91% $17.85 5 8.00% 0.13 12/31 01/15 Great Southern Bancorp GSBC 2.13% $63.89 6 9.20% 0.34 12/27 01/14 Getty Realty GTY 4.52% $32.74 8 12.00% 0.37 12/24 01/09 Hingham Institution for Savings HIFS 0.80% $203.81 12 5.80% 0.41 01/03 01/15 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.18% $30.14 8 1.30% 0.315 12/31 01/09 Humana HUM 0.60% $368.79 9 12.40% 0.55 12/30 01/31 Hurco HURC 1.26% $38.23 7 33.90% 0.12 12/31 01/16 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.44% $122.80 17 14.70% 0.75 12/26 01/07 Independence IHC 0.96% $41.66 6 48.20% 0.2 12/31 01/16 Independent Bank INDB 2.05% $85.97 9 10.90% 0.44 12/27 01/10 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.83% $72.25 11 13.80% 0.33 12/30 01/15 Investar ISTR 0.95% $25.21 6 N/A 0.06 12/27 01/31 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.37% $180.31 45 16.40% 1.07 12/30 01/15 JPMorgan Chase JPM 2.62% $137.24 9 12.80% 0.9 01/03 01/31 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.03% $155.10 8 11.40% 0.4 12/30 01/22 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.89% $22.60 9 23.90% 0.22 12/26 01/02 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.00% $97.80 25 14.30% 0.49 12/30 01/15 Lennox International LII 1.26% $243.80 10 21.20% 0.77 12/30 01/15 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.67% $43.40 9 4.30% 0.205 12/27 01/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.06% $55.40 8 11.20% 0.285 12/30 01/14 Medtronic MDT 1.90% $113.74 42 12.20% 0.54 12/26 01/17 Mackinac Financial MFNC 3.29% $17.00 7 24.60% 0.14 12/26 01/10 McCormick MKC 1.47% $168.25 33 8.90% 0.62 12/30 01/13 Altria MO 6.57% $51.13 50 9.70% 0.84 12/24 01/10 Morningstar MORN 0.78% $153.79 9 14.90% 0.3 01/02 01/31 Vail Resorts MTN 2.85% $246.75 9 46.50% 1.76 12/24 01/09 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.68% $47.34 49 2.60% 0.435 12/30 01/15 National HealthCare NHC 2.41% $86.15 16 9.60% 0.52 12/30 02/03 National Health Investors NHI 5.16% $81.45 17 6.90% 1.05 12/30 01/31 NetApp NTAP 3.09% $62.07 7 32.00% 0.48 01/02 01/22 Nucor NUE 2.83% $56.89 46 0.70% 0.4025 12/30 02/11 Realty Income O 3.77% $72.50 26 4.10% 0.2275 12/31 01/15 Owens Corning OC 1.48% $65.00 6 N/A 0.24 01/02 01/17 Preferred Bank of Los Angeles PFBC 2.02% $59.50 6 N/A 0.3 01/06 01/21 Portland General Electric POR 2.71% $56.82 14 5.20% 0.385 12/24 01/15 Regal Beloit RBC 1.39% $86.45 15 6.70% 0.3 12/26 01/10 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.64% $45.09 6 24.40% 0.185 12/30 01/15 Royal Gold RGLD 0.98% $114.65 19 4.60% 0.28 01/02 01/17 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.12% $87.38 7 17.40% 0.9 12/30 01/15 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.63% $90.59 7 14.50% 0.37 12/31 01/16 Republic Services RSG 1.82% $89.23 17 7.90% 0.405 12/31 01/15 Steelcase SCS 2.68% $21.61 9 6.40% 0.145 12/26 01/13 SEI Investments SEIC 1.06% $66.15 28 11.40% 0.35 12/26 01/08 ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS 1.83% $38.33 7 N/A 0.175 12/31 01/10 SL Green Realty SLG 3.90% $90.77 8 19.70% 0.885 12/31 01/15 Sempra Energy SRE 2.56% $151.38 16 7.10% 0.9675 12/27 01/15 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.15% $79.67 6 11.50% 0.23 12/31 01/23 STAG Industrial STAG 4.56% $31.40 9 3.90% 0.1192 12/30 01/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 2.75% $34.93 9 10.80% 0.24 12/30 01/10 STORE Capital STOR 3.77% $37.13 5 N/A 0.35 12/30 01/15 Stryker SYK 1.10% $210.00 26 12.10% 0.575 12/30 01/31 Sysco SYY 2.11% $85.44 50 5.20% 0.45 01/02 01/24 Thor Industries THO 2.15% $74.37 10 14.30% 0.4 12/24 01/10 TowneBank TOWN 2.51% $28.64 8 10.20% 0.18 12/27 01/10 Terreno Realty TRNO 2.03% $53.22 9 12.50% 0.27 12/30 01/14 Toro TTC 1.26% $79.13 10 23.40% 0.25 12/24 01/09 Urstadt Biddle Properties UBA 4.70% $23.85 25 1.60% 0.28 01/02 01/17 Domtar UFS 4.69% $38.83 10 10.60% 0.455 12/31 01/15 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 4.68% $17.93 8 7.90% 0.21 12/30 01/15 U.S. Bancorp USB 2.81% $59.77 9 8.40% 0.42 12/30 01/15 Ventas VTR 5.52% $57.45 9 5.80% 0.7925 12/31 01/13 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.26% $205.64 8 16.00% 0.65 12/30 01/15 W.P. Carey WPC 5.29% $78.51 22 5.10% 1.038 12/30 01/15 Xcel Energy XEL 2.53% $64.15 16 6.40% 0.405 12/24 01/20 Dentsply Sirona XRAY 0.70% $56.85 8 7.60% 0.1 12/26 01/10 York Water YORW 1.55% $46.60 22 3.80% 0.1802 12/30 01/15

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.